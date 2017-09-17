Can An Individual Still Resist The Spread of Technology? (chicagotribune.com) 24
schwit1 shares a column from the Chicago Tribune: When cellphones first appeared, they gave people one more means of communication, which they could accept or reject. But before long, most of us began to feel naked and panicky anytime we left home without one. To do without a cellphone -- and soon, if not already, a smartphone -- means estranging oneself from normal society. We went from "you can have a portable communication device" to "you must have a portable communication device" practically overnight... Today most people are expected to be instantly reachable at all times. These devices have gone from servants to masters...
Few of us would be willing to give up modern shelter, food, clothing, medicine, entertainment or transportation. Most of us would say the trade-offs are more than worth it. But they happen whether they are worth it or not, and the individual has little power to resist. Technological innovation is a one-way street. Once you enter it, you are obligated to proceed, even if it leads someplace you would not have chosen to go.
The column argues "the iPhone X proves the Unabomber was right," citing this passage from the 1996 manifesto of the anti-technology terrorist. "Once a technical innovation has been introduced, people usually become dependent on it, so that they can never again do without it, unless it is replaced by some still more advanced innovation. Not only do people become dependent as individuals on a new item of technology, but, even more, the system as a whole becomes dependent on it."
The Taxi companies deserve to die. Horrible response. Drivers that pretend to not understand English so they can lengthen your route. No accountability for bad drivers. High prices, low availability.
Fuck them.
If I have an emergency or run out of gas, the cell phone is far more convenient. Why would I stand on a dark corner talking on a payphone, all ripe for armed robbery?
The Unabomber was a fucking psychotic luddite. Live without the benefits of technology if you choose. Just don't bitch when everyone else
Not really true. I can't think of anything I can do with my phone that I can't do otherwise. While it's easy to pay bills with an app, I can still go into my bank or mail a cheque. I can still use a camera, even a film camera if I want to. I can still mail a letter rather than use email.
You say you can quit any time you want, is that it?
I actually don't use my cellphone much. It's all voice calls or SMS. Any use as a web browser is a last resort and perhaps twice weekly. The apps are jokes and I usually don't bother even opening any of them on the average week. I spent 20 years on call. I leave my cell phone hooked up to the charger before 8pm every night and I go upstairs. If it rings or buzzes, tough shit. If you want me, you have to know my wife's number, or my private e-mail address which few have.
The internet is way overrated.
So what are you using, if not the Internet, to read Slashdot and post comments?
Of course I am. I'm making the point that if it were all over, that all the fiber was cut and we'd never have an internet again, it'd be ok. I'm not going to have "I MISS
/." carved on my headstone.
Give me a harem, a vasectomy, a bunker, and a lifetime supply of food and water, and I'll test that for you, for free. Medical care and lighting optional.
That said, the Unibomber's manifesto is just plain silly. The problem isn't dependence. It's tech being used to make our lives worse instead of better, usually at the behest of the ruling class. It's everything from tracking cookies that know exactly how much extra you'll pay for that bag of cat food or that box of diapers to armed autonomous drones. That's the part that's worth resisting. Not some nebulous assa
No. Resistance is futile.