Crowdfunded 'PowerWatch' Runs on Body Heat, Never Needs Charging (engadget.com) 12

Posted by EditorDavid from the having-a-hot-time dept.
Engadget reports on a new watch that suggests the possibility of a future without chargers: This thermal-powered wearable doesn't need one -- it gets energy by converting your body heat into electricity. It's been a year since I saw an early prototype of the PowerWatch -- a smart(ish) watch that tracks basic fitness metrics. Now, the self-proclaimed energy-harvesting company is finally ready to ship PowerWatches to the early adopters who backed its Indiegogo campaign...

Because its functions are pretty basic and its LCD screen is relatively low-powered, it doesn't take too much electricity to keep the watch running... The PowerWatch can not only tell the time, set alarms and timers but also track your activity and sleep... Matrix co-founder Douglas Tham said the PowerWatch will keep running for up to 12 months if you don't wear it, and a PowerSave mode kicks in to conserve energy by killing non-timekeeping functions.

Crowdfunded 'PowerWatch' Runs on Body Heat, Never Needs Charging

  • And (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's also been a year since the debunking video existed [youtube.com]

    • yeah, I can't imagine the physics behind this work... and you'd have to wear it tight as shit..

      • All these 'energy harvesting devices' cheat. They find a microuniverse and suck the energy out of it. Eventually the microuniverse being energy sucked implodes with the death of all its inhabitants and they just move on to a new one. The bastards.

        They're also the reason you need to wear a hat, coat and scarf inside your Tardis despite setting the climate control to 'temperate'.

  • So, (Score:2)

    by no-body ( 127863 )

    what are cool guys/gals doing then with such a device?

  • I find it dubious that low-value heat would be more suitable for powering a watch than, say, a flexible solar cell in the watch strap.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msk ( 6205 )

      My solar-powered, WWV-listening Casio analog/digital watch has been running for eight years and these days remains on an always-shaded windowsill for a week or two at a time.

      While a body heat-powered watch is nifty, mine is niftier.

    • I find it dubious that low-value heat would be more suitable for powering a watch than, say, a flexible solar cell in the watch strap.

      Exactly. I would guess that an "invisible" solar panel behind the watch face or even a small disc a few millimeters wide could generate more energy from ambient light in an office than you could ever generate from waste body heat.

"Today's robots are very primitive, capable of understanding only a few simple instructions such as 'go left', 'go right', and 'build car'." --John Sladek

