BlueBorne Vulnerabilities Impact Over 5 Billion Bluetooth-Enabled Devices (bleepingcomputer.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: Security researchers have discovered eight vulnerabilities -- codenamed collectively as BlueBorne -- in the Bluetooth implementations used by over 5.3 billion devices. Researchers say the vulnerabilities are undetectable and unstoppable by traditional security solutions. No user interaction is needed for an attacker to use the BleuBorne flaws, nor does the attacker need to pair with a target device. They affect the Bluetooth implementations in Android, iOS, Microsoft, and Linux, impacting almost all Bluetooth device types, from smartphones to laptops, and from IoT devices to smart cars. Furthermore, the vulnerabilities can be concocted into a self-spreading BlueTooth worm that could wreak havoc inside a company's network or even across the world. "These vulnerabilities are the most serious Bluetooth vulnerabilities identified to date," an Armis spokesperson told Bleeping Computer via email. "Previously identified flaws found in Bluetooth were primarily at the protocol level," he added. "These new vulnerabilities are at the implementation level, bypassing the various authentication mechanisms, and enabling a complete takeover of the target device." Consumers are recommended to disable Bluetooth unless you need to use it, but then turn it off immediately. When a patch or update is issued and installed on your device, you should be able to turn Bluetooth back on and leave it on safely. The BlueBorne Android App on the Google Play Store will be able to determine if a user's Android device is vulnerable. A technical report on the BlueBorne flaws is available here (PDF).
A headphone jack would be nice right about now (Score:3, Insightful)
Am I right?
Am I right?
While I have a cable to connect the two, Bluetooth connected headphones are just much nicer/easier. And BlueBorne found my Moto G4 vulnerable.
Just in time (Score:1)
for the new iPhone! How do those new earbuds sound? Are they making a "hacking" noise?
When a patch or update is issued... (Score:3, Insightful)
You're device will be too old to update. You'll have to buy a new one. Neat trick, huh?
You're device
No, I'm human. Mostly.
No, I'm human. Mostly.
Yes, you are . . . Number Six . . .
Bluetooth now useless for many Android devices (Score:2, Informative)
I'd like to think these vulnerabilities will be fixed, but many Android devices don't get updates in a timely manner if at all. Must Bluetooth be permanently disabled on many of those devices?
Yeah that's what I'm worried about. I have a couple of LG devices (a V10 and an X-Pad) and it took them forever to get Android 7. I have yet to see any kind of security update for them, including the year leading up to the Android N upgrade.
Although the BlueBorne checker that I downloaded seems to indicate that if your device isn't discoverable, that it can't be infected. I'm probably wrong on that, however.
So... (Score:2)
So just turn off bluetooth forever and keep it off?
Gee, that old-fashioned audio jack ain't lookin' too bad right now . . .
I usually leave Bluetooth off anyway, because of the battery drain.
Having a device that actually gets timely updates is what's actually not lookin' too bad right now.
And as a point of reference.. this vulnerability was patched in iOS before Apple released the first phone without a standard headophone jack.
Though even if that *weren't* the case.. one can still plug in normal headphones..
Eh? (Score:2)
So does almost everybody in the world own a BT device?
Either that, or many people own multiple. There are four sitting on my desk here at work (although two belong to my employer).
On average, I suppose, but just off the top of my head I own more than a dozen.
So does almost everybody in the world own a BT device?
In Putinist Amerika . . . Bluetooth owns you!
great movie sequel title (Score:2)
Terrific! (Score:2, Interesting)
I didn't really want to use my keyboard and mouse with my laptop when sitting at my desk anyway. I'll just go ahead and turn off bluetooth for all my devices. My Apple Pen and iPad should probably be locked down too. HELPFUL!
My lettuce is wilting! (Score:2)
I am shocked, shocked I tell you (Score:2)
And there is no truth to the ability of the new iPhone X to use your face to allow the feds to unlock your phone and turn on bluetooth without telling you.
Really.
Trust us.
We would never do that.
By the way, you really need to get that mole looked at.
If Apple wants to allow your iPhone to be surreptitiously unlocked by the feds, they have approximately 875 way to accomplish that, which would be less work and less noticeable than by introducing a vulnerability in their face-recognition software.
(OTOH it's not clear how facial recognition would prevent someone who has physical access to your phone from pointing the phone at your face and saying "hey, look at this")
blueborn goes wild! (Score:3)
What and no exploit code released?
Bastards
:-(
How convenient (Score:2)
Researchers say the vulnerabilities are undetectable and unstoppable by traditional security solutions.
The BlueBorne Android App on the Google Play Store will be able to determine if a user's Android device is vulnerable.
Sounds like scare tactics to promote an app to me. What data will it be slurping up?
What will it be infecting you with?
Clarification (Score:1)
Regarding Apple, *OLD* version of iOS have vulnerabilities. The 10.x series does not have the issues described.
https://www.armis.com/blueborn... [armis.com]
Also, OSX isn't vulnerable to the described exploits.
I have an old, jailbroken iPad still sitting on iOS 8.4 - but it doesn't leave the house, so I'm not too worried.
There seems to be a bit of fear-mongering here with regards to iOS. As of July, 87% of iOS devices were running iOS 10.x [statista.com]... and so not vulnerable to this.
And as you mentioned - OS X / macOS devices are not vulnerable.
Mainstream linux has it patched already (Score:2)
Does one really need the BlueBorne app? (Score:2)
Could be wrong as I don't know what BlueBorne app does. But reading the PDF it could be as easy as checking your "About Phone (device)" and seeing if your WiFi MAC address is one digit off of your Bluetooth MAC address. I show as vulnerable and my MAC addresses end with one a digit higher.
So one should be able to view MAC addresses and if sequential, vulnerable