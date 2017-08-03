Slashdot Asks: Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation? (theatlantic.com) 111
Teens today are more likely to be lonely, depressed and immature than any previous generation, according to analysis published in The Atlantic. According to the professor of psychology who did the analysis, who also has been researching generational differences for 25 years, the culprit is the smartphone. From the article: The advent of the smartphone and its cousin the tablet was followed quickly by hand-wringing about the deleterious effects of "screen time." But the impact of these devices has not been fully appreciated, and goes far beyond the usual concerns about curtailed attention spans. The arrival of the smartphone has radically changed every aspect of teenagers' lives, from the nature of their social interactions to their mental health. These changes have affected young people in every corner of the nation and in every type of household. The trends appear among teens poor and rich; of every ethnic background; in cities, suburbs, and small towns. Where there are cell towers, there are teens living their lives on their smartphone. What do you folks think?
The theme repeats.
The important question is not "What do folks think?" but "What does the data say?". In this case, the data appears to say nothing. TFA is just conjecture, opinion, and a few correlations, which as we all know, are not the same as causation [xkcd.com].
Maybe, buried deep behind an obscure link, there is some actual evidence that the world really is going to hell because of corruption of the youth. If so, I would appreciate someone pointing it out.
Has skating on the sidewalk increased or decreased in the past ten years? There's your answer.
Is that good or bad? Because when it was happening it was considered bad.
Is that good or bad? Because when it was happening it was considered bad.
The short answer is yes and the long answer is no.
I'm all for having real data and robust analysis, but it doesn't take a science paper to tell me not to experiment with walking off a cliff or holding my hand in a fire. It also doesn't take a science paper to tell me that it's not a healthy situation when a generation of young people are so obsessed with their phones that they don't get proper sleep, can't concentrate on anything important, lack even a basic level of fitness, and would rather spend a huge proportion of their lives communicating with their
it doesn't take a science paper to tell me
If any of the things you insist are "obvious" were actually true, then it would be easy to support them with actual data
... yet you can't.
The state with worst obesity and lowest academic test scores is Mississippi. The state with the lowest ownership of smartphones is
... Mississippi. Many of the ills you describe are not even correlated with smartphone use.
You forgot tablets. No, not ones with an ARM and a touchscreen. Ones written in cuneiform and baked in clay.
Because that's the oldest recorded repeat of this complaint. I do bet, though, that grandpa Uuk wasn't happy about that new-fangled "fire" thingy, either.
Ones written in cuneiform and baked in clay. Because that's the oldest recorded repeat of this complaint.
Do you have a citation of that? Because that's pretty cool.
It's not even that, it's the fact that the devices are used for bidirectional communications which changes how personal the information coming in to the user is.
Before, with books, radio, television, even video games, the end-user of the item was both not able to communicate-back in real-time or near-real-time nor terribly likely to experience the negative things that come from from such forms of communications along with a degree of anonymity. Nothing coming back to the user was personal, so the user was
Kids will be kids.
Not listening to the wise advice from their adults. Full of hormones where they are wanting to find a mate, with society saying it is good to wait, sit down study, but every instinct in your body is saying now.
Or younger kids, who are full of energy with growing bodies that wants to be tested and pushed, being locked indoors, because it is dangerous out there because some random guy is just out there ready to kidnap kids. Or just locked in a classroom desk without and being punished for a
huh? (Score:3, Insightful)
There's always some old crank with too much time on his hands
Except in this case the "researcher" is SELLING BOOKS [amazon.com], and actually profiting from her viewpoint. But I am sure her high integrity keeps the profit motive from interfering with her objectivity.
The list of complaints is long. Perhaps someone should do a paper on how old people yell "get off my lawn" and the destruction of a generation from old person bitterness.
You DO understand what a "Slashdot Asks" is, right? (of course not, I asked a question, and the law says "NO"!)
Kids these Days!
People have complaining about the youth having something wrong with them since before the trial of Socrates. There's always something to blame, be it a philosopher, books, video games, or smartphones. People will talk down about a generation until that generation gets old enough to have power in society. Then, they will in turn talk down to next generation. Circle of life I suppose.
I talk down previous generations. The way I see it, all ethics and morality went up in a cloud of pot smoke in the 1960s and hasn't been seen since.
Dandies, Flappers, beatniks, greasers... We can go back to trouble maker kids over and over.
