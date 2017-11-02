Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


A reader shares a Quartz report: Think back to the mobile phone you had in 2010. It could access the internet, but it wasn't such a great experience. On average, people only spent 20% of their time online on their phones back then, according to Zenith, a media agency. Today, by contrast, we spend around 70% of our time on the internet on phones, based on estimates and forecasts for more than 50 countries covering two-thirds of the world's population. By 2019, Zenith says this will rise to close to 80%. What used to be called "mobile internet" is now just the internet.

  • Mobile internet still sucks (Score:3)

    by Vermonter ( 2683811 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @04:03PM (#55478513)

    It just sucks less. I would still much rather sit in front of my computer if I have the opportunity where I have a much larger screen and a physical keyboard.

    I would be interested to see if people are spending that much less time on their computers for internet browsing, or if they are just on the internet more because it's easier now to pull out your mobile phone when you're bored and check your favorite social media sites.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Young people seem better at using small screens and "thumb" keying such that the difference between a PC/netbook and phone is smaller to them. If you spend all your life peeping through keyholes, then you get good at using keyholes.

  • No. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Thursday November 02, 2017 @04:04PM (#55478537)

    The Mobile Internet Is the Internet

    If you are a consumer of crap, someone who lives their life of Facebook, than yes, your mobile phone is the Internet, the way you validate your sad little life.

    Other people do other things "on the Internet" that do not revolve around Social Media.

    • I am geniunely curious, how does your happy big life look that you allow yourself to patronize over most people?

      • If you're genuinely curious, people who are casually happy generally care less about what other people think. Your theory seems to be that they worry more. No, those aren't happy people, those are the bland sheep that turn smiles outwards for you to view regardless of what is happening inside.

        If somebody is happy and comfortable inside, they can just give you their real opinion, they don't need to be validated by your approval of their opinion, so if it is "patronizing" or not is just a distraction; they're

    • Re: No. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yeah, like looking at porn

  • More time, less useful (Score:3)

    by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @04:12PM (#55478583)

    While I may spend more time on the mobile web -- reading news on the train, etc, it's still way less usable than my computer, so anytime I need more interaction with a site (i.e. purchasing an item, doing research on a subject where I want to reference several tabs, etc), I use my computer.

    And I hate the responsive design trend that gives me a watered down experience with functionality either hidden or completely removed from the mobile experience.

  • the other 30% are blind old farts like me.

  • Rapture #1: All the mobile users of the internet are snatched up by God.

    Does anyone other than click-steam entrepreneurs even notice their absence?

    Rapture #2: All the desktop and workstation users of the internet are snatched up by an advanced alien civilization.

    The internet ceases to function in 3, 2, 1 ... 404.

    Help desks everywhere begin to return 410 Gone.

    #ShitShitShit commences trending on Twitter.

  • NBN (Score:2)

    by labnet ( 457441 )

    Australia is spending a motza on rolling out a national broadband network.
    I'm now wondering if it would have been better to spend that $70B on a next gen LTE rollout. (aka 5G)

  • 70% of our time on the internet? No surprise really. People spend their day listening to streaming music, and many people watch movies on their phone.

    The other factor is that so many sites which were new and fascinating a decade ago are driving off visitors with crappy content and intrusive advertising.

  • This story seems tailor made for him...

  • Nonsense (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @04:25PM (#55478677) Journal
    There is one Internet, regardless of what computing device you use to access it.
  • The mobile internet is not now "the internet" - the internet runs the mobile internet. And people didn't switch to this because it was "better" they switched to it because now people could charge for "the internet". Oh, you want to access our site on mobile? Then you have to buy our Sh**y app. Or if the app was free, it was so providers could collect even more tracking data on you to give more targeted advertising (now we can advertise the pizza hut next door!). And so they could have in-app ads instead of
  • I had the pleasure of owning the first Android phone, the HTC Dream (T-Mobile G1) when it was a pretty new thing. The five-row keyboard, trackball, and extra hardware buttons basically meant that I had a tiny "laptop" in my pocket. I used it for VNC. I used it for SSH. I even ran a Debian overlay with X on it just because I could. It made the iPhones look stupid: one button, clunky touch-everything, dumbed down trash.

    Then the next phone I ended up with had a four-row keyboard and an optical "trackball."
  • This story misses a huge point - what people are doing that 70% of the time on the "mobile internet." Just because hopelessly addicted phone addicts spend 12 hours a day on social media and netflix doesn't mean that this has somehow supplanted the "regular internet." Things that aren't a waste of time are generally done in front of a real screen on a real computer, which is why, even if it's just 30% of the time, the important stuff is still being done on a fully-functional website. Thus, websites designed
  • Meh, a walled garden does not the internet make.

