T-Mobile To Launch Its Own Branded Budget Smartphone

In a throwback to a time when carriers differentiated themselves by branding and selling exclusive phones, T-Mobile announced Wednesday that it's launching its very own budget Android smartphone called the Revvl. CNET reports: The Revvl, which runs on Android Nougat, offers pretty basic specs: a 5.5 inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. But it also throws in a fingerprint sensor and will cost T-Mobile customers just $5 a month with no down payment through the company's Jump! upgrade program. It goes on sale Thursday. In a blog post, T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the company is catering to those who want the latest smartphone technology but can't afford to pay for high-end devices.
Never buy a phone a Carriers name printed on it, or has an OS customized with their bloatware and branding.
A carrier's handset is optimized for their network. In T-Mobile's case that be VoLTE on 700MHz. Outside of iPhone or Nexus/Pixel devices you're very unlikely to get that extended network.
A carrier's features. For T-Mobile that'd be Wifi Calling: SMS & HD voice calls using a VPN over Wifi. Also taking advantage of RCS for native video calling and advanced SMS.
Carrier support. Got a problem? Carriers know everything about their own handsets, not so much ab
I understand why you would say that... but, given the low cost for this device, people aren't going to be particularly locked-in.
I am curious, though: I've had an AT&T Android phone, which did come with a fair bit of bloatware that I moved as out-of-the-way as I could. I also have purchased an iPhone from T-Mobile, but the only non-standard addition was the inoffensive T-Mobile app. Do they load a bunch of crapware on their Android devices?
They seem to be low-end Android, locked to the one network, but cheap as chips, and available to buy outright.
I am guessing there is quite a big market for such devices, here's an example. [pbtech.co.nz]