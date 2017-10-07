Can Cheap Android Tablets Bridge the Digital Divide? (teleread.org) 16
It's now possible to buy a 7-inch Android tablet for under $50 -- for example, the Nook Tablet 7 or Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet. "Since the Fire can now easily install regular Android apps, it has become useful out of all proportion to its price," writes long-time Slashdot reader Robotech_Master, noting that for many applications tablets can replace a desktop or laptop computer. TeleRead.org is even arguing this could be what bridges the digital divide: [N]ot just for reading ebooks and assisting in education, but for more basic tasks. People with low or no incomes could search and apply for better jobs. Students could do homework and term papers on their tablet if their siblings or parents are using the desktop.
Besides the obvious applications like email and web browsing, $50 Android tablets also offer cheap phone calls via Google Hangouts. (You can even get your own phone number through Google Voice.) Calling the tablets "a full-fledged internet terminal... easily within reach of even the lowest-income families," the article concludes "I can hardly wait to see where these tablets go from here."
" $50 Android tablets also offer cheap phone calls via Google Hangouts."
Or just buy an empty prepaid simcard on ebay or for 50 cents, (or an actual one on the corner bodega) to receive the install SMS (on your cellphone) and install Whatsapp. (on the tablet)
I have been doing that for years for the oldsters in our family on 50$ tablets, so they can text and phone for free all around the house.
I have been doing that for years for the oldsters in our family on 50$ tablets, so they can text and phone for free all around the house.
You've (probably unintentionally) pointed out something which works against the premise of the submission itself.
Cheap Android tablets have been around for years - this is not new, and they haven't "bridged the digital divide" up to this point.
The people who buy these sorts of devices seem to be middle class and up. $50-$100 is the "I can give a cheap tablet to each of the kids without going nuts if they break them" price range.
Indeed. The digital divide is not about access to hardware. It is about education and network access (e.g. rural Africa). Still, I do like having some cheap hardware for reading eBooks, where it does not matter if it gets stolen or breaks.
China was already pumping ~$25 android crapphones (Score:3)
China was already pumping ~$25 android crapphones for half a decade.
Those things sell like hot cakes in South Asia and Africa.
For an even longer period, they were selling $70 arm6 based crapbooks. First ones came during netbook boom, and they are being sold to this day to the same markets I named above. You can't do anything with them other than checking email, playing mp3s, or browsing nineties level websites, but for most people there it is more than enough.
More and more printers support wireless printing from mobile devices.
Bigger issue in my experience is the dated OS results in app store updates which break functionality on the device.
I renewed my tabs online and went to pick it up at an office once (my procrastination my fault), granted there are some transactions that can't be done online but I feel like a lot of people in the walk up line good have done their stuff online and just jumped in the Internet pickup line.
There seemed like there were 10 or 20 people in the walk up line whereas there were 3 off us in the Internet line. Maybe the digital divide exists and some just want to do it the old fashion way and wait in line.
