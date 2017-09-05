Vulnerabilities Discovered In Mobile Bootloaders of Major Vendors (bleepingcomputer.com) 61
An anonymous reader writes: Android bootloader components from five major chipset vendors are affected by vulnerabilities that break the CoT (Chain of Trust) during the Android OS boot-up sequence, opening devices to attacks. The vulnerabilities were discovered with a new tool called BootStomp, developed by nine computer scientists from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Researchers analyzed five bootloaders from four vendors (NVIDIA, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Huawei/HiSilicon). Using BootStomp, researchers identified seven security flaws, six new and one previously known (CVE-2014-9798). Of the six new flaws, bootloader vendors already acknowledged five and are working on a fix. "Some of these vulnerabilities would allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code as part of the bootloader (thus compromising the entire chain of trust), or to perform permanent denial-of-service attacks," the research team said (PDF). "Our tool also identified two bootloader vulnerabilities that can be leveraged by an attacker with root privileges on the OS to unlock the device and break the CoT."
Am I the only one that thinks that this information should have been released to the people making rootkits, and not the vendors?
Time has shown that the vendors cannot be trusted and are far more evil than the people allowing people root access on their own machines. Bloatware, regressions through updates (often forced or nagged into acceptance), pushing their own branded crapware, removing options from the user, *preventing* the user from making the machine work the way they want it to, and so forth. You want to *not* have the screen turn on automatically when it starts charging? Sorry, you don't have permissions to do that on your own machine. They're evil. They should get the second look at these vulnerabilities after everyone who wants to root their devices has done so.
The sad realization is that the "black market" has in general lower and less harmful impact on your security and privacy than the device maker.
Or, in a more direct way, the chance that a jailbreak tool gives you your privacy back is higher than a rootkit stealing even more of it. What could be stolen that has already been stolen?
And it's legal to do so.
Assuming that it does what is advertised, i.e. allows root or flashing of an unsigned custom rom, nothing. It gives back control of the device to the device's owner.
It's an even sadder realization that the person who bought the device is NOT considered to be trusted by default, and that said person must hack the devic
The ultimate sad realization is that the person who bought the device isn't the one who gets to decide who to trust. I trust myself by default. But I am not the one who gets to trust. The manufacturer of the device I pay for gets to say who the device that (again) I PAID FOR trusts.
THAT is what's ultimately wrong here. The fundamental aspect of ownership is to have total control over something. I own my living room table. I can, if I so please, turn it into firewood. Or sell it. I may put a different coat o
Never buy any hardware until after you have at least asked who is its master. Whose interests does that computer serve?
And if the master isn't you, then instead of asking how much you pay for it, ask how much you're being paid to use it.
> Time has shown that the vendors cannot be trusted and are far more evil than the people allowing people root access on their own machines.
Yah, but people will stop buying the bad ones, thus bankrupting those evil vendors. The Invisible Hand and Ponies will surely fix that!
Oh, wait...
Yes, all a bit tongue-in-cheek, but I think we're seeing a failure of the maxim "market forces for the benefit of all" dogma here.
I think we're seeing a failure of the maxim "market forces for the benefit of all" dogma here.
Maybe, but it's difficult to say for sure when the whole thing is wrapped under State-sanctioned anti-free-market monopoly-inducing violence-enforced system of intellectual "property" laws: copyrights, patents and trademarks. Plus the selling of monopolies over radio-frequency bands, tons of incumbent-protecting regulatory laws in all markets, Customs-protection of systemic internal inefficiencies, legal impediments for individuals to use for their own benefit the same tactics corporations use etc. etc. etc
Hey, remember that Ma c virus tbat remained undetected for 2 years?
Nobody reports anything to APL anymore because why would they?
Time and again, it's blacklisted researchers demonstrating their apps... Plus they can make more money selling too the black market (sadly).
iOS is a richer niche of users (as we are constantly reminded) for criminals and tla agents to tap into. Obviously iOS exploits are more valuable and will be exploited at a higher level & to a higher degree than exploits for the gear the proles use.
I think a jailbroken iPhone is the best of both worlds. Apple has the best hardware but locks it down unreasonably. My aging iPhone 5C (circa 2013) was still getting OS updates until iOS 11 was released. Show me an Android phone getting updates four years later.
For the next few weeks.... (Score:2)
Re:For the next few weeks.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Most devices won't receive any updates even if they are totally compromised, because that's how much of a shit the vendors give about their customers. Only devices getting updates anyway will get locked back down.
Most devices won't receive any updates even if they are totally compromised, because that's how much of a shit the vendors give about their customers. Only devices getting updates anyway will get locked back down.
Ordinarily, yes. But these vulnerabilities have the potential of removing the vendor's ability to retain control over the devices and allowing users to obtain root access on phones that previously did not have that capability..so I have a gut feeling the vendors will be coming out of the woodwork on this.
AnyvAttack (Score:3)
Once you break into the boot process you can launch any type of attack and perform any type of action.
From replacing firmware and recovery code to whatever else you can imagine.
Even install a better custom ROM.
From what manufacturers do to your phones (Score:5, Insightful)
The Intelligently Designed Internet Of Things Systems are made for their acronym.
Re: From what manufacturers do to your phones (Score:1)
The future of IoT is the NAT servers (or equivalent replacement) with aggressive filtering that will be installed at every access point that IoT devices connect to the internet through. The security will NOT be maintained at the endpoints much longer. Local device of security is the responsibility of the end user, anywhere the user determines that it matter . Smart lightbulbs will have very little autonomy unless somebody explicitly punches through the security layer. Without augmented security added, cheap
Go hang out at the 9600 website. You can come back when you've memorized the resistor color code.
Boot verification (Score:2)
You think the boot process is as follows:
1. Use memcpy to move the OS and application from ROM to RAM
2. Jump to the RAM start address
This is not the case. In fact, the boot process is more similar to the following:
1. Use memcpy to move the OS and application from ROM to RAM
2. Calculate the hash value of the OS and application
3. Decrypt the previously stored hash value of the OS and application using the OS publisher's hardcoded public key
4. If the hash values differ, hang
5. Jump to the RAM start address
More like... (Score:1)
More like Chain of No Trust! Am I right, guys?!
Chain of Trust? (Score:3)
I have this mental image of a noose around my neck and someone yanking the attached chain. I think they mean that chain of trust? Trusting the chain to keep the user in reign?
It's a chain of treachery. If anything, this is GOOD news. It may allow people to actually own their devices, at least for a while.
I thought that was the chain of command?
Yes, this MAY allow someone to own your device, but it MAY also allow you to own it.
Without, you MAY NOT own your own device, but someone else DOES own it with absolute certainty.
You see the difference, I guess?
It may allow people to actually own their devices
The problem is it also allows people to own *other's* devices.
The fundamental problem with this is by owning your device you are leaving a security vulnerability exposed. In many cases a cure worse than the disease.
More links (Score:5, Informative)
BootStomp's code:
https://github.com/ucsb-seclab... [github.com]
UCSB's team site:
https://seclab.cs.ucsb.edu/aca... [ucsb.edu]
Taiwan vs. Hong Kong (Score:2)
3 of the 4 don't come from China. NVIDIA and Qualcomm are US companies and Mediatek is based in Taiwan.
To what extent does Taiwan, Republic of China, have more practical autonomy from the PRC than, say, Hong Kong SAR?
solution? (Score:1)
Don't ever reboot your phone?
Don't you mean? (Score:1)
Some of these vulnerabilities would allow a user to execute arbitrary code as part of the bootloader (thus allowing users to have some control over their devices), or to perform installations of custom Android versions with better security than the