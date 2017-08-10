Apple Refuses To Enable iPhone Emergency Settings that Could Save Countless Lives (thenextweb.com) 73
An anonymous reader shares a report: Despite being relatively easy, Apple keeps ignoring requests to enable a feature called Advanced Mobile Location (AML) in iOS. Enabling AML would give emergency services extremely accurate locations of emergency calls made from iPhones, dramatically decreasing response time. As we have covered before, Google's successful implementation of AML for Android is already saving lives. But where Android users have become safer, iPhone owners have been left behind. The European Emergency Number Association (EENA), the organization behind implementing AML for emergency services, released a statement today that pleads Apple to consider the safety of its customers and participate in the program: "As AML is being deployed in more and more countries, iPhone users are put at a disadvantage compared to Android users in the scenario that matters most: An emergency. EENA calls on Apple to integrate Advanced Mobile Location in their smartphones for the safety of their customers." Why is AML so important? Majority of emergency calls today are made from cellphones, which has made location pinging increasingly more important for emergency services. There are many emergency apps and features in development, but AML's strength is that it doesn't require anything from the user -- no downloads and no forethought: The process is completely automated. With AML, smartphones running supporting operating systems will recognize when emergency calls are being made and turn on GNSS (global navigation satellite system) and Wi-Fi. The phone then automatically sends an SMS to emergency services, detailing the location of the caller. AML is up to 4,000 times more accurate than the current systems -- pinpointing phones down from an entire city to a room in an apartment. "In the past months, EENA has been travelling around Europe to raise awareness of AML in as many countries as possible. All these meetings brought up a recurring question that EENA had to reply to: 'So, what about Apple?'" reads EENA's statement.
Re: (Score:2)
Not surprising... (Score:5, Funny)
They are joining you in showing "courage" in braving the wilderness or emergency situation on your own.
In Europe? (Score:2)
It's an EU thing, which means, politically, it's either left or far-left.
It's certainly not US conservatives who are pushing for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple wouldn't hesitate to accommodate the same request from the Chinese. Apple has already agreed to every request the Chinese government has demanded just to ensure Apple's access to the Chinese market. At least China is upfront about their efforts to keep a tight reign on their citizens and make no excuses for their actions. On the other hand Apple is just another conglomeration of dishonest liars who judge the truth by the amount of market share they hold. Apple's "privacy" stance takes a distant secon
Re: (Score:2)
It's an EU thing, which means, politically, it's either left or far-left.
Left: We need to track you because "safety".
Right: We need to track you because "terrorists".
Since this is about "safety", it is no surprise that leftists are pushing for it.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not so much about who, but if the feature is enabled to get accurate detection, someone will seek to use it, whether it's law enforcement, political regimes or other.
And quite frankly, it's not like emergency services are going to wait for SMS with location details - that would slow down dispatch for everyone, and cost more lives than it saves.
It'll be in the next iphone (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, not the next one, but in the plus version of the next one, for a premium price.
Remember, apple isn't a technology company, they're a luxury brand marketing company.
Re: (Score:2)
one side only (Score:5, Insightful)
Anyone out there have the other half of the story? I'm gonna go get some caffeine.
Re:one side only (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:one side only (Score:5, Informative)
So far as I know, in Canada and the USA there's already e911, which is a system whereby the cell phone's GPS is turned on, regardless of the user's set preferences, and a GPS fix is sent to the 911 call center by the mobile service provider.
At least in Canada, this was mandated by law for all new phones (because the USA was doing it anyway, and we're effectively a sub-market of the USA so we were getting it anyway). It's also mandated in Canada that the phone companies pass along the e911 data, and that 911 call centers be set up to accept it... though I believe there are/were plenty of delays by both in implementing.
I'm somewhat confused as to whether AML is a different name for e911, or if it's an additional system that uses WiFi maps to enhance location services. I suspect the latter is the case, and Apple already has e911 which is, as far as I know, required by law, and they simply don't want to have to worry about paying Google for a good map of known WAPs. (Because you know Google would be the one that knows every WAP by SID and lat/long)
Re: (Score:2)
No, Apple wouldn't (Score:2)
You mean like the requirement that all phones use a standard charger interface (micro-USB)? Not on any iPhone I've seen.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like the requirement that all phones use a standard charger interface (micro-USB)? Not on any iPhone I've seen.
Didn't they get a special dispensation or something of that order? Something like, we're complying because micro-USB to Lightning converter cables exist.
Re: (Score:2)
So far as I know, in Canada and the USA there's already e911, which is a system whereby the cell phone's GPS is turned on, regardless of the user's set preferences, and a GPS fix is sent to the 911 call center by the mobile service provider..
That's not what enhanced 911 does [wikipedia.org].
Landline phones have a physical address associated with them. Cellphone numbers can have a "master address" linked to them as part of a specific record maintained by each carrier. All enhanced 911 does is provide the originating phone number's associated address (assuming it exists) automatically to the dispatcher. With cell phones, that may not be where the caller is currently located.
Re: (Score:2)
E911 and AML are different.
Basically, what happens is E911 embeds the location information in the control plane when you make a call, so it's the responsibility of the carriers and everyone to forward the data onwards to the emergency center.
AML is completely data and user plane. Basically, if you make an emergency call, your phone turns on GPS and location services (WiFi or other high-precision source). It also turns on data services (even if you have data roaming OFF, or do not have a data plan), and perf
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly.
Usually one sided arguments at least try to state reason why the opposing side has its ways (often rather lame, or goes into conspiracy theory), but that is better then just nothing.
