Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Security Wireless Networking

Microsoft Has Already Fixed the Wi-Fi Attack Vulnerability; Android Will Be Patched Within Weeks (theverge.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the quick-dispatch dept.
Microsoft says it has already fixed the problem for customers running supported versions of Windows. From a report: "We have released a security update to address this issue," says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. "Customers who apply the update, or have automatic updates enabled, will be protected. We continue to encourage customers to turn on automatic updates to help ensure they are protected." Microsoft is planning to publish details of the update later today. While it looks like Android and Linux devices are affected by the worst part of the vulnerabilities, allowing attackers to manipulate websites, Google has promised a fix for affected devices "in the coming weeks." Google's own Pixel devices will be the first to receive fixes with security patch level of November 6, 2017, but most other handsets are still well behind even the latest updates. Security researchers claim 41 percent of Android devices are vulnerable to an "exceptionally devastating" variant of the Wi-Fi attack that involves manipulating traffic, and it will take time to patch older devices.

Microsoft Has Already Fixed the Wi-Fi Attack Vulnerability; Android Will Be Patched Within Weeks More | Reply

Microsoft Has Already Fixed the Wi-Fi Attack Vulnerability; Android Will Be Patched Within Weeks

Comments Filter:

  • Gee, thanks Mr. Google (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That patch is gonna do so much good laying around at your release server.

  • A WiFi attack allows one to manipulate a website? That escalated quickly.

    Oh, just /. editors' normal approval of bunk write-ups.

  • The article wasn't quite clear? Made it sound like it was all, already taken care of... but didn't quite specify when that patch was released?

    • So Microsoft "patched" this by not properly implementing the phase 3 handshake re-transmit as it's required in spec of 802.11i from the start.

      Windows rejects retransmit requests, causing the attack to fail.

  • Android updates suck (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DigitAl56K ( 805623 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @12:51PM (#55377809)

    So now most Android devices are, and will continue to be, vulnerable to both BlueBourne and WPA2 KRACK, meaning that essentially they are wide open to anyone pilfering whatever they want off the device itself and as they communicate over the air. With most manufacturers abandoning updates in 3 years or sooner, and for the small pool of supported devices having very infrequent updates available, many times 3-6 months behind the curve, why do we allow this kind of chronic insecurity?

    It's insane that we allow businesses to behave like this: Give everyone computing devices they use to run their lives - healthcare, credit, banking, social, BYOD work, etc. and leave them open like Swiss cheese.

    • So, what you're telling me is that all of the affected customers will not be receiving updates, and they'll have to buy a new device?

      What a tragedy. By which I mean, the refusal to provide updates will result in greatly increased sales.

  • Android Will Be Patched Within Weeks

    What percentage of Android will be patched?
    The 18% with 7/Nougat or better,
    the 50% with 6/Marshmallow or better,
    the 78% with 5/Lollipop or better,
    the 92% with 4.4/Kitkat or better?
    https://developer.android.com/... [android.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

Do you suffer painful recrimination? -- Nancy Boxer, "Structured Programming with Come-froms"

Close