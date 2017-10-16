Microsoft Has Already Fixed the Wi-Fi Attack Vulnerability; Android Will Be Patched Within Weeks (theverge.com) 30
Microsoft says it has already fixed the problem for customers running supported versions of Windows. From a report: "We have released a security update to address this issue," says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. "Customers who apply the update, or have automatic updates enabled, will be protected. We continue to encourage customers to turn on automatic updates to help ensure they are protected." Microsoft is planning to publish details of the update later today. While it looks like Android and Linux devices are affected by the worst part of the vulnerabilities, allowing attackers to manipulate websites, Google has promised a fix for affected devices "in the coming weeks." Google's own Pixel devices will be the first to receive fixes with security patch level of November 6, 2017, but most other handsets are still well behind even the latest updates. Security researchers claim 41 percent of Android devices are vulnerable to an "exceptionally devastating" variant of the Wi-Fi attack that involves manipulating traffic, and it will take time to patch older devices.
Re: Um, fuck off (Score:1)
Grow up. The article links to the previous Slashdot story from earlier today and is still on the front page. The previous article links to a research paper explaining the vulnerability. For anyone who has looked at the front page this morning or even bothered to examine the links in the summary, it's blatantly obvious which vulnerability is being discussed here. Here's hoping you're modded -1 flamebait. You deserve it.
Re:Um, fuck off (Score:4, Informative)
This is a high profile issue at the moment. I realize looking back at it in a few weeks may be worth that kind of comment, but there's been multiple slashdot articles on it today, and every tech news site is buzzing about it.
To fill your rage though,
The following Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) identifiers were assigned to track which products are affected by specific instantiations of our key reinstallation attack:
CVE-2017-13077: Reinstallation of the pairwise encryption key (PTK-TK) in the 4-way handshake.
CVE-2017-13078: Reinstallation of the group key (GTK) in the 4-way handshake.
CVE-2017-13079: Reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) in the 4-way handshake.
CVE-2017-13080: Reinstallation of the group key (GTK) in the group key handshake.
CVE-2017-13081: Reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) in the group key handshake.
CVE-2017-13082: Accepting a retransmitted Fast BSS Transition (FT) Reassociation Request and reinstalling the pairwise encryption key (PTK-TK) while processing it.
CVE-2017-13084: Reinstallation of the STK key in the PeerKey handshake.
CVE-2017-13086: reinstallation of the Tunneled Direct-Link Setup (TDLS) PeerKey (TPK) key in the TDLS handshake.
CVE-2017-13087: reinstallation of the group key (GTK) when processing a Wireless Network Management (WNM) Sleep Mode Response frame.
CVE-2017-13088: reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) when processing a Wireless Network Management (WNM) Sleep Mode Response frame.
Note that each CVE identifier represents a specific instantiation of a key reinstallation attack. This means each CVE ID describes a specific protocol vulnerability, and therefore many vendors are affected by each individual CVE ID. You can also read vulnerability note VU#228519 of CERT/CC for additional details on which products are known to be affected.
Re: (Score:2)
3rd party firmware is your only option at this point.
Re: (Score:1)
After those weeks it will take for google to patch it, add in several more weeks for the manufacturer and then yet more weeks for the carriers..... if they decide to do it at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Gee, thanks Mr. Google (Score:1)
That patch is gonna do so much good laying around at your release server.
allowing attackers to manipulate websites?? (Score:1)
A WiFi attack allows one to manipulate a website? That escalated quickly.
Oh, just
/. editors' normal approval of bunk write-ups.
Already released patch or new patch as of today? (Score:2)
The article wasn't quite clear? Made it sound like it was all, already taken care of... but didn't quite specify when that patch was released?
Re: (Score:2)
So Microsoft "patched" this by not properly implementing the phase 3 handshake re-transmit as it's required in spec of 802.11i from the start.
Windows rejects retransmit requests, causing the attack to fail.
Re: (Score:2)
Worse, how many millions of Android handsets will never see this patch?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Won't make a bit of difference if the access points are still vulnerable.
This seems to be more of an attack on clients (e.g. laptops, tablets, phones) rather than access points.
Interestingly, this vulnerability does not expose a network's WPA2 passphrase.
Android updates suck (Score:5, Insightful)
So now most Android devices are, and will continue to be, vulnerable to both BlueBourne and WPA2 KRACK, meaning that essentially they are wide open to anyone pilfering whatever they want off the device itself and as they communicate over the air. With most manufacturers abandoning updates in 3 years or sooner, and for the small pool of supported devices having very infrequent updates available, many times 3-6 months behind the curve, why do we allow this kind of chronic insecurity?
It's insane that we allow businesses to behave like this: Give everyone computing devices they use to run their lives - healthcare, credit, banking, social, BYOD work, etc. and leave them open like Swiss cheese.
Re: (Score:1)
So, what you're telling me is that all of the affected customers will not be receiving updates, and they'll have to buy a new device?
What a tragedy. By which I mean, the refusal to provide updates will result in greatly increased sales.
What percentage of Android will be patched (Score:2)
Android Will Be Patched Within Weeks
What percentage of Android will be patched?
The 18% with 7/Nougat or better,
the 50% with 6/Marshmallow or better,
the 78% with 5/Lollipop or better,
the 92% with 4.4/Kitkat or better?
https://developer.android.com/... [android.com]