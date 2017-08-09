T-Mobile To Launch Its Own Branded Budget Smartphone

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


In a throwback to a time when carriers differentiated themselves by branding and selling exclusive phones, T-Mobile announced Wednesday that it's launching its very own budget Android smartphone called the Revvl. CNET reports: The Revvl, which runs on Android Nougat, offers pretty basic specs: a 5.5 inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. But it also throws in a fingerprint sensor and will cost T-Mobile customers just $5 a month with no down payment through the company's Jump! upgrade program. It goes on sale Thursday. In a blog post, T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the company is catering to those who want the latest smartphone technology but can't afford to pay for high-end devices.

  • Never buy a phone a Carriers name printed on it, or has an OS customized with their bloatware and branding.

    • Then you're accepting a substandard service.

      A carrier's handset is optimized for their network. In T-Mobile's case that be VoLTE on 700MHz. Outside of iPhone or Nexus/Pixel devices you're very unlikely to get that extended network.

      A carrier's features. For T-Mobile that'd be Wifi Calling: SMS & HD voice calls using a VPN over Wifi. Also taking advantage of RCS for native video calling and advanced SMS.

      Carrier support. Got a problem? Carriers know everything about their own handsets, not so much ab

    • I understand why you would say that... but, given the low cost for this device, people aren't going to be particularly locked-in.

      I am curious, though: I've had an AT&T Android phone, which did come with a fair bit of bloatware that I moved as out-of-the-way as I could. I also have purchased an iPhone from T-Mobile, but the only non-standard addition was the inoffensive T-Mobile app. Do they load a bunch of crapware on their Android devices?

  • Carriers have been doing this for years, at least where I live, (not US).
    They seem to be low-end Android, locked to the one network, but cheap as chips, and available to buy outright.
    I am guessing there is quite a big market for such devices, here's an example. [pbtech.co.nz]

