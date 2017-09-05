Vulnerabilities Discovered In Mobile Bootloaders of Major Vendors (bleepingcomputer.com) 9
An anonymous reader writes: Android bootloader components from five major chipset vendors are affected by vulnerabilities that break the CoT (Chain of Trust) during the Android OS boot-up sequence, opening devices to attacks. The vulnerabilities were discovered with a new tool called BootStomp, developed by nine computer scientists from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Researchers analyzed five bootloaders from four vendors (NVIDIA, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Huawei/HiSilicon). Using BootStomp, researchers identified seven security flaws, six new and one previously known (CVE-2014-9798). Of the six new flaws, bootloader vendors already acknowledged five and are working on a fix. "Some of these vulnerabilities would allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code as part of the bootloader (thus compromising the entire chain of trust), or to perform permanent denial-of-service attacks," the research team said (PDF). "Our tool also identified two bootloader vulnerabilities that can be leveraged by an attacker with root privileges on the OS to unlock the device and break the CoT."
Am I the only one that thinks that this information should have been released to the people making rootkits, and not the vendors?
Time has shown that the vendors cannot be trusted and are far more evil than the people allowing people root access on their own machines. Bloatware, regressions through updates (often forced or nagged into acceptance), pushing their own branded crapware, removing options from the user, *preventing* the user from making the machine work the way they want it to, and so forth. You want to *not* have the screen turn on automatically when it starts charging? Sorry, you don't have permissions to do that on your own machine. They're evil. They should get the second look at these vulnerabilities after everyone who wants to root their devices has done so.
Hey, remember that Ma c virus tbat remained undetected for 2 years?
Nobody reports anything to APL anymore because why would they?
Time and again, it's blacklisted researchers demonstrating their apps... Plus they can make more money selling too the black market (sadly).
