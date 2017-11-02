The Mobile Internet Is the Internet (qz.com) 32
A reader shares a Quartz report: Think back to the mobile phone you had in 2010. It could access the internet, but it wasn't such a great experience. On average, people only spent 20% of their time online on their phones back then, according to Zenith, a media agency. Today, by contrast, we spend around 70% of our time on the internet on phones, based on estimates and forecasts for more than 50 countries covering two-thirds of the world's population. By 2019, Zenith says this will rise to close to 80%. What used to be called "mobile internet" is now just the internet.
Mobile internet still sucks (Score:3)
It just sucks less. I would still much rather sit in front of my computer if I have the opportunity where I have a much larger screen and a physical keyboard.
I would be interested to see if people are spending that much less time on their computers for internet browsing, or if they are just on the internet more because it's easier now to pull out your mobile phone when you're bored and check your favorite social media sites.
Young people seem better at using small screens and "thumb" keying such that the difference between a PC/netbook and phone is smaller to them. If you spend all your life peeping through keyholes, then you get good at using keyholes.
No. (Score:5, Interesting)
If you are a consumer of crap, someone who lives their life of Facebook, than yes, your mobile phone is the Internet, the way you validate your sad little life.
Other people do other things "on the Internet" that do not revolve around Social Media.
I am geniunely curious, how does your happy big life look that you allow yourself to patronize over most people?
If you're genuinely curious, people who are casually happy generally care less about what other people think. Your theory seems to be that they worry more. No, those aren't happy people, those are the bland sheep that turn smiles outwards for you to view regardless of what is happening inside.
If somebody is happy and comfortable inside, they can just give you their real opinion, they don't need to be validated by your approval of their opinion, so if it is "patronizing" or not is just a distraction; they're
Yeah, like looking at porn
I agree with Captain Cow.
Call me "old fashion" or "out of touch" but I don't own a smartphone or a laptop. What I do own is a desktop computer and a "feature phone". One stays plugged in all the time and the other needs charging every few weeks. If you cannot wait until you get to a computer terminal to access information then perhaps you should reconsider your priorities in life.
Listen to your elder... millennial.
More time, less useful (Score:3)
While I may spend more time on the mobile web -- reading news on the train, etc, it's still way less usable than my computer, so anytime I need more interaction with a site (i.e. purchasing an item, doing research on a subject where I want to reference several tabs, etc), I use my computer.
And I hate the responsive design trend that gives me a watered down experience with functionality either hidden or completely removed from the mobile experience.
the other 30% are blind old farts like me.
consider the Rapture (Score:2)
Rapture #1: All the mobile users of the internet are snatched up by God.
Does anyone other than click-steam entrepreneurs even notice their absence?
Rapture #2: All the desktop and workstation users of the internet are snatched up by an advanced alien civilization.
The internet ceases to function in 3, 2, 1
... 404.
Help desks everywhere begin to return 410 Gone.
#ShitShitShit commences trending on Twitter.
NBN (Score:2)
Australia is spending a motza on rolling out a national broadband network.
I'm now wondering if it would have been better to spend that $70B on a next gen LTE rollout. (aka 5G)
"but it wasn't such a great experience" (Score:2)
It still isn't.
Streaming (Score:2)
70% of our time on the internet? No surprise really. People spend their day listening to streaming music, and many people watch movies on their phone.
The other factor is that so many sites which were new and fascinating a decade ago are driving off visitors with crappy content and intrusive advertising.
Shouldn't the App Apper guy make an appearance? (Score:2)
This story seems tailor made for him...
He's busy romancing Cow Guy and Goatse
Nonsense (Score:3)
You have that backwards (Score:1)
HTC Dream was promising, everything after is CRAP (Score:2)
Then the next phone I ended up with had a four-row keyboard and an optical "trackball."
Depends on the use (Score:2)
It's still a mess (Score:1)