The Pixel 2's Dormant 'Visual Core' Chip Gets Activated In Latest Android Developer Preview

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both feature a custom Intel "Visual Core" co-processor , which is meant to improve speed and battery life when shooting photos with Google's HDR+ technology. The chip has been hanging out in the phone not really doing much of anything -- until now. TechCrunch reports of a new developer preview of Android 8.1 due out today that puts the chip to use. "The component is expected to further improve the handsets' cameras , which were already scoring good marks, production issues aside." From the report: