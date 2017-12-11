In-Store WiFi Provider Used Starbucks Website To Generate Monero Coins (hackread.com) 12
hjf writes: On December 2nd, Twitter user Noah Dinkin tweeted a screenshot that showed that Starbucks' in-store "free WiFi" is using their captive portal to briefly mine the Monero cryptocurrency during the 10-second delay splash screen. Starbucks has not yet responded to the tweet, and neither has their wifi provider, Fibertel Argentina. While Dinkin mentioned that the culprit behind the scheme could be Starbucks' in-store wifi provider, it's possible that a cybercriminal could have hacked their website to place CoinHive code secretly. HackRead notes that "just a few days ago researchers identified more than 5,000 sites that were hijacked to insert CoinHive code, yet Starbucks' direct involvement is still unclear." CoinHive is a company that produces a JavaScript miner for the Monero Blockchain that you can embed in your website. Any coins mined by the browser are sent to the owner of the website.
We need regulation (Score:2)
I have no problem with people doing this, as long a:
1) They tell the owner of the PC what is going on.
2) They do not double dip (i.e. also showing advertising and tracking the customers).
It should be an either/or situation, they either earn money by selling your attention OR they earn money by selling your computer cycles. Not both, and only with notification.
Re: (Score:2)
This is just plain Malware. If you want to add an exception to the signature, go for it. If you really intend to mine coins, you're going to use native code or even dedicated GPU/ASIC hardware.
There is no web site worth 100% of your CPU cycles.
Re: (Score:2)
I have 24 tabs open right now, two of which are Slashdot. My browser CPU usage is 0.6%. I don't know where you dug up your Pentium 90, but put it back in the ground.
Re: (Score:3)
Or they earn money from your drink. Ads, computer cycles, or drink--pick one.
Re: (Score:2)
That's why Starbucks is a global corporation and you're here on
/.
Re: (Score:2)
The wifi provider, Fibertel, is one of the country's largest ISPs and the largest cable operator. It's the argentinian equivalent of Comcast.