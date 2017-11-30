Verizon Will Launch 5G Home Internet Access In 2018 (engadget.com) 16
wyattstorch516 writes: Real competition may finally be on the way for the residential broadband market. Verizon will be the first company to introduce 5G wireless broadband in a select number of cities. This will give residential customers an alternative to cable/fiber offerings. 5G wireless can offer speeds in the range of hundreds of megabits per second. Full technical specifications as well as pricing plans have yet to be determined. The launch is scheduled for the second half of 2018.
Latency and Monthly Bandwidth (Score:2)
This will depend on monthly bandwidth allotments, and, to a lesser extent, latency.
If you can't pull down 500GB a month at a reasonable cost, there will be no competition. End of story.
Great. (Score:1)
the MBA's need upto $10/GB overages (Score:2)
the MBA's need upto $10/GB overages with the base packing starting at about $40-$60/mo for 20GB-50GB
It's not competition.. (Score:2)
If it's verizon offering it.
Wake me up when another company like google is allowed to even try.
not in my basement. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps, your cats will allow you to hang a booster upstairs.
Let the complaints begin... (Score:1)
I can't believe they are going to put caps on monthly BW. I am paying for 100Mb/s. Or... My ping times when everyone gets home and starts streaming netflix are terrible.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a corporate on corporate fight here, no good sides.
A true good side would be focused on bringing actual competition to the american internet market.
Go Slashdotters (Score:2)
It amazes me how many people on here don't seem to realize this has nothing to do with cell phones.
Wat (Score:2)
"Verizon Will Launch" "Real competition"
Does not compute