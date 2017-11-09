Windows 10's Version of AirDrop Lets You Quickly Share Files Between PCs

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Microsoft is testing its "Near Share" feature of Windows 10 in the latest Insider build (17035) today, which will let Windows 10 PCs share documents or photos to PCs nearby via Bluetooth. The Verge reports: A new Near Share option will be available in the notification center, and the feature can be accessed through the main share function in Windows 10. Files will be shared wirelessly, and recipients will receive a notification when someone is trying to send a file. Microsoft's addition comes just a day after Google unveiled its own AirDrop-like app for Android.

  • Nonsense (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, 2017 @05:38AM (#55518153)

    I used to have my "Airdrop-like" feature decades ago, simply by clicking on "share via bluetooth", until phone manufacturers (or OS companies) decided to ban sharing stuff over bluetooth. Which is the same Apple has, with the exception that they combine bluetooth and wifi (and I guess their own API) to pretend they did something new/unique.

    Computer monkeys at Google and Microsoft must be really boring if they are "implementing" airdrop. Just stop f*cking messing with the information users are allowed to share (allowed... ha... it's supposed to be my bloody phone!).

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I used to sync files via FTP to my phone, because the MTP implementation in Windows was broken. A couple of months ago Microsoft finally patched the issue and I can use USB again, which is much, much faster.

      That's the problem with wireless file transfer: it's slow. For large files I'll use USB and charge at the same time. For small files it's usually easier to just email/messenger app them to myself or keep them in cloud storage.

      • That's the problem with wireless file transfer: it's slow.

        Almost a decade ago, Bluetooth introduced the 3.0 + HS revision of the standard, which included "Alternate MAC/PHY".
        This enabled Bluetooth to using the 800.11 MAC/PHY used by WiFi to achieve faster transfert speed.

        If both device supported it (e.g.: smartphone with combined radio chipsets, or laptop using combined Wifi+Bluetooth mini cards) it means fast transfer.

        For large files I'll use USB and charge at the same time.

        Depending on the combination of feature supported by the phone (e.g.: 800.11N dual or even AC, but only USB2.0 micro USB, the transfert over USB m

    • I don't like their new name for this technology, "Near Share". That's boring.

      Back in the Zune days, Microsoft used to call it "Squirting", which is a much more entertaining name.

  • python woof.py (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Just use woof its a simple python script that allows easy sharing temporarily. I have been using it cross platform for years.

  • I wonder if it will work with any of the other bluetooth sharing things, like the Samsung one.

    I wonder which one will become the standard, if ever, or if there'll eventually be half a dozen of them obstinately refusing to talk to each other.

  • Or may I say, a security hole waiting to be used?

    Quite frankly, this strikes me as one of those things that have very limited usefulness with a wealth of exploit potential behind it. What is the scenario for the use of this feature? When you have a meeting and want to exchange documents? What company does NOT have a wireless AP in their conference rooms these days? Oh, when you have to exchange documents with someone outside your company who you can't let on your WiFi for security reasons? Use an USB Stick.

    • How do you share files over wifi on Windows? I'm always baffled by this. Ethernet is literally "older than internet" yet every windows release breaks compatibility with previous versions and even within same version it kinda never works. How? Why?

    • Meetings at Starbucks? Exchanging 200 MB InDesign or video files?

      • VERY bad example. I don't know a single Starbucks that does NOT have free WiFi access.

        But if you're security conscious, get an USB stick and transfer the data that way. And yes, considering the awesome 2.1mbit of 2.0 + EDR (provided your device supports it, else you should be happy to get 700kbit), even USB 2.0 is faster. Hell, chances are that encrypting and dropboxing the file is faster.

  • PFFFFF (Score:3)

    by fubarrr ( 884157 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @06:30AM (#55518251)

    I congratulate Microsoft for this great achievement, they finally implemented a feature which Ericsson R520 had 17 years ago.

  • Sure, why not (Score:3)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @06:49AM (#55518283)

    Let's use the most insecure protocol ever developed to send potentially personal information into the ether for everyone to grab.

    What could possibly go wrong?

    • Let's use the most insecure protocol ever developed to send potentially personal information into the ether for everyone to grab.

      What could possibly go wrong?

      Manufacturers, choose the answer most likely to generate profit:

      A) Consumers don't give a shit about security or privacy.

      B) Consumers don't give a shit about security or privacy.

      C) Consumers don't give a shit about security or privacy.

      D) Both A and C.

      E) All the above.

  • For security (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @07:39AM (#55518393)

    I'd prefer a system for portable devices that required physical contact.

    If there's so much data to move you can't hold the devices against each other reliably for long enough... you can probably find the time to sit them on a table.

    • I'd prefer a system for portable devices that required physical contact.

      If there's so much data to move you can't hold the devices against each other reliably for long enough... you can probably find the time to sit them on a table.

      Since we're talking about PC to PC, here you go: https://www.amazon.com/Belkin-... [amazon.com]

      • I was thinking something more like pad on my desk using a near-zero range inductive coupler to connect a smartphone or portable storage to my computer as soon as I put it down, or allowing two smartphones to talk back-to-back or edge-to-edge.

  • This feature will probably have couple of tiny bugs. You know, putting disk usage to 100% for 5 days, wiping the hard drive of both computers, deleting installed programs. That kind of stuff.

  • I wonder what % of /. readers sees sees these "new feature" announcements as something to add to their ToDo list for blocking.

    Anywhere that security is more than a passing fancy is going to se this as 2 things. A new improved attack vector and an inte5resting way to leak information. Was this an NSA idea?

  • More stuff to disable on the work computers around here, until they fix all the bugs and security issues. Then more questions from the users about "why can't we have that airdrop thing?" and more of me being the 'bad guy' by telling them 'no you can't have it'.

    Since Windows is so good in the workgroup, why not just use the LAN!?

  • Wow, a whole new target for hacking. Bluetooth range is pretty variable - someone sitting in a conference room or a waiting room has a good chance of contacting a computer on the other side of the wall. Many users will be completely unaware that this feature even exists.

    How long until the first hack?

  • A breakthrough of this magnitude is a faithful reflection of MS's prowess and innovation, especially in the mobile world.

  • A native tool for bridging air gaps, circumventing network ACLs, and connecting wireless to external/unmanaged devices.

    I hope they don't forget to include a Group Policy setting to disable it. Bluetooth is bad enough on its own. I'd rather not deal with another chatty, proprietary network protocol.

