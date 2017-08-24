These Are the 10 Most Popular Mobile Apps in America (recode.net) 136
Today comScore released its 2017 US Mobile App Report, which among other things, lists the top mobile apps in the nation. From a report: Between smartphones and tablets, Americans spend more than half of their digital media consumption time -- 57 percent -- in apps, according to the report. That's about the same as a year ago -- evidence that the dramatic shift to mobile has now leveled out in the U.S. These are the winners, according to comScore, as measured by their penetration of the U.S. mobile app audience: Facebook (81 percent), YouTube (71 percent), Facebook Messenger (68 percent), Google Search (61 percent), Google Maps (57 percent), Instagram (50 percent), Snapchat (50 percent), Google Play (47 percent), Gmail (44 percent), and Pandora (41 percent). 8 out of 10 apps here are owned by Facebook and Google.
I didn't even know it was optional. At least on Android devices it appears built-in and difficult to remove or disable, if not impossible.
I suspect it was included as a contrast to other apps for installing apps that aren't in the top 10, namely App Store (for iOS), Amazon Appstore (for Android), and F-Droid. In addition, the methodology could count Google Play Music and Google Play Movies as Google Play, which puts them up against iTunes and Amazon's music and video stores.
I use none of them. I use Windows for my phone. I have zero non-default apps loaded. Then again, there aren't many to load.
I do not understand what "penetration of the US mobile app audience" means in this case, and I am not going to give my data in order to download the whitepaper. I need to ask for your help, Slashdot reader.
Penetration is a fancy word to say "out of the totality of smartphone and tablet users (N) in America 81% has installed Facebook" It does not necessarily means they use it, in some cases.
That means that the US mobile app audience is fucked hard by these apps.
Facebook is also preinstalled on many devices and can't be uninstalled.
I don't know what device that is, and I'm glad I don't own one!
Why would you want to remove a major part of your operating system? It reminds me of the user who deleted the c:\windows\system32 folder because he didn't use any 32bit apps...
Google Play is a lot more than just the App Store for grown up phones!
Do I not exist at all then? (Score:4, Informative)
Never used it. I am not on there at all, never have been. I don't want to sell my personal information to that company.
I've used it maybe 10 times in the past year, mostly to watch videos of car repair techniques while I'm working on my car.
Never used it. Why is it a separate app from facebook?
Mostly I use this to entertain my son when we're waiting. My voice recognition calls it up automatically and then I'll usually ask it "how much wood can a wood chuck chuck if a wood chuck could chuck wood"?
This I do use a lot, generally at least once a week.
Never used it. I can't even fathom a good reason to.
Not even sure what this is. Is it better than a regular chat?
Does that include the Play store where I download other apps? Otherwise I've never used it.
I prefer the regular android mail app, though I've used the gmail app once or twice this year for times when I needed a more extensive search and didn't have my laptop handy
Never used it. My battery drains quickly enough without streaming music.
Re:Do I not exist at all then? (Score:5, Funny)
Do I not exist at all then?
None of those said 100% penetration, so I don't really know what you're getting at. Do you own a TV? I'm just asking but if you didn't I'm sure you would have told us by now.
I mainly tell people because some people think posting something to facebook is like a "text message" or some other direct link to my phone. No, I don't read your Facebook, I have all notifications turned off, and I hardly ever log in.
I literally get invited to kids 1st birthdays, and other important events on FB, with no other invite or communication and then *I* am the bad guy for not showing up. Letting people know you don't use it helps let them know they need to use alternate (standard) methods to com
I literally get invited to kids 1st birthdays, and other important events on FB...
It sounds like you can:
a) Conform.
b) Miss out.
Both have problems. For people who primarily announce events over FB, like more people are doing, you're an inconvenience. They might not resent you for ignoring the invitation you never saw, but they might not feel bad about you missing the event. If these are people and events you care about, you have to ask yourself whether you're important enough to get news repeated to you directly when it's already been broadcast. I conformed.