If anything is wrong now, and if anything has destroyed a generation, it's baby boomers. They screwed the millennials pretty hard.
Impacted Negatively but Not "Destroyed"
My kids were introduced to cell phones and tablets and a young age, and I noticed withing a few months that they started to be less confident with social interactions than they should be for their age. For example, slight fear to talk to the lady at the drive-through for a cheeseburger.
As soon as I noticed the deficiency, I made immediate changes to their phone/tablet time and forced them into social interactions that would be suitable for their age. The changes helped significantly. As time passed, and phones/tablets became more prevalent, it became clear to me which parents had devoted any attention to how the devices were impacting their children.
Assuming that his children are human, they need to interact socially in human ways to generate human responses and stimulations. To pretend that we are no longer biologically defined as social creatures with biologically defined social needs is peculiar.
I noticed withing a few months that they started to be less confident with social interactions than they should be for their age
You realize it's incredibly common for kids to go through periods of being "outgoing" and "shy", right?
Young kid thinks they're the center of the universe. Will talk to anyone.
Gets a little older and starts to learn what empathy is and that other people have opinions. Talks to people less as they try to figure out how to do it "right".
Figures it out better, talks more.
Becomes a teenager, only speaks through sighs and rolling eyes.
Becomes a 20-something, believes they are awesome and going to change the wo
My nephew (3yo) got my first phone recently. He uses Google Music, the Clock, Radio, Camera, and Recorder. Everything else is locked out.
No...
Happens every generation [mentalfloss.com]
Modern phones objectively allow folks to do things on the go, that they haven't ever been able to do before. Folks are still learning what NOT to do, but for the most part, they're safe, and much less dangerous than other similar disruptive technologies.
Flamebait article.
Ryan Fenton
No, there will always be trolls and doomsayers. The rest of us should tell them to fuck off with their negative attitude.
Will any generation not insist their children are going to inevitable ruin for the technology they adopt?
One of the key complaints about global warming: scientists were wrong about climate in the past, so therefore they're wrong now.
for the most part, they're safe, and much less dangerous than other similar disruptive technologies.
He seems to have some evidence to back him up? Here's a summary of his points:
"12th-graders in 2015 were going out less often than eighth-graders did as recently as 2009."
"But
What do I think?
It wasn't smartphones ... (Score:2)
... it was rock & roll.
Facebook
Facebook opened up to everyone around the time the iPhone came out, and increased Facebook/social media usage has been correlated with loneliness and depression. Many people use their smartphone to access social media. It might be that social media usage doesn't cause loneliness and depression, and it's only a correlation, but only a correlation was found between these and smartphone usage as well.
This is a common misconception I see made by Bommers and Gen-Xers. See, the millenials and those that follow know all this already. They just don't care. And I'm not entirely sure I can blame them.
Yes...
It's almost as though something in the way you post were *motivating people*.
I explained that on my Slashdot page: "There are 10 kinds of people on Slashdot." [cdreimer.com]
It's not the smartphone - it's how you use it!
Before the smartphone I'd go out to dinner with family and friends and eventually the conversation would inevitably die and
Now? We check our smartphones.
The problem is nobody learns the basic smalltalk skills anymore and the people you're with are "real" and not as interesting and entertaining as the 50 people in your facebook friends list who can always keep you going. It breaks down "social structure" in lieu of a social artifice in the "virtual" world.
I'm not immune to this and have done it myself but I would've easily done the same thing growing up as a teen and probably never learned how to hold a conversation.
For the first time in history teens of the world can compare themselves with millions of people online. They know with brutal certainty that they are generally uninteresting, uninspired, and have nothing to say when compared against everyone else. It's kind of like online dating. 10% of the people are going to receive 90% of the hits/likes/whatever. Self-doubt, depression, over analysis of themselves ensues. No one really cares. Those that can deal with it will be fine. Those that can't won't matter long-t
Screen time?
"Kids these days are being distracted by too much screen time." -- Generation of people famous for leaving multiple TVs blaring in their homes 24/7.
Well,
Rapid adoption, not the the technology
I think it's the rapid adoption that's the problem, not the smartphone itself.
If in some alternate timeline smartphones had taken 20 years to become affordable enough for mass adoption, we probably would have merged them into our lives differently and more thoughtfully, better avoiding or adapting to some of the negatives associated with them.
But instead, they were adopted by nearly everyone simultaneously, along with a land-rush of novel social applications, and we're not necessarily done sorting out what are good uses and not so good uses, in addition to re-structuring our social habits to align with the capabilities of a smartphone.
