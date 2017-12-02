'App Truthers' Question the Accuracy of the Domino's Pizza Tracker (foxnews.com) 27
Despite the fact that 60% of its pizza orders arrive digitally, "A growing number of Domino's delivery customers are casting a critical eye at the company's online pizza-tracking app," reports the lifestyle editor at Fox News. "More specifically, they think it's a bunch of crap." Fault-finding app users -- or "app truthers," as The Wall Street Journal calls them -- are subscribing to the notion that the Domino's pizza tracker is nothing but a bunch of smoke and mirrors. One user who spoke with the Journal claims his app told him that "Melinda" would be arriving shortly with his order, but when he opened the door, a delivery man he already knew handed him the pizza. "Ever since then, I knew everything they said, I felt, was made up," he said.
Another man claims the tracker told him his pizza was en route, even though he could see the Domino's restaurant from his house, and there was no sign of the pizza being out for delivery. Others claim the pizza app told them their food had been delivered when it hadn't, or that there were huge discrepancies between when their pies were supposed to be delivered and when they actually arrived. A whole thread on Reddit suggests that the app is just an automated timer disguised to look like a real-time tracker.
In a statement Domino's blamed the problem on employees not entering correct data, while also insisting that "the vast majority of the time Pizza Tracker works as designed."
According to the article, "A person who claimed to be a Domino's employee also said nearly as much in a 2015 Reddit thread. He/she added that the name of the person preparing the pizza -- as far as the app is concerned -- is usually the manager.
Another man claims the tracker told him his pizza was en route, even though he could see the Domino's restaurant from his house, and there was no sign of the pizza being out for delivery. Others claim the pizza app told them their food had been delivered when it hadn't, or that there were huge discrepancies between when their pies were supposed to be delivered and when they actually arrived. A whole thread on Reddit suggests that the app is just an automated timer disguised to look like a real-time tracker.
In a statement Domino's blamed the problem on employees not entering correct data, while also insisting that "the vast majority of the time Pizza Tracker works as designed."
According to the article, "A person who claimed to be a Domino's employee also said nearly as much in a 2015 Reddit thread. He/she added that the name of the person preparing the pizza -- as far as the app is concerned -- is usually the manager.
More specifically, they think it's a bunch of crap (Score:2)
"They" are correct. Why do "they" keep eating it, then?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's why in my town all the Dominos are right next to the University, where they have lots of people from random places that don't know any better.
Locals buy Little Caesar's when they want "cheese" on soggy white bread. Why? They at least dump a bunch of oregano in the sauce to make it taste like it includes at least one human food.
"Pizza" tracker? (Score:3)
Domino's is not pizza. It's soggy bread covered with salt-laden "cheese" and artificially flavored "sauce."
Want pizza? I can raise you many local places that sell the real stuff. Domino's is to pizza as Mickey Dee's is to a good steak sandwich.
Duh (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Couldn't the app use the deliverator's phone GPS to determine distance to target automagically without the deliverator entering data into a server directly?
Only if they supply the "deliverator" a phone.
Next up: Progress bars that aren't time-linear (Score:2)
too much (Score:2)
Holy fucking 0.0001%'er problems! (Score:2)
Good fucking god!
As ANYONE who's EVER dealt with a computerized event completion timer knows it's just an ESTIMATE.
Trying to demand exactitude once you get HUMANS into the mix?
Seriously, when was the last time you nodded acquaintances with reality?
Some people just need to get a fucking job. They have too much time on their hands and have to invent stupid shit to bitch about.
Promote the lifestyle editor at Fox (Score:2)
That's more investigation into a story than they do if the topic covers politics. Maybe the editor should be promoted to cover those stories instead and get some real news shown.
(Yes, I'm aware it's a decision made at the corporate level and even if they did any investigation it wouldn't hit the airwaves. Management would quickly kill any initiative shown or have them fired to be replaced by a lackey who says what they are told to say.)
Also, the Noid is not an actual employee (Score:3)
He's an IMPOSTER I tell you!
In Japan (Score:2)
The pizza tracker on their website in Japan is fairly accurate. On busy nights it sits at the first stage until they actually work on it. When it's delivered we have a GPS option to watch the driver. The driver always arrives when they the map shows them in front of the house. I wouldn't be surprised if the US version is faked a bit. The Japanese wouldn't stand for that.
Domino's stores cheat on the numbers to make (Score:2)
Domino's stores cheat on the numbers to make then look better then they really are.