Ask Slashdot: What Can You Do With An Old Windows Phone?

Slashdot reader unixisc writes: While it's always been well known that Windows phones in the market have floundered, one saving grace has always been that one could at least use it for the barest minimum of apps, even if updates have stopped... Aside from a door stop or a hand me down to someone who'll use it like a dumb phone, what are your suggested uses for this phone? A music player (if the songs are on an SD card)? Games? As far as phones go, I have what I need, so for this, anything it's good for?
The original submission suggests problems connecting to wi-ifi -- something partially corroborated by complaints at Windows Central -- though Microsoft's site says they're still supporting wifi connections.
Slashdot reader thegreatbob suggested "shuffleboard puck" -- then added, "Snark aside, if you're into writing custom applications and such for them, there's probably a bootloader/root solution for you out there."
Leave your own best suggestions in the comments. What can you do with an old Windows Phone?
I know! (Score:3, Funny)
Turn it into a Zune
Re: (Score:2)
Meh. (Score:2)
E-waste it responsibly. Or use it as a fancy alarm clock.
Microsoft mobile is dead. Let it go. Android ain't perfect, but a phone is just a phone. Move on...
Re: (Score:2)
I think that (Score:1)
There is a recycling program for these right?
Huh? This is stupid. (Score:2)
Do people regularly use their Samsung S3s or iPhone 3GSs? Just sell it or recycle it when you no longer use it, and start using a new phone.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes. Everyone in my family who has one still uses it. In my case, with LineageOS. Others may differ. They are really good. We have at least 6 batteries in my house, and three chargers - you can leave the house with a fully charged battery, and when you return, replace it with another fully charged battery.
Of course we have other phones. Do you have more than one watch? I don't, but a lot of people do. A second phone is sometimes useful for your "secret identity" a
Lots of things (Score:2, Funny)
1) stare at it and cry
2) regret life
3) buy hope
4) ????
5) profit
Throw it in the trash (Score:1, Insightful)
where it belongs.
Basically (Score:2)
Keep it as a burner phone, or give it away for someone who doesn't care about the smart part.
You can basically see it as an ancient Android phone, or an even more ancient iPhone.
Because that's the state of apps, and the OS is dead.
Alarm clock, mp3/video player, etc.
Games? It's a fraction of what Android and iOS have, but hey, perhaps give it to a kid that wants to play Minecraft on a smartphone for some reason. A few of the biggest game devs also probably have some of their games there. That is to say, it's
Wait 20 years.... (Score:3)
...and make a nostalgia movie on it for youtube, hoping that it still connects to the internet.
;) ...that is if youtube, ebay & co still exist then...
See what's happening to those old Apple II, TRS80 or Commodore Amiga...
Maybe you will be getting a lot of $$$ from ebay auctioning it
Re: Im not racist but..... (Score:1)
For the love of god, shut the fuck up.
Floundered? (Score:1)
Doesn't "foundered" (which I assume was actually meant) imply there was a time when Windows phone was successful?