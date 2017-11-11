Crowdfunded 'PowerWatch' Runs on Body Heat, Never Needs Charging (engadget.com) 12
Engadget reports on a new watch that suggests the possibility of a future without chargers: This thermal-powered wearable doesn't need one -- it gets energy by converting your body heat into electricity. It's been a year since I saw an early prototype of the PowerWatch -- a smart(ish) watch that tracks basic fitness metrics. Now, the self-proclaimed energy-harvesting company is finally ready to ship PowerWatches to the early adopters who backed its Indiegogo campaign...
Because its functions are pretty basic and its LCD screen is relatively low-powered, it doesn't take too much electricity to keep the watch running... The PowerWatch can not only tell the time, set alarms and timers but also track your activity and sleep... Matrix co-founder Douglas Tham said the PowerWatch will keep running for up to 12 months if you don't wear it, and a PowerSave mode kicks in to conserve energy by killing non-timekeeping functions.
It's also been a year since the debunking video existed [youtube.com]
yeah, I can't imagine the physics behind this work... and you'd have to wear it tight as shit..
All these 'energy harvesting devices' cheat. They find a microuniverse and suck the energy out of it. Eventually the microuniverse being energy sucked implodes with the death of all its inhabitants and they just move on to a new one. The bastards.
They're also the reason you need to wear a hat, coat and scarf inside your Tardis despite setting the climate control to 'temperate'.
what are cool guys/gals doing then with such a device?
My solar-powered, WWV-listening Casio analog/digital watch has been running for eight years and these days remains on an always-shaded windowsill for a week or two at a time.
While a body heat-powered watch is nifty, mine is niftier.
I find it dubious that low-value heat would be more suitable for powering a watch than, say, a flexible solar cell in the watch strap.
Exactly. I would guess that an "invisible" solar panel behind the watch face or even a small disc a few millimeters wide could generate more energy from ambient light in an office than you could ever generate from waste body heat.