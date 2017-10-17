Mobile Phone Companies Appear To Be Selling Your Location To Almost Anyone (techcrunch.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: You may remember that last year, Verizon (which owns Oath, which owns TechCrunch) was punished by the FCC for injecting information into its subscribers' traffic that allowed them to be tracked without their consent. That practice appears to be alive and well despite being disallowed in a ruling last March: companies appear to be able to request your number, location, and other details from your mobile provider quite easily. The possibility was discovered by Philip Neustrom, co-founder of Shotwell Labs, who documented it in a blog post earlier this week. He found a pair of websites which, if visited from a mobile data connection, report back in no time with numerous details: full name, billing zip code, current location (as inferred from cell tower data), and more. (Others found the same thing with slightly different results depending on carrier, but the demo sites were taken down before I could try it myself.)
We ARE the product, and short of bloody revolution there's SFA we can do about it. Time to open that Facebook account I guess - the war has been lost, so I may as well get as much value as I can out of our corporate overlords in return for them raping my privacy.
This is caused by all those pesky regulations. Verizon has been telling us for years that all we have to do is free their industry from regulations and they would immediately become more altruistic.
Loosening those privacy rules would immediately make all this better. For one, they wouldn't been in violation of said rules anymore.
Time to open that Facebook account I guess - the war has been lost...
TFS talks about some information being made available to all bidders, but it doesn't NEARLY approach the information collected by FB. I am a FB user and I do have location services turned on. I see some creepy shit. It asked me about my trip to a place where I'd stopped in the parking lot on my way home from work. It offered a friend suggestion for a person I'd had no online interaction with, but sat down with that day at Starbucks for an hour. I can only imagine what they know about me that they're not sharing.
I got an ad on facebook for an anti snoring aid. I did not say anything about that on facebook, nor did I shop for anything like that. The only way it would know such things is that it monitors the microphone on the phone. The facebook "lite" app I installed a couple of months ago was promptly removed from my phone.
Maybe snoring is so common that the makers of this aid just did as they did in the old days - they sent the ad to everyone?
Not ALL ads are completely tailor-made to each individual user.
nor did I shop for anything like that [emphasis mine]
Does your wife use your computer? Which leads me to a good idea.... I should start searching for anti-snoring stuff on my wife's login, maybe she'd take a hint.
Or enjoy playing with them. Poison their data well. Create false information about yourself. Get creative and have exciting new hobbies. Have fun with it and explore the exiting world of being a product. Create a mail address for every possible occasion where you might need one and watch how it travels through the various places. Respond to their "quality assurance" test and enter as much false information as you can. Create 2, 3, 10 personas and let them gain a rich and interesting life. One of mine is for example a freeclimber and has shared many photos on instagram of his travels around the world. Google pix helps. Of course, photoshop it sufficiently to thwart algorithms trying to match it with the original. That's fairly easy and can be done by laymen by now. Create new and exciting landscapes in your back yard!
Not all is lost, and you can have a lot of fun duping corporations into trashing their data hive with your fakes. I don't know about you, but it sure entertains me to see corporations believe in the existence of a person that only exists in my head.
Maybe it's time to create a webpage dedicated to showing off how you could dupe data collectors into believing your forgeries.
You're just creating a data set to train distinguishing real vs fake profiles.
Sure you might avoid the bullet for a few years, but the value of a clearly real profile goes up, and soon they can guess which parts if you are real.
Better to hide as much as possible. Turn off, as in pop the battery of, your phone when not in use.
If the war is lost, why did they need to keep it secret??
Just buy up every celebrity location, politician, judge, tv presenter's data and do cross analysis on it.
Want to know who Hannity met just before he repeated that Russian "deep state" crap? Just pull his data, his families data and do co-location analysis to go see.
Want to know who Chairman Pai met just before he started on that attempt to kill Net Neutrality, well his location data will show where he was and who he met with, if it was a face to face
I escaped it.
I purchased a phone that could be rooted, and did so. Then I installed xPrivacy.
xPrivacy feeds false location information to all apps on the phone. So far as all of my apps are concerned I am standing on Chistmas Island. Similarly, I am also feeding my apps false advertising IDs and false phone ID numbers.
Problem is, I don't know what of my currently innocent doings will be considered nefarious in a decade, and neither does anybody else.
But the information will still be out there.
ToS terms don’t supercede statutory law which is why the FCC punished them. Unfortunately now that Shit Pai runs the FCC, enforcement against his corporate masters will probably never happen.
Slackers, there's money to be made!
Everything which is not forbidden is compulsory.
If a company isn't forbidden from selling it to make money they will find a way to do so.
Like a good little corporate whore...
I find the opposite.
I've never touched FB, and yet I feel I've missed nothing with regard to family and friends (and I have a lot of them spread throughout the US in all the places I've lived).
We keep in touch with group texts...emails, phone calls and (GASP) making it a point to get together whenever poss
Location services has fuck all to do with what Verizon was doing.
Don't use Facebook... or any social networking site. If you're going to post on a site like Slashdot, consistently fake a few personal details and simply never share others.
Don't use GMail, Hotmail, or any other such system. (I run my own mail server, which is probably not reasonable for most people... but there's also probably a market out there for a small appliance with a domain registration + DNS package that gives you your mail server without too much user effort).
I have friends 'IRL', which is where they belong. If I only ever catch up with you by reading your Facebook page... we're not friends anymore anyway.
You're still going to leave a trail through your credit or debit card, plus whatever government database you're in that is shared in any way, but you can significantly limit the data gathered on you.
Unfortunately, that's less true every day. Every photo you're in is subject to facial recognition and even if it's not location tagged... location recognition probably isn't far behind (I don't like being photographed and every year I let my kids' school know they're not authorized to publish their names or pictures except in the hardcopy yearbooks). Every text post you're mentioned in can be used to build a shadow profile of you. Other people are giving up your personal information for you whether you want them to or not. And, of course... your phone company is pimping you out to data miners like you're a $2 alley-dwelling crack whore.
I have a telephone (Score:2)
Give me a break. It is 2017. If you are going to use your mobile phone like that, why carry one at all. And what is astonishing is someone posted this drivel on the Internet. If you are going to all this trouble, why are you using the Internet? The Internet is the biggest data collection machine of them all.
You couldn’t opt out of it. Verizon was doing it in secret.
As I understand this, it could be easily thwarted by running a VPN. My wife runs vpn on her phone constantly. It is easy enough.
