The World's First Blockchain Smartphone Is In Development (engadget.com) 56
A company called Sirin Labs is developing an open-source smartphone that runs on a fee-less blockchain. "The Finney -- named in honor of bitcoin pioneer Hal Finney -- will be the only smartphone in the world that's fully secure and safe enough to hold cryptographic coins," reports Engadget. The company is launching a crowdsale event this October (date to be confirmed) to support the phone's development. From the report: According to Sirin, all Finney devices (there's an all-in-one PC coming, too) will form an independent blockchain network powered by IOTA's Tangle technology. The network will operate without centralized backbones or mining centers cluttering up the transaction process, using the SRN token as its default currency (only SRN token holders will be able to purchase the device). And it'll all run on a Sirin operating system specially designed to support blockchain applications such as crypto wallets and secure exchange access. The phone comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a device with a $1,000 price tag, including a 256GB internal memory and 16MP camera, plus a hefty suite of security measures.
open surce blockchain (Score:1)
Whatever. Get back to me when I can make it with a 3d printer or if Elon Musk buys one.
Re: (Score:3)
It's the new Beowulf cluster.
Re: (Score:2)
Yup. I've been around the block enough times to know this is pure and total smoke up ass scenario.
awesome! (Score:1)
A $1,000 smartphone with 0 apps.
Sounds like a luddite phone to me.
Re: (Score:2)
However on top of block chain it has a "chain" of buzwords. Block chain, AI, secure, encryption, XXX, virtualization, drone. and our marketing is already searching for the coolest other buzzwords we can add.
Holographic display 3D-printed nanotech AI cold fusion powered?
Why? (Score:5, Interesting)
Isn't the only benefit of a blockchain is to replace a single trusted server with distributed authority. How does that help with a local device (aka a smartphone)?
Re: (Score:3)
It helps because blockchain crypto decentralized cyberpunk. That's why. Blockchain!
Blockchain!
Re: (Score:2)
Given a local-only blockchain, it seems mutable. And audit trails also exist.
I'd love to have it explained why I'm wrong. There could be something I'm missing. But, I'm really not sure what.
Re: Why? (Score:2)
The phone will also come with a voucher for a free can of snake oil.
Fully Secure? (Score:1)
It will also be first fully secure system ever created.
Re: (Score:2)
Offer a slab ("case" if you prefer) of beer to an undergrad and I give it a fortnight.
Slashdot downtime (Score:3, Interesting)
Is Slashdot done with the lengthy downtime? Or is the management intent on migrating the site to Windows 10 servers running IIS? What is going on here?!?
Re: Slashdot downtime (Score:2)
Trump stole my dog. I saw him do it!
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Probably has something to do with this: "Power meltdown 'fries' SourceForge, knocks site's servers titsup" [theregister.co.uk]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)
"Is Slashdot done with the lengthy downtime...What is going on here?!?"
There's so many Trump supporters here now, they've had to slow things down to a crawl so they can keep up.
Re: (Score:2)
If it were allowed, I'd mod you up myself for that!
buzzword soup (Score:2)
Does it have AI? (Score:1)
What makes a smartphone "Blockchain"? (Score:5, Insightful)
And what makes a "blockchain" phone more secure than a "non-blockchain" one?
Blockchain is an algorithm; or I suppose it could be viewed as an architectural viewpoint [wikipedia.org]. But until someone says exactly what problem they are using blockchain to solve (and how) there's absolutely no reason to believe a "Blockchain Phone" would be any more secure than an ordinary phone running blockchain apps.
Re: (Score:2)
>"And what makes a "blockchain" phone more secure than a "non-blockchain" one?"
Maybe that is has 256GB of memory! Wow, that is a lot more than even my biggest servers. I wonder how much storage it has? 20TB?
Re: (Score:2)
I work at a very large university. Around these parts, 64GB is a very typical VM size.
And yes, "server" means VM in 2017.
Re: (Score:1)
Not sure, my understanding of "blockchain" is that it provides to the ability to track all transactions. I don't see how this enhances privacy at all.
/. offline (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think anyone else noticed.
Cryptic specs (Score:1)