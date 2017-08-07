Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ask Slashdot: Are My Drone Apps Phoning Home? 20

Posted by EditorDavid from the who-watches-the-watchmen dept.
Slashdot reader bitwraith noticed something suspicious after flying "a few cheap, ready-to-fly quadcopters" with their smartphone apps, including drones from Odyssey and Eachine. I often turn off my phone's Wi-Fi support before plugging it in to charge at night, only to discover it has mysteriously turned on in the morning. After checking the Wi-Fi Control History on my S7, it appears as though the various cookie-cutter apps for these drones wake up to phone home in the night after they are opened, while the phone is charging. I tried contacting the publisher of the Odyssey VR app, with no reply.

I would uninstall the app, but then how would I fly my drone? Why did Google grant permission to control Wi-Fi state implicitly to all apps, including these abusers? Are the apps phoning home to report my flight history?
The original submission asks about similar experiences from other drone-owning Slashdot users -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's making this phone wake up in the night?

Are the drone apps phoning home?

  • Maybe, just maybe... (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The submitter is now learning why iPhones are better than android garbage?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Totally flamebait, but he's right. Beauty of not having full apps running in the background without your consent. Android is fragmented garbage these days, anyway.

      • Apple makes sure that every app available to me is a good and wholesome app, no problems with Apple apps. Google allows bad apps, Google is bad.

  • Yes. Recently, the military suspended the use of certain drone manufacturers products for the same reason.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Christ, it was even on Slashdot and they still downvote you.

      US Army Calls Halt On Use of Chinese-Made Drones By DJI [slashdot.org]

      Posted by BeauHD on Friday August 04, 2017 @05:40PM from the new-guidance dept.

      Due to "an increased awareness of cyber vulnerabilities with DJI products," the U.S. Army is asking all units to discontinue the use of DJI drones. The news comes from an internal memo obtained by the editor of SUAS News. It notes that the Army had issued over 300 separate releases authorizing the use of DJI products

  • They all phone home (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Analytics. Telemetry. Whatever you want to call it, data is traversing the network without your explicit approval.

  • If you have a samsung and couple of hours I have a solution for you.. if you know a little bit of java.

    Samsung phones have firewall apis that you can access with a sdk from samsung and a license code. you can also turn off the wifi with same apis in a way that another app cant open it. also with same api's (and well, if you got admin rights somehow for your app on vanilla android too) you can enable/disable particular services and activities from within the app - this depends on the architecture of the app,

  • Remove the permission (Score:3)

    by pgn674 ( 995941 ) on Monday August 07, 2017 @01:15AM (#54954099) Homepage
    Settings > Apps > tap the app (App info) > Advanced > Modify system settings > uncheck the Allow. That will disallow the app from enabling your WiFi.

