Ask Slashdot: Are My Drone Apps Phoning Home? 20
Slashdot reader bitwraith noticed something suspicious after flying "a few cheap, ready-to-fly quadcopters" with their smartphone apps, including drones from Odyssey and Eachine. I often turn off my phone's Wi-Fi support before plugging it in to charge at night, only to discover it has mysteriously turned on in the morning. After checking the Wi-Fi Control History on my S7, it appears as though the various cookie-cutter apps for these drones wake up to phone home in the night after they are opened, while the phone is charging. I tried contacting the publisher of the Odyssey VR app, with no reply.
I would uninstall the app, but then how would I fly my drone? Why did Google grant permission to control Wi-Fi state implicitly to all apps, including these abusers? Are the apps phoning home to report my flight history?
The original submission asks about similar experiences from other drone-owning Slashdot users -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's making this phone wake up in the night?
Are the drone apps phoning home?
I would uninstall the app, but then how would I fly my drone? Why did Google grant permission to control Wi-Fi state implicitly to all apps, including these abusers? Are the apps phoning home to report my flight history?
The original submission asks about similar experiences from other drone-owning Slashdot users -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's making this phone wake up in the night?
Are the drone apps phoning home?
Re: Only apps can app apps! (Score:2)
You will need a bigger teabag.
Maybe, just maybe... (Score:1, Insightful)
The submitter is now learning why iPhones are better than android garbage?
Re: (Score:1)
Totally flamebait, but he's right. Beauty of not having full apps running in the background without your consent. Android is fragmented garbage these days, anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Simple answer (Score:1)
Yes. Recently, the military suspended the use of certain drone manufacturers products for the same reason.
Re: (Score:1)
Christ, it was even on Slashdot and they still downvote you.
US Army Calls Halt On Use of Chinese-Made Drones By DJI [slashdot.org]
Posted by BeauHD on Friday August 04, 2017 @05:40PM from the new-guidance dept.
Due to "an increased awareness of cyber vulnerabilities with DJI products," the U.S. Army is asking all units to discontinue the use of DJI drones. The news comes from an internal memo obtained by the editor of SUAS News. It notes that the Army had issued over 300 separate releases authorizing the use of DJI products
They all phone home (Score:1)
Analytics. Telemetry. Whatever you want to call it, data is traversing the network without your explicit approval.
Re: They all phone home (Score:2)
And the answer to the question in the last sentence is therefore: YES.
What's in telemetry data is something that has to be investigated further.
Re: (Score:2)
An almost as common description not based on ET is "beaming back to the mothership".
some solutions.. (Score:2)
If you have a samsung and couple of hours I have a solution for you.. if you know a little bit of java.
Samsung phones have firewall apis that you can access with a sdk from samsung and a license code. you can also turn off the wifi with same apis in a way that another app cant open it. also with same api's (and well, if you got admin rights somehow for your app on vanilla android too) you can enable/disable particular services and activities from within the app - this depends on the architecture of the app,
Remove the permission (Score:3)