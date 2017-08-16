Google Allo For Chrome Finally Arrives, But Only For Android Users (engadget.com) 14
Google Allo, the chat app that arrived on the iPhone and Android devices last year, now has a web counterpart. Head of product for Allo and video chat app Duo, Amit Fulay, tweeted: "Allow for web is here! Try it on Chrome today. Get the latest Allo build on Android before giving it a spin." Engadget reports: To give it a go, you'll need to open the Allo app on your device and use that to scan a QR code you can generate at this link. Once you've scanned the code, Allo pulls up your chat history and mirrors all the conversations you have on your phone. Most of Allo's key features, including smart replies, emoji, stickers and most importantly the Google Assistant are all intact here. In fact, this is the first time you can really get the full Google Assistant experience through the web; it's been limited to phones and Google Home thus far.
Oblig. Allo, allo (Score:2)
Listen very carefully, for I shall say this only once.
Allo? (Score:2)
ALLO! http://ftpguide.com/ALLO.htm [ftpguide.com]
Huh? (Score:2)
Sounds complicated. I'll stick with Hangouts. Multi-device, web and app available, group chats and single chats, audio and video..... Google should buy that if they want a good messenger.
oh.. wait a sec..
The new Google+ (Score:4, Funny)
Thank goodness (Score:4, Insightful)
These days, every chat provider is just a vertical, proprietary walled off service. First they snare you with the kewl features, then they scrape your contacts. Then they start grabbing your GPS location. Then they start pushing ads and services at you "relevant to your conversations and location". Then they start integrating features of product B until the chat software is a bloated mess. Then they calve off product B into its own app but make it mandatory you install it as part of a suite. Then a new chat app comes along which claims to do away with the bloat, rinse and repeat.
Just implement a secure, federated, open protocol and stop this nonsense. At that point chat can be part of the phone software stack. Apps can compete on their front ends and other functions they offer.
Overcomplicated or what (Score:1)
So, in order to use this on my device, I have to go into an already installed app (so why do I need this?). Then in that app I have to use the camera to scan a QR code generated by a link, meaning it has to be on the screen of a *different* device. One that I can't use the end result on anyway.
So I need two devices to run code in the app so I don't have to use the app. TFA in this case means Totally Fucking Awful. Who signed off on this shitty process?
if it supported SIP (Score:2)
if it supported the standard SIP in addition to its other features then I personally would use it and I think it would get traction.
SIP support (voice and video calling) would mean I could use it for the work extension and home without multiple clients.
without SIP or some compelling feature its a also ran experiment that some will care about...
So identical to WhatsApp, then? (Score:2)
and iMessage, both of which already have a gazillion users already. Not counting FB messenger...
How Google continues to screw up this lucrative sector amazes me, with Android and Chrome as a base they should be cleaning up, especially since M$ as essentially killed-off Skype by making it unusable (except for business users).