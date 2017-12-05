40 Percent of America Will Cut the Cord By 2030, New Report Predicts (vice.com) 23
bumblebaetuna shares a report from Motherboard: By 2030, as many as 40 percent of Americans will have cut the cord, according to predictions in a new report by market analyst TDG Research. The percent of U.S. households still shelling out for cable has dropped every year since 2012. If the trend continues on the current path, TDG predicts the percent of U.S. households subscribing to pay TV will drop to 60 percent in the next 13 years. Cost is a major driver of this shift: the cost of bundling a few favorite streaming services together still pales in comparison to the average cable bill. TDG found that two thirds of cord cutters and "cord nevers" (people who have never paid for cable) said service expense was the key reason they do not use legacy pay TV services. There's also a generational shift: 61 percent of adults aged 18-29 say online streaming services are the primary way they watch TV.
Cut the cord? What cord? (Score:2)
I doubt that my kids will ever have a cable-tv cord to cut. They are part of the cable-never generation.
Re: (Score:3)
I have never paid for cable. I've enjoyed it sometimes when others have footed the bill for various reasons and it's free to me. Price for what I want is the overwhelming reason. I want a small number of channels that are only available in the highest tier packages, and have no desire to pay that much for really only a couple shows.
I think it comes a lot sooner (Score:2)
Shame if your streaming service stopped working (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Meh, if they do try this extortion BS I'll just stop watching TV and movies altogether and go play more video games and go out hiking more often. It'll probably be the best thing to ever happen to me.
I predict AI will cut it for you in yr flying car (Score:1)
Predictions are like assholes: everyone has one and they all stink.
If I were Comcast and both smart and evil (Score:2)
What I would do is build our own streaming service on top of the Comcast network and combine the best of YouTube and NetFlix. Key features:
1. Open speech platform; all legal speech in the US is uncensored.
2. All content from day one must be accurately labeled in an ESRB-style system with a lot of flexibility.
3. Built in monetization for all content creators.
4. Merge it with the groups that handle the existing VoD so it has access to all of that streaming content up front.
Who needs net neutrality? Why we hav
Dropped it, don't even think about it (Score:2)
Um. no, no we won't (Score:2)
40% ? (Score:2)
Think it will be 80% or more.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, 40 seems really low.
It's be shocked if Comcast doesn't basically turn into an ISP, with access costing about $120, sure, they'll offer content subs, but it will be as a stand alone app that works on any internet. They'll ramp up internet costs (they already are in my area) to make up for lost revenue.
The joke is on us, really. (Score:2)
The irony is that, while “cutting the cord” of cable television, we subscribe to service that uses the very same cable, except in a way for which it was not designed (unicast vs. broadcast) and is ill-suited. We thus end up obtaining even worse quality of service for about the same price, from the exact same people, who are preparing to screw us even further by changing the rules of service back to... those of cable television. Checkmate. Happy future, everyone.
Only 40% (Score:2)
Aside from my retired parents, I don't even know anybody who pays for cable, everybody Netflixes or Hulus or whatever. I wonder what the number would be if it didn't include people who get basic cable thrown in with the Internet?
Re: (Score:1)
I had to strong arm them into not giving me basic cable.
It was $10/month less to take it. I told them they'd have to give me a bigger discount to store their box in my basement, as I'd inevitably lose it and owe money when I moved.
I don't want to waste TV stand space, and I don't want to waste an HDMI hole on their stupid box that has a terrible remote, terrible TV guide, and terrible lag when interacting.
They eventually gave me internet alone for the cheaper price.