Motorola Ad Mocks Samsung Ad Mocking Apple (bgr.com) 22

Posted by EditorDavid from the hand-to-handset-combat dept.
An anonymous reader quotes BGR: A few days after the iPhone X launched in stores, Samsung came out with an anti-iPhone campaign... I actually did not expect Samsung to pull off cheap tricks like that, but it sure looks like the iPhone X is a pretty scary device to fight against. But what probably nobody saw coming is Motorola trolling Samsung with an ad of its own... The "Up-upgrade to Motorola" ad offers the alternate ending to Samsung's ad, as Motorola explains on its Facebook page... Motorola doesn't even mention the iPhone X, so if you haven't seen Samsung's ad, you'd think it's just going after Galaxy handsets.
Elsewhere on Facebook, Motorola specifically referenced the attachable accessories available for their Moto Z when mocking the Galaxy Note 8.

"Why settle for edge-to-edge, when you could project your screen up to 70 inches?"

  • Blackberry's ad to mock Motorola's ad that mocks the Samsung ad that's mocking Apple.

    Alternative post:
    “Yo Dawg, I herd you like mocking, so I put a mock in your ad so you can mock while you mock.”
    Or something. Sorry if I didn't do it right, I'm not black.

  • Mock Away (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Everyone knows the iPhone is superior anyway. When other companies mention your brand in their ads, you have already won.

    • When other companies mention your brand in their ads, you have already won.

      Depends on how they do it [youtube.com].

  • "Why settle for edge-to-edge, when you could project your screen up to 70 inches?"

    Because the quality of that projection is likely garbage?

  • I actually did not expect Samsung to pull off cheap tricks like that

    You mean directly comparing features you have to your competitors is cheap tricks? Did you just discover advertising? I'm sure everyone's better, like Apple totally not featuring "PCs" in their adverts, and Microsoft would never feature Google.

    Seriously man, have you never seen an advert before?

  • Will people ever get tired of mockery and posturing and "them vs. us" nonsense? Aren't we tired of it already?

