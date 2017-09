BlueBorne Vulnerabilities Impact Over 5 Billion Bluetooth-Enabled Devices

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer:Consumers are recommended to disable Bluetooth unless you need to use it, but then turn it off immediately. When a patch or update is issued and installed on your device, you should be able to turn Bluetooth back on and leave it on safely. The BlueBorne Android App on the Google Play Store will be able to determine if a user's Android device is vulnerable. A technical report on the BlueBorne flaws is available here (PDF).