Does this open up security concerns? Is this AML a new thing that will probably be put into the next version iPhone 7s and 8? Did Apple ever get the Specs for this? Could this conflict with something else...
Apple tends to have a slower development schedule then Android, and Apple is less likely to release partial impleme
Now Tell Us What You Really Think (Score:3)
Is it just me, or does this summary seem very one-sided and accusatory?
I'd like to hear Apple's rationale - too often, security is sacrificed in the name of "safety"
Re:Now Tell Us What You Really securing? (Score:4, Insightful)
What are people trying to secure?
Their location and identity in the event they are trying to report an incident anonymously.
Re: (Score:2)
If your phone is always connected to the emergency services with updates on your location even without an emergency call, you may be crossing a line.
Save lives, kill privacy (Score:2)
The wonders of spin (Score:2)
Exactly. Apple is consistent in preferring privacy — to a fault, such as when it chose the privacy of a dead terrorist [theguardian.com] over the potential for saving lives.
But the masses' reaction to that depends on the spin, and it is amusing to watch the crowd — even the
/. crowd — flip-flop at the hands of the opinion-manipulators...
If only Apple were as heroic in other countries [zdnet.com]...
Countless (Score:3)
When someone tells you something is "countless", it usually means they want you to believe it's sufficiently many to accept their argument, but have no evidence to back that up.
How many people would this actually save?
What is the potential for abuse?
Re: (Score:2)
The article listed exactly one life purportedly saved by this tech when a Lithuanian boy called the local equivalent of 911.
But one life obviously scales up to "countless".
However this service is actually only available in "UK, Estonia, Lithuania and parts of Austria" - not the EU as a whole, which seems to be implied by the submission. And, since the tech is owned by Google, we don't know what other requirements may be involved... as I recall, when they were still the official map provider for iOS, they ke
Apple will bow to pressure. (Score:3, Interesting)
It's called re-gu-la-ti-on...
Specifically, European regulation. Any smartphone sold in Europe should integrate AML, or be banned outright. Period. No exceptions. You have 6 months to comply and communicate with the European regulators a detailed timetable for your compliance.
72 hours after that regulation is passed by the European Parliament, I bet you Apple will come out with an announcement supporting AML and a couple of months later, with the latest iOS updates, all iPhones would be AML-Compliant.
Sure, a lot of imbeciles will scream bloody murder, Big Brother and governmental interference with the free market, but seriously, this is what works with these companies. Apple makes tons of money in the EU, and it won't take the risk to lose that market.
Also, it's pretty rich from Apple to refuse AML, when it deleted all VPN apps from its Chinese store [slashdot.org]. Fsck that company. Support AML or eat dung.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Hippocrites (Score:3, Insightful)
For non-americans out there: 4th amendment right is your right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures. Its a right that pre-dates and existed before the United States, is an unalienable right of all humans not just Americans, and if your government doesn't already promise/guarantee such a right in a written and binding document similar to the U.S constitution, you should demand one from your government!
Re: (Score:1)
> is an unalienable right of all humans not just Americans
As granted by whom? I'm seriously you asking this question. I often hear people go on about human rights, but nobody seems to know who or what has granted them. I, personally, have no clue.
The idea of absolute and universal rights seems too good to be true. I suspect people who make reference to them are either mistaken or are mentioning them rhetorically.
Can you elucidate?
Dubious (Score:2)
Unless there is absolutely no way to trigger AML remotely, I'm not sure I'd trust this system either.
Western countries have done a great job of demonstrating that they can and will violate every possible bit of privacy that they can manage, legality be damned.
Do we really want the various TLA agencies the ability to track the entire population down to the centimeter level?
Make sure you're not holding your phone while you're watching dirty videos!
Re: (Score:2)
You get your car insurance bill. The premium went up a sizeable amount for no apparent reason. You call them up and ask why, since you have no tickets or accidents. They tell you "You're at risk for driving under the influence so we had to raise your rates". You ask them, how they came to that conclusion? "We see you go to such-and-such bar two or three times a week." How the hell do you know that? "it's from the GPS data on your smartphone"
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you have nothing to hide, then you shouldn't mind, right?
And, of course, you're a good person who would *never* want to watch dirty videos
Problem with emergency calls from Android (Score:2)
The other day I go to report a dangerous situation on the road to 911, the call goes through, then I go to turn the speakerphone on, since it is loud on the street, and.. well, I can't, 'cos there's this big bar across all that with a busy indicator, but eventually it gets my location and shows me a picture of where I am. So they crippled the phone app to let me know where I am?
No conspiracy (Score:2)
Apple is just slow. They original iPhone which came out in 2007 didn't even support video and 3G even though most existing smartphones supported it. How long did it take the iPhone to move to a large screen, even though I told them on slashdot as far back as 2005 that that's where things were moving: https://m.slashdot.org/thread/... [slashdot.org]
they do? (Score:2)
>Apple Refuses
So "no comment" now means "you refuse"? I think the civil liberties people would have a problem with that statement.
>Could Save Countless Lives
Given that it exists on Android, it seems extremely countable to me.
Another story with "Apple" in the title for teh clix.
Enable or implement? (Score:2)
The article makes it seems that Apple is "refusing to enable" a feature that their phones already have like it's part of some secret setting where as the statement from EENA says that Apple hasn't implemented the feature yet. From EENA [eena.org] "EENA calls on Apple to integrate Advanced Mobile Location in their smartphones for the safety of their customers."
There's a huge difference between the two meanings.