Some iPhone X Displays Plagued By Mysterious 'Green Line of Death' (thenextweb.com) 18
Some iPhone X owners are reporting a random green line appearing on their displays. According to The Next Web, "the defect has already started to take on the endearing 'Green Line of Death' moniker." From the report: Several users across Apple forums and social media have reported the error -- I've counted over a dozen accounts, and MacRumors mentions it's read "at least 25" such reports. Oddly, the issue doesn't appear to affect users immediately, only showing up after some time with regular usage. In some cases it alternates with a purple line, for variety. It generally appears towards the right or left sides of the display, and sometimes it simply disappears altogether. Weird. Either way, it appears to be a hardware defect affecting a small number of users, and Apple appears to be replacing affected units. Mac Rumors first reported the issue.
I agree, these allegations about faulty iPhone X displays, if true, could be bad. But I heard that the sites reporting on this once used Microsoft computers, so it's probably #fakenews. It's a shame that product flaws are being ginned up by SJWs to try to smear a righteous and godly company like Apple.
You're not a map maker, apparently.
Do the phones crash when the line appears? If not, this name makes absolutely no sense.
It's an OLED screen; in a year [allaboutwindowsphone.com] or [allaboutwindowsphone.com] two [allaboutwindowsphone.com], they'll all be able to get green lines just by telling the phone to draw white ones.
Someone on Twitter said it was GameCenter felt trying to come back from the App Style Graveyard.
Is a 25/100000+ failure rate really significant for a brand new device, for any product outside of life critical medical ones?