Facebook-only login (Score:2)
I imagine some people use Facebook only for the "Connect with Facebook" buttons on other websites [readwrite.com]. When Spotify first entered the United States market, it outsourced its login for that market to Facebook. The comment section on HuffPost also uses Facebook login.
Re: (Score:2)
Like AC, I too don't have a personal Facebook account. (I do have a couple of anonymous FB accounts which nobody knows about), so I don't get invitations that way. Any invitation is by word of mouth, text or WhatsApp.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Do I not exist at all then? (Score:5, Insightful)
I was wondering how far down I'd have to go to find a post from someone who completely misses the point--namely, that
(a) numbers of installations don't mean diddley-squat
when
(b) these apps come pre-installed and can't be removed.
(For me and my newest phone, this is true for 9 of the 10 apps listed, of which I actually use 3: GMail, Google Maps, and Google Play.)
Easier idea is to sub to podcasts of music, like KEXP song of the day or NPR alt.Latino and play that. Free. No charge. Ever.
I also use RA podcast and KEXP Live Performances podcasts. You can get those on video too, but it will drain your battery fast.
And, yes, I donate to my NPR station and KEXP. And buy albums and t-shirts from the bands at performances (they get half the take instead of 2 cents).
"how much wood can a wood chuck chuck if a wood chuck could chuck wood?"
BTW, for the lazy asses among you, it's apparently 700 pounds.
GET OFF MY LAWN! God damn liberal hippy!
Facebook (81 percent), YouTube (71 percent), Facebook Messenger (68 percent), Google Search (61 percent), Google Maps (57 percent), Instagram (50 percent), Snapchat (50 percent), Google Play (47 percent), Gmail (44 percent), and Pandora (41 percent)
I have 5 devices (2 iOS, 2 Androids, 1 Windows 10 Mobile), and here are the breakdowns of what I have on each:
Facebook: NONE
YouTube: Both the Androids - they come pre-installed. But didn't bother installing them on the iPhone/iPad
Facebook Messenger: NONE
Google Search: there on my Androids, but not on iOS/Windows - I just use the defaults. On iOS, I made it DuckDuckGo, which is not an option on Androids. On Windows, I just use Bing
Google Maps: Here again, I use the defaults - Google Maps on the Android
So You Want to Make an App... (Score:3)
The app can report your GPS location, phone number, and other informatics back to the app developer and their advertising partners.
Why would a consumer want that?
Re: (Score:3)
Why would they care what the consumer wants?
Paywalls are the alternative (Score:2)
The app can report your GPS location, phone number, and other informatics back to the app developer and their advertising partners.
Why would a consumer want that?
In order not to have to set up yet another recurring $4/mo subscription, which is what WIRED and The Atlantic require of visitors who attempt to read their articles with Firefox tracking protection or the Disconnect extension enabled.
The app can report your GPS location, phone number, and other informatics back to the app developer and their advertising partners.
Why would a consumer want that?
There are times that they are nice to have. Like when I take pictures and send them to family, it's nice to include the location of where I took it, so that if interested, they can check out on a map. Some apps, like Costco, tell me where the nearest store is if I happen to be out of town and allow them to access my location
But there are a lot of apps that have no business knowing my location, such as all the games I found it bizarre when Monopoly requested access to my location & pictures: why? T
NoScript (Score:2)
What will your app do that can't be done in a browser?
Run with JavaScript turned off, for one. A lot of native apps do things that would be very clunky if link navigation and form submission are the only possible means of interaction.
Also run offline. Apple WebKit, the engine of all web browsers for iOS, lacks support for Service Workers.
"Look at all these apps.... That I never use or even have on my devices. I guess I'm not hip with what the kids use these days."
No, you are hipper because obviously you have an iPhone.
"Look at all these apps.... That I never use or even have on my devices. I guess I'm not hip with what the kids use these days."
No, you are hipper because obviously you have an iPhone.
Paying the gullibility tax makes him hip?
Fake News (Score:2)
I use Pokemon Go, Twitter, and OneBusAway way more often than any of that p3rvvv stuff you say are the top 10.
Have them all set with no permission to run when not active window.