It's kind of like liquor and indigenous populations that have never been exposed to it. Europeans and other alcohol-informed cultures had millennia to adapt to alcohol consumption, and for the most part have -- structuring social rituals and institutions to more or less train people on how to handle alcohol. Indigenous populations had none of these things and then their culture adopted alcohol all at once, and it was disastrous for them, as you might expect any addictive and toxic drug given to an uninformed population might be.
No. They are prepared for their world.
The mistake always made by those making this argument is assuming an unchanging world. My observation is that the under 30 folks are operating under completely different rules than what I grew up with. Interestingly, I am as locked out of their world as they are from mine. There are many millenial companies that basically won't hire folks over 30.
They may be less confident in in-person social interactions, but if that is not what dominates their world when they get to power (20-30 years from now when they are in their 50s and 60s), then it won't matter. And if that is not their skill, then it WILL NOT be what dominates their world. The "world" is adjusted by each generation to fit their skills and mindset when they take over the reigns. Those who do not have the strong electronic communications skills will be the ones kicked to the curb.
Bubonic plague destroyed a generation
Always this way for the first generation...
Major social changes can come from technological advance.
Some changes are more sweeping than others. E.g., the internet was a bigger improvement over the phone compared to the phone vs telegraph.
Even then, the computer was never inherently social because it could not be involved in most social activities. Now, computers, messaging, and the internet are pervasive in every aspect of our lives.
This represents a significant change, and moreover, a change that has no clear analog.
For the generation that was caug
It's not just smartphones
This shit is always backwards.
They are lonely because depressed people have difficulty connecting with others and generally make bad company anyway.
They are immature because they are deprived of socialization in their formative years.
To attempt to remedy all of this, they turn to smartphones, because we've told them that this is what communication is for.
cue the usual ...
Cue the usual
... "every generation says that!" ... in other words, don't question my vices :)
I'm very glad that my kids don't have Internet connected pocket computers. For all sorts of reasons.
(And screen time was a concern before smartphones and tablets. And it should remain a concern. )
One thing I have noticed
If I ever lose my phone, I am so screwed.
I keep important phone numbers in a text file on my server, in case phone lost and there is immediate need (yes I can log into my server from any browser that supports https to get command line terminal)
with the way phone numbers often change for people it's not worth memorizing them now anyway. Don't know your age but if you're at or over mid 40s that's when measurable memory loss starts, it's normal
Screen time and focus
The parents spend 8 hours of a workday in front of desktop computers, and then complain when their kids spend more than 2 hours with a tablet. I'm not sure if all of that adult work is more important, but perhaps there's more to screen time than a single number.
I'm pretty sensitive to interruptions, so something like Facebook in my pocket would totally ruin me. This IMHO is what separates today's tech from the video games and movies of past -- constant presence and lack of focus. When I do stuff on a com
Slashvertisement
Hey look, its a Slashvertisement for a generation-baiting article from an author that makes money selling books about generation-baiting.
no
no
Betteridge's law holds true
SmartPhone is just a decoy name
Their real name is portable TELESCREENS; the way Oceania monitors and controls the population using a software tool called FACEBOOK. And this sort of thing was predicted decades [technovelgy.com] in advance.
"Kids these days, I swear!"
They're VERY Cheap Entertainment
The reason kids like spending all this time with their smartphone is the cost is negligible. Think about all the ways kids used to spend money:
1. Eating out at the mall + cafes + Denny's
2. Driving Around
3. Telephone Calls, back when they used to cost something.
4. Going to amusement parks.
5. Outdoor activities that use expensive sports equipment.
6. Going to movies.
7. Alcohol
Now kids just stay home and mess around on the smartphone and computer and spend almost no money at all. I recently got Grand Theft Auto IV on my phone and probably spent 60 hours on it over a few months for a cost of $2.99! As long as they're getting some regular exercise and eating healthy, studying, etc. it's not such a big deal, IMHO. I do think some memetic immunization might help, like reading about "skinner boxes" and such used in online gaming and the basics of social psychology.
Maybe its helped
I'm not so sure
But I'm not so sure they aren't at least a little right about smartphones and smart devices. And the reason I think this is because it doesn't just affect the "new generation". I've seen entire families, from eldest to youngest, all glued to their screens at dinner, outside, everywhere. Times when you would be interacting, thinkin