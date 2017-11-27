The Pixel 2's Dormant 'Visual Core' Chip Gets Activated In Latest Android Developer Preview (techcrunch.com) 11
The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both feature a custom Intel "Visual Core" co-processor, which is meant to improve speed and battery life when shooting photos with Google's HDR+ technology. The chip has been hanging out in the phone not really doing much of anything -- until now. TechCrunch reports of a new developer preview of Android 8.1 due out today that puts the chip to use. "The component is expected to further improve the handsets' cameras, which were already scoring good marks, production issues aside." From the report: According to the company, Pixel Visual Core has eight image processing unit (IPU) cores and 512 arithmetic logic units. Using machine learning, the company says it's able to speed things up by 5x, with one tenth of the energy. Access to the chip, combined with the Android Camera API means third-party photo apps will be able to take advantage of the system's speedy HDR+. Sounds swell, right? Of course, this is still just an early preview, only available to people who sign up for Google's Beta program. That means, among other things, dealing with potential bugs of an early build. Google wouldn't give us any more specific information with regards to when the feature will be unlocked for the public, but it's expected to arrive along with the 8.1 public beta in December.
Re: (Score:1)
Then, after mysteriously missing Android 9, expect Android 10 that spies on you all the time.
Oh, wait...
Re: (Score:3)
HDR+ in a cameraphone is like saying a 4K screen is better than a 720p one for playing 720p video.
No it's like saying a 4k screen is better than a 720p one for 4k video.
HDR+ increases the dynamic range of the sensor. The 3 most important metrics of an image are: Dynamic range\Noise (check), Color Rendition and Sharpness. Cameraphones are already plenty sharp, nearly all of the top camera phones shoot DNG uncompressed RAW and now they're implementing improved HDR modes to extended the dynamic range.
I own an 8k RED camera but almost all the photos I take are on my smartphone because the image is
Re: (Score:2)
Google thinks in software. Apple thinks in hardware.
This isn’t a bad thing but different approaches to problems.
Most facial recognition systems rely on smart software to look at the face and determine if it is you or not. Apple puts in some hardware to put IR dots on your face to make the software simpler.
The pixel camera has a lot of software features to counteract hardware limitations. Apple will try to put more hardware to the problem.
The hardware thinking is often leads to a more expensive