Google Maps is only when an event is launched and I don't know where it is. Only reason I use it is Apple Maps kept telling me things were in the middle of the Salish Sea, so I stopped using it.
Not sure why google apps are included... (Score:2)
They come with most (all?) Android-based smartphones...Did they count in this survey?
Of course. That's a proven strategy. IE came pre-installed on my computer. That doesn't make me an IE user, but it makes me an IE customer.
I think Youtube and Maps are fair game, but search and play are a stretch.
Facebook also is.
Many phone OS updates ago i was prompted with a "security update" which automatically installed Facebook despite me not wanting it. And it can't be uninstalled. And it updates on its own independent of the app store. And every time it updates itself separately it reactivates itself despite me having disabled it.
Now, don't get me wrong, I do have a Facebook account and I do use it sometimes, but not from my phone. And I do NOT want it on my phone.
I am talking about Samsung A5 2016 - I guess Facebook paid them handsomely to do that.
Not America (Score:1)
Only the USA.
"America" is not "North America", "South America", or "The Americas". For this reason, in practice, it means the USA.
That's right. Hence, when we say that Colombus discovered America, did he actually land in New York?
Just because you can divide Europe into Western, Southern, Eastern and Northern Europe doesn't mean you have to call the continent "The Europes". There are various theories on the number of continents, and many people consider America to be a single continent. And event if it isn't, the word can still refer to a group of continents without having to be plural.
Pandora? (Score:2)
How is Pandora #10 on the list, when I keep reading about how Pandora is struggling against competition from Apple and Spotify?
How is Pandora #10 on the list, when I keep reading about how Pandora is struggling against competition from Apple and Spotify?
I don't trust any "list". People (companies) pay people (companies) to create "lists" that skew peoples' thoughts and curiosities toward a desired target. Of course, there are a lot of misses or not-interested people, but most will try our things out of curiosity that are the same or different to prove or disprove (to themself) the veracity of "list" truthfulness. Basically, when I see "The ten most", "The Top 100", etc, I just tune [it] out. I haven't gotten anything but slanted junk from such "lists".
What about iMessage? (Or equivalent) (Score:4, Insightful)
Or for that matter, Phone? Music? Photo?
The built-in apps seem pretty popular. I can't fathom key built-in apps being less popular than installed apps.
Great. An app where you can only send messages to other members of your cult.
iMessage can be used to send text messages to anyone. It's only if one wants to include photos or videos that it gets restrictive.
ah, ok, so you don't know for sure if the message got downgraded to a billable SMS, and if your non-iMessage friend replies to a many-to-many downgraded to SMS, the reply doesn't get forwarded to the others?
Re: (Score:3)
iMessage? Based on the first character alone it drops off the top 10 list even if 100% of users with it pre-installed actually use it.
iMessage will never exceed penetration beyond iPhone itself.
It's also on iPod touch, iPad, and Mac.
More phones are Android
If the average iOS user spends nine times as much money using his phone as the average Android user [businessinsider.com], a 7 to 1 lead for Android installed base still means the iOS market is bigger in total dollars per year.
It's on iPod Touch? How does that work - doesn't it need a phone number? I can understand FaceTime, which works from email IDs as well, but this?
Which is why I don't get why they include messaging apps on tablets, when those apps can't use the cellular phone# of the tablets, as opposed to phones within the plan
Skype works based on Skype usernames or Microsoft account email addresses. IRC works based on nicknames, possibly associated with email through NickServ or with identd and hostmask. Discord works based on guild (or "server") invitation URLs sent through email or social channels. I have all 3 installed on my Galaxy Tab A.
Message+ is a Verizon Wireless app, not a Google app. Google's messaging apps are Hangouts and Allo, and Hangouts is like Skype in that it works with Google Account email addresses. What error message does Message+ give? Does the error message appear on the help page for Message+ [verizonwireless.com]?
Which is all wonderfully irrelevant to our discussion.
I don't see how it's irrelevant to buy an Android phone as your daily driver and an iPod touch, tethered to your Android phone, for running those few applications that are iOS-exclusive.
