Microsoft Has Already Fixed the Wi-Fi Attack Vulnerability; Android Will Be Patched Within Weeks
Microsoft says it has already fixed the problem for customers running supported versions of Windows. From a report: "We have released a security update to address this issue," says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. "Customers who apply the update, or have automatic updates enabled, will be protected. We continue to encourage customers to turn on automatic updates to help ensure they are protected." Microsoft is planning to publish details of the update later today. While it looks like Android and Linux devices are affected by the worst part of the vulnerabilities, allowing attackers to manipulate websites, Google has promised a fix for affected devices "in the coming weeks." Google's own Pixel devices will be the first to receive fixes with security patch level of November 6, 2017, but most other handsets are still well behind even the latest updates. Security researchers claim 41 percent of Android devices are vulnerable to an "exceptionally devastating" variant of the Wi-Fi attack that involves manipulating traffic, and it will take time to patch older devices.
The article links to the previous Slashdot story from earlier today and is still on the front page. The previous article links to a research paper explaining the vulnerability. For anyone who has looked at the front page this morning or even bothered to examine the links in the summary, it's blatantly obvious which vulnerability is being discussed here.
This is a high profile issue at the moment. I realize looking back at it in a few weeks may be worth that kind of comment, but there's been multiple slashdot articles on it today, and every tech news site is buzzing about it.
A WiFi attack allows one to manipulate a website? That escalated quickly.
