Apple Could Have Brought a Big iPhone X Feature To Older iPhone But Didn't, Developer Says

Steven Troughton-Smith, a prominent iOS developer best known for combing new software codes for references for upcoming features, over the weekend indicated that portrait mode lighting effects, a major feature in the current iPhone generation -- iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, could technically be added to iPhone 7 Plus from last year. The feature works like this: you take a picture, go to the photos app on your new iPhone and play with the "Lighting" effects. He writes: So yeah you just need to hexedit the metadata in the HEIC. Not quite sure where, I copied a whole section from an iPhone X Portrait Mode photo and it worked. Original photo taken on 7 Plus on iOS 11. Someone could automate this. Just to add insult to injury, if you AirDrop that photo back to the iPhone 7 Plus now it shows the Portrait Lighting UI, and lets you change mode. So Portrait Lighting is 100% an artificial software limitation. 7 Plus photos can have it, 7 Plus can do it.

  Gasp!

    by Anonymous Coward
    Company wants to make you buy their newest product, news at 11.
  I know that this is news for nerds, but still, this is completely unimportant. So, you can duplicate one functionality of a new smartphone by manipulating images in software? OK, but why do I care, exactly?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Let's get up in arms about what amounts to a shitty photo editing trick. I really don't see this "feature" being important. It's flashy, yes. So I suppose it appeals to the selfie-obsessed troglodytes (and troglodytettes, must be inclusive here) that can't imagine not overindulging in every conceivably trendy possible way to selfie-take and selfie-post at the earliest possible time, but as far as actual usability goes? Who cares?

      On the bright side, at least the Face Recognition hasn't been shown to be b

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dstyle5 ( 702493 )
      Perhaps they are hoping for rage click/comments from the 1/100000 /. readers who are actually surprised that something like this is possible and that a benevolent corporate monolith such as Apple would withhold such a feature from their iPhone 7?

  Time limitation for projects

    by mikael ( 484 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @04:00PM (#55590107)

    Maybe they were in a hurry to get those features added for the new generation of smartphone and didn't want the time penalty of retro-porting and testing. No different from device driver support for old versions of Linux. Though eventually someone does get around to do retro-ports.

  Oh please

    How would this have sold more iPhone Xs?

    How would this have sold more iPhone Xs?

    • It would have sold more future iPhones by showing current iPhone 7 users that buying an iPhone is a good value for the money.

      With this news, it instead shows them that Apple kept a feature from their current iPhone in order to make them buy a new phone, thus showing them they can't trust Apple and should pick a different company for their next phone.

  Probably a case of testing

    by mlw4428 ( 1029576 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @04:08PM (#55590151)
    My guess is that a "cornerstone" feature like this isn't so much artificially restricted as it is just disabled because Apple isn't testing iPhone 7s. That's not to say they won't backport, but their hands are probably pretty full just fixing iOS 11's messes.
  • I have seen numerous companies that had a tiered line where the lower end model is identical to the higher end just feature locked. Part of the fun of getting the lower end model was hacking it to unlock the higher end features. a good percentage of the automotive head units are this way. In fact the Ford I have now has a head unit that supports a backup camera but my model doesn't support the option so if I want to add a camera I have to flash a different model firmware.