That's because you're so lost in the thread that you forgot that the discussion was about market share of real people. The article never covered how much each app was used, so that was irrelevant, and seriously someone buying an iDevice for one app that they can't use on their android phone? That level of autism should just stick to playing with fidget spinners.
...for running those few applications that are iOS-exclusive.
That is a vanishingly small use case.
Exactly my point.
BAH hahahahahahahaha! Man, you're awesome, can I get your autograph?!
WhatsApp (Score:4, Interesting)
A top 10 installed app list and WhatsApp is not on there, I call it BS
I was thinking the same thing, until I re-read America's top app list.
WhatsApp is generally used by people who know at least someone else in another country, which ain't gonna be your average American.
All those foreigners are dirty TERRORISTS!!!!!!
I only a couple people who use WhatsApp in USA.
Ah. I don't use video calls and rare use calls. I mostly use for Internet and textings on my very old used iPhone 4S.
Sounds like a laptop would have done the job for you just great. And if you don't like Microsoft, a Macbook or Chromebook would have done exactly what you're describing.
Honestly, the biggest reasons to have smartphones is for things like video calling, texting and other apps. If one is not into them, one could use those legacy phones like those flip phones. Texting was something I only started doing after I got my first smart phone - a Nokia Lumia 520. Prior to that, I'd rarely text, since hitting a n
Those won't fit in my small pant pockets and hands.
Well, that is odd.
Yes, I'm from Europe and have friends and family across most of Europe and I would guestimate the percentage of smartphone who have WhatsApp installed at roughly 98% give or take a percent or two.
Oh, and most phone 'plans' over here do include unlimited sms, I think mostly because nobody uses sms anymore, everybody uses WhatsApp.
Maybe it's just *my* pathology but I HATE apps (Score:1)
I agree w/ you w/ some of the privacy issues, but some apps do have some big positives about them. Although I have a navigation unit in my car, the maps on a smartphone are generally up to date. If you receive a check, it's a great convenience to scan it both sides and use the banking app to deposit it. If you are out of town, it's handy to have Yelp! tell you the nearby restaurants of your choice. One of the biggest things about smartphones is the way they put the camera to use, and how handy it is -
No web browser?! (Score:1)
Holy fucking shit. Apple's web browser was THE killer app for the first iPhone. It was what made smartphones acceptable to the masses. It was the first thing anyone would show me, where I'd say "ok, I gotta admit that's pretty slick."
And now it's not even in the top 10. (Though on my mobile, I use it more than any of the top ten.) Are we at the point where they say "in Korea, only old people use the web"?
Only aged hipsters use Apple. There. Settled!
Only aged hipsters use Apple. There. Settled!
Only people set in their ways or people who want to "subvert the dominant paradigm" but aren't smart enough to load an operating system.. use Apple. Is that better or worse?
Hmm... (Score:2)
It would be hipster if only YOU use it. You are not a hipsterhater, YOU ARE A HIPSTER, because bragging about not doing what the masses do is what defines a hipster. #Failing
How do they Measure? (Score:2)
So how exactly do they measure this? I'm not giving some marketing agency my contact information to find out.
comScore gives rewards for being a panelist in return for letting them snoop your data/app usage.
Pandora (Score:3)
Glad to see Pandora on the list. I've always liked Pandora and hope it never dies. Although, I let my Pandora One membership lapse a few years ago when they stopped allowing a full year's payment at one time (which they've since resumed). Since then, I've upped with Spotify. I'm still trying to decide which I like better.
Does Spotify have charm bracelets [pandora.net]?
Oh wait, that's like someone preferring Coke because you can't snort Pepsi.
Time of day (Score:2)
comScore pays people to be a "panelist" in return for letting the company snoop what you do. In short, using real data, not an anecdote of 1.
Not in the Nordics, where Eniro.se is king of maps.
Google Maps gets the locations of the Stockholm T-bana and bus stations wrong, and is a couple of years behind all the road work they've been doing in Stockholm. Eniro gets these right.
Much the same is true for Malmö, Göteborg, Trondheim, and Helsingfors.
a game
Google Maps
Pocket Casts
FitBit