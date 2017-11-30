Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Verizon Communications Network The Internet United States Wireless Networking

Verizon Will Launch 5G Home Internet Access In 2018 (engadget.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the answered-prayers dept.
wyattstorch516 writes: Real competition may finally be on the way for the residential broadband market. Verizon will be the first company to introduce 5G wireless broadband in a select number of cities. This will give residential customers an alternative to cable/fiber offerings. 5G wireless can offer speeds in the range of hundreds of megabits per second. Full technical specifications as well as pricing plans have yet to be determined. The launch is scheduled for the second half of 2018.

Verizon Will Launch 5G Home Internet Access In 2018 More | Reply

Verizon Will Launch 5G Home Internet Access In 2018

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

We are experiencing system trouble -- do not adjust your terminal.

Close