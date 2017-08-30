Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Palm Devices Are Coming In 2018 Without WebOS, Says Report (slashgear.com) 19

According to a new report, TCL will be manufacturing palm-branded devices next year. SlashGear reports: The Palm brand has been in limbo for the past half-decade, moving in and out of HP-connected devices then on into relative obscurity. The Palm operating system was acquired by LG and continues to be used (in some form or another) in LG smart TVs to this day -- as such, it won't be coming with the Palm phone set for next year. On the day when gesture controls for the next iPhone just started to look like the last phone version of Palm OS, word appears of Palm's resurgence. Sadly, this resurgence almost certainly wont include Palm OS. Word comes from Android Planet that TCL Marketing Manager Stefan Streit confirmed that they've finally gotten to a place where they can make a Palm phone. TCL acquired the Palm brand all the way back in 2011.

  • PalmOS, and later WebOS, is what made Palm devices unique. If it's just another Android phone maker, big deal?

    Unless it's something new and groundbreaking it will stay in relative obscurity as just another Android phone maker.

  • I'm not huge on random apps and such, i just want a smart phone that i can do web browsing, check email, and that's pretty much it..

    But barring a wide variety of apps in the palm ecosystem (not exactly the device's fault), the device itself was pretty top notch. I Liked the physical keyboard and sliding mechanism.

    The OS it self was also pretty damn good, responsive, easy to use.

    Not sure why WebOS got so much hatred honestly.. it's a shame HP absolutely fucked it up.

    • WebOS itself was pretty great. The problem is Palm handled the release of its phones very poorly.

      For example, the first edition of the Palm Pre was a Sprint exclusive. The second release, the Palm Pre 2, was a Verizon exclusive. That's a huge "screw you" to people who want to upgrade since they have to switch providers too.

      Also, the tech in the phones failed to keep up with competitors like Apple and HTC.

      A great concept that had a lot of potential, destroyed by bad management.

      • Palm's problem was that they were two years late to the party. I think that they easily could be in a similar position to Apple now if they had launched alongside Apple or even shortly thereafter like some of the big Android devices of the time instead of being caught with their pants down. The company sat on their hands for entirely too long and had nothing to show for it when the iPhone changed the game. The fact that the Pre ad WebOS were as good as they were at release showed that the company still had

    • The hatred is what HP and Palm did and missed the boat while the IPhone taken over and then Android.

      WebOS today is 10 years obsolete so it is best to let it go. You will have better luck ressurecting WindowsPhone then that as at least some few people still use them and their are up to date tools.

      It looks like we are stuck with Android or IOS which I HATE. I do not like Android which I know will get modded down here, but after using WebOS, some cheap semi smart phones, and even WIndows Phone 8.0/8.1 I have t

  • It sounds like the only thing that this will be bringing to the market is an old brand name. Are we supposed to be excited?

  • What made Palm great was a usable keyboard. Love them, hate them, defend them to death, but their OS was primitive even by Windows Mobile 2002 standards; their hardware was obsolete even by Pocket PC standards; they truly had the pulse of the dead user down.

    Their keyboard was another matter. It was ergonomic. It was fast. It felt good. You could use it with two hands.

    If Palm wants success... give us the keyboard. Android, IOS, whatever. The keyboard.

    If Palm wants to be a failure, keep giving us phone

    • I do seriously miss physical keyboards on phones/PDAs.

      • There's been nothing decent since N900. Yet Gemini [indiegogo.com] looks promising.

          The Droid 3 had a (IMO) nice sliding physical keyboard, and came out about three years after the N900. That was the last Droid phone with a physical keyboard and I too miss the feature.

  • They called it task manager and it was ideal for unorganized task reminders. If there was a new version out as a stand alone app, I'd take it.

    That aside, the book on Palm has yet to be written. They invented the smart phone and just as BlackBerry was emerging, Palm sold their increasingly creaky Garnet OS to a third party because their new OS was 'just around the corner'. Well it wasn't and the company went broke licensing their own OS back otherwise their hardware would be bricked.

    Someone doubtless made a

  • I think I can still write faster with less error using Graffiti than with onscreen keyboards.

    • I find that the version of Swype on my current phone does not work anywhere near as well as the version of Swype on the Galaxy SII I had years ago.

  • Palm made some great stuff but they had WebOS which I complained about constantly. What am I supposed to do now, not complain? THIS IS BULLSHIT! ;)

