Super-Accurate GPS Chips Coming To Smartphones In 2018

schwit1 writes about a new mass-market Broadcom chip designed for the next generation of smartphones: It'll know where you are to within 30 centimeters (11.8 inches), rather than five meters. At least that's the claim chip maker Broadcom is making. It says that some of its next-generation smartphone chips will use new global positioning satellite signals to boost accuracy. In a detailed report on the announcement and how the new signals work, IEEE Spectrum says that the new chips, which are expected to appear in some phones as soon as next year, will also use half the power of today's chips and even work in cities where tower blocks often interfere with existing systems. All told, it sounds like a massive change for those who rely on their phones to find their way.
I had always heard the lower accuracy from gps was a government imposed restriction or limitations of the protocols not a technical one. is that simply an old myth? I know nothing about the tech personally.
Seems they use other constant transmitters on ground with known coordinates and then calculate the error from satellites and correct it.
GPS for survey purposes are very accurate - maybe less than inch (?) and with disturbed satellite signals.
I had always heard the lower accuracy from gps was a government imposed restriction or limitations of the protocols not a technical one. is that simply an old myth? I know nothing about the tech personally.
What you are talking about was called Selective Availability and it was disabled in 2000 by Clinton's executive order and never used since then. Current GPS precision is limited by ionospheric scattering and reflections of signal from buildings, it is indeed a matter of having enough satellites in sight to filter out outliers, and smart signal processing, to get better precision (while 30cm is probably possible only by also having a decent INS onboard and integrating data for some like, like 10-20 seconds,
