Everything New In the Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview (theverge.com) 11
On Wednesday, Google launched the Android 8.1 Developer Preview. The new version of Android is available for Pixel and Nexus devices, and features a number of under-the-hood changes. The new version tests another change to notifications in which apps can only make a notification sound alert once per second. It also contains an Easter egg: the Android Oreo logo now looks like an actual cookie. The Verge reports that 8.1 is eventually supposed to activate the hidden Pixel Visual Core system-on-a-chip, which aims to make image processing smoother and HDR+ available to third-party developers.
Easter Egg (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]
Re: (Score:2)
And you can develop Android-compatible apps on it. Because it's a continuous fork of Android with customizations. I don't see them diverging FireOS from Android any further anytime soon because that is a lot more work for Amazon.
Still waiting for 8.0 on my Nexus 6P (Score:2)
I'm stuck at 7.1.2 until Project Fi releases the new version (or I force install the factory image and erase everything on my phone). At this rate, Motorola phones may start getting Oreo before all of Google's supported models have it!
Re: (Score:2)
All fine and good... but... (Score:2)
Why haven't we seen any really cool deal breaking features that would make us want to ditch iOS and switch to Android? For the most part Android and iOS have been just playing off each other, one will make a feature the other will incorporate it in the next version and vice versa.
10 years ago when Apple released the iPhone, it really had shaken the market up. It even forced Android to redesign its OS, hence giving Apple nearly a 2 year advantage, as competitor were in a mad rush to change their designs.