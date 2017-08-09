In Less Than Five Years, 44 Trillion Cameras Will Be Watching Us (fastcompany.com) 13
An anonymous reader writes: It was a big deal for many when Apple added a second camera to the back of the iPhone 7 Plus last year. In five years, that will be considered quaint. By then, smartphones could sport 13 cameras, allowing them to capture 360-degree, 3D video; create complex augmented reality images onscreen; and mimic with digital processing the optical zoom and aperture effects of an SLR. That's one of the far-out, but near-term, predictions in a new study by LDV Capital, a VC firm that invests in visual technologies such as computer vision. It polled experts at its own portfolio companies and beyond to predict that by 2022, the total number of cameras in the world will reach about 44 trillion. Jaw-dropping as that figure is, it doesn't seem so crazy when you realize that today there are already about 14 trillion cameras in the world, according to data from research firms such as Gartner. Next to phones, other camera-hungry products will include robots (including autonomous cars), security cameras, and smart home products like the new Amazon Echo Show, according to LDV.
Soon there will be trillions of cameras all around us.
It's already been proven that software today can manipulate audio and create words you've never said based on samples.
Next-gen video manipulation will be able to put you at the scene of any crime, and we all know how valuable video evidence is in a courtroom today.
Our legal system needs to adjust for this abuse of technology. It will not be able to in time, which will make video evidence the next weapon against innocent victims. Watch and see.
44 trillions camera over 5 years is 25 millions a day. I do believe that our dear Governments want to see each one of us piss, but that would still require quite an efficiency that I highly doubt public agencies are capable of.
The efficiency doesn't fucking matter when the data exists. Real-time analysis becomes irrelevant.
At any time, they can target you and extract the historical data they need. THAT is the real issue when it comes to government overreach.
Surely they meant "billions", right? I can't imagine how it's possible that there's 2000 cameras per each person already, including babies and third-world countries.
Yeah, someone screwed up. There's no way in hell there's over 2000 cameras per person right now.