Apple Could Have Brought a Big iPhone X Feature To Older iPhone But Didn't, Developer Says

Steven Troughton-Smith, a prominent iOS developer best known for combing new software codes for references for upcoming features, over the weekend indicated that portrait mode lighting effects , a major feature in the current iPhone generation -- iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, could technically be added to iPhone 7 Plus from last year . The feature works like this: you take a picture, go to the photos app on your new iPhone and play with the "Lighting" effects. He writes: