Every iPhone X Is Not Created Equal (pcmag.com) 20
According to a PC Magazine report that uses data from Cellular Insights, the Qualcomm-powered iPhone X has better LTE performance than the Intel-powered model. From the report: There are three iPhone X models sold globally. Using lab equipment, Cellular Insights tested two of them: the Qualcomm-powered A1865, sold by Sprint, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular and in Australia, China, and India; and the Intel-powered A1901, sold by most other global carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile. (The third model, A1902, is only sold in Japan.) Here in the U.S., we anticipate that the SIM-free model sold directly by Apple will be the A1865, as that's the model that supports all four U.S. carriers. For this test, Cellular Insights looked at performance on LTE Band 4, which is used by every major U.S. carrier except Sprint, as well as in Canada and parts of Latin America. Cellular Insights attenuated an LTE signal from a strong -85dBm until the modems showed no performance. While both modems started out with 195Mbps of download throughput on a 20MHz carrier, the Qualcomm difference appeared quickly, as the Intel modem dropped to 169Mbps at -87dBm. The Qualcomm modem took an additional -6dBm of attenuation to get to that speed. Most consumers will feel the difference in very weak signal conditions, where every dBm of signal matters, so we zoomed in on that in the chart below. At very weak signal strength, below -120dBm, the Qualcomm modem got speeds on average 67 percent faster than the Intel modem. The Intel modem finally died at -129dBm and the Qualcomm modem died at -130dBm, so we didn't find a lot of difference in when the modems finally gave out.
Range issues (Score:3)
Was staying out in the bush this week, both of my companions had service on their cheapo Android phone, my iphone did not, very poor reception at fringes indeed.
No Surprise (Score:2)
Not too surprising, or not surprising at all, since Apple multi-sources components and they're not exactly the same. *shrug*
dBm (Score:2)
no two iphones are equal? (Score:1)
Or do you mean "Not Every iPhone X Is Created Equal"?
Re: (Score:2)
Created equal, every iPhone X is not.
Re: (Score:2)
Created equal, every iPhone X is not.
Posted to slashdot, Yoda has!
Cluster Beowulf of Natalie Portman hot grits in Russia Soviet, down pants imagine you, hmm?
Field Test (Score:2)
That's interesting. Get them out in the field. Sensitivity is not the only measurement that matters. In some cases, it's the least important measurement. Noise rejection and selectivity are usually more important in urban environments when you get crazy ghosting from signals bouncing off of buildings. Unless you have an insanely expensive RF capture and playback setup, you aren't replicating that in the lab.
Learn boolean algebra, dammit (Score:2)
The correct phrase is "not every iPhone X is created equal." That means some are equal, but not all.
TFH says "every iPhone X is not created equal." That means each and every one is different for all the others. That is incorrect.
Sorry for ranting, but every time I see this mistake, I die a little.
Re: (Score:2)
The correct phrase is "not every iPhone X is created equal." That means some are equal...
Nope!
Fair enough. Some may be equal. Thanks for catching that.
Negation correction (Score:2)
Not every iPhone X is created equal.