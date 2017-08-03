Slashdot Asks: Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation? (theatlantic.com) 219
Teens today are more likely to be lonely, depressed and immature than any previous generation, according to analysis published in The Atlantic. According to the professor of psychology who did the analysis, who also has been researching generational differences for 25 years, the culprit is the smartphone. From the article: The advent of the smartphone and its cousin the tablet was followed quickly by hand-wringing about the deleterious effects of "screen time." But the impact of these devices has not been fully appreciated, and goes far beyond the usual concerns about curtailed attention spans. The arrival of the smartphone has radically changed every aspect of teenagers' lives, from the nature of their social interactions to their mental health. These changes have affected young people in every corner of the nation and in every type of household. The trends appear among teens poor and rich; of every ethnic background; in cities, suburbs, and small towns. Where there are cell towers, there are teens living their lives on their smartphone. What do you folks think?
The theme repeats.
The important question is not "What do folks think?" but "What does the data say?". In this case, the data appears to say nothing. TFA is just conjecture, opinion, and a few correlations, which as we all know, are not the same as causation [xkcd.com].
Maybe, buried deep behind an obscure link, there is some actual evidence that the world really is going to hell because of corruption of the youth. If so, I would appreciate someone pointing it out.
Has skating on the sidewalk increased or decreased in the past ten years? There's your answer.
Is that good or bad? Because when it was happening it was considered bad.
Is that good or bad? Because when it was happening it was considered bad.
The short answer is yes and the long answer is no.
Yes, if you mean the short-term effect that every successful new technology is seductive because of being successful. The teenagers of old joyrode in their Model As and talked for hours on Mom and Dad's big black wall phones. Then in the long run we integrate the new technology into culture, and life goes on as before.
Yeah but I see one major difference...those previous examples, seemed to encourage more interaction with kids....in the real world, personal interactions. Even that old black phone, was mostl
The infatuation with starting at the small screen all the time is just that - an infatuation with something that is new. My generation started off by spending hours indoors staring at the prior small screen of television. Then we learned to pick out a few programs we liked and then spent the rest of our time doing other things. Smartphones will be integrated into culture in the same way as the obsession with social media tapers off and gets replaced with newer shinies.
So far as children are concerned,
Is never, NEVER, NEVER let
Them near your television set-
Or better still, just don't install
The idiotic thing at all.
In almost every house we've been,
We've watched them gaping at the screen.
They loll and slop and lounge about,
And stare until their eyes pop out.
(Last week in someone's place we saw
A dozen eyeballs on the floor.)
They sit and stare and stare and sit
Until they're hypnotised by it,
Until they're abs
When we used to spend too much time staring at the TV (the only one in the house usually), the parents would kick us outside, where all the other kids, whose parents had kicked them outside were. We'd spend hours outside, with perhaps a radio, playing with each other. We did not take the TV outside with us and continue to stare at it. Occasionally when alone, I'd have the radio on for background.
Now, there are a couple of problems, kids are discouraged from spending too much time outside, and when outside,
I'm all for having real data and robust analysis, but it doesn't take a science paper to tell me not to experiment with walking off a cliff or holding my hand in a fire. It also doesn't take a science paper to tell me that it's not a healthy situation when a generation of young people are so obsessed with their phones that they don't get proper sleep, can't concentrate on anything important, lack even a basic level of fitness, and would rather spend a huge proportion of their lives communicating with their
it doesn't take a science paper to tell me
...
If any of the things you insist are "obvious" were actually true, then it would be easy to support them with actual data
... yet you can't.
The state with worst obesity and lowest academic test scores is Mississippi. The state with the lowest ownership of smartphones is
... Mississippi. Many of the ills you describe are not even correlated with smartphone use.
If any of the things you insist are "obvious" were actually true, then it would be easy to support them with actual data
... yet you can't.
Research [familyhealthconcerns.com] has suggested [bbc.co.uk] a causal link [npr.org] for years [telegraph.co.uk].
And anyone that has tried to interact with the modern teen can tell something is not quite right.
Anyone that has tried to interact with a teen a decade or century ago could also tell something was not quite right. There are differences between teens and adults. That is not new.
If that makes you happy, plenty of such research exists; I linked a few stories about them from another comment.
But really, it doesn't take a PhD to identify a trend that any parent or teacher can tell you: kids today spend far more time on their phones (not least because kids yesterday didn't have those phones) and therefore have less time for things like sleeping and physical exercise than the previous generation. Disputing this is like being the guy who replies "[citation needed]" when someone asserts th
You forgot tablets. No, not ones with an ARM and a touchscreen. Ones written in cuneiform and baked in clay.
Because that's the oldest recorded repeat of this complaint. I do bet, though, that grandpa Uuk wasn't happy about that new-fangled "fire" thingy, either.
Ones written in cuneiform and baked in clay. Because that's the oldest recorded repeat of this complaint.
Do you have a citation of that? Because that's pretty cool.
Kids will be kids.
Not listening to the wise advice from their adults. Full of hormones where they are wanting to find a mate, with society saying it is good to wait, sit down study, but every instinct in your body is saying now.
Or younger kids, who are full of energy with growing bodies that wants to be tested and pushed, being locked indoors, because it is dangerous out there because some random guy is just out there ready to kidnap kids. Or just locked in a classroom desk without and being punished for a
No, it doesn't.
Your approach is simplistic borderlining retarded, and I don't try to be offensive (but I might succeed, that's entirely your opinion).
There's a gazillion differences between past "disruptive" inventions and smartphones.
1. Past inventions were not close to you everywhere. Books arguably could have been, but they were never considered disruptive.
2. Past inventions were very far from having the level of interactivity smartphones have.
3. Past inventions were not actively begging for your attention (aka notifications).
4. Past inventions wouldn't actively punish you if you would stop interacting with them, and this is a BIG issue with smartphones, or rather the games residing on them. Most games do punish you if you don't play them, and that's plain evil. "Play every day or you'd lose this bonus", "Your villagers miss you", "Planet X will soon start a rebellion because you haven't logged in today", etc.
5. Past inventions weren't all-in-one replacements for a multitude of activities. You couldn't interact with your neighbor Jack through TV, radio or a book. Now you can, through your smartphone.
There you go, some of the many reasons that make smartphones a lot more dangerous to people's development than past inventions.
Look i really hate smart phones, don't have one, etc.. but this is what every generation says. they said it about video games in the 80s too.
Smartphones are wreaking havoc with society, and we are getting close to a panopticon as depitcted in the recent movie "the circle", but i think they are equally damaging to kids as well as adults.
if anything, i can give the kids a break. They don't know any better. All the adult and elderly smart phone zombies are the ones i really hate, because they know how evil th
Look i really hate smart phones, don't have one, etc.. but this is what every generation says. they said it about video games in the 80s too.
Yeah but the '80 games were not in your pocket all the time, sending you notifications every 5 minutes.
When novels became popular and widely available in the 1800s, they were absolutely considered disruptive wastes of time.
Each of these things are different; it's not helpful to list the trivial differences. Smart phones are different than video games were different than TV is different than radio is different than comics were different than novels...
The author of TFA states that psychological trends in teens today haven't been seen since just after the Great Depression. She then notes that teens today came o
It's not even that, it's the fact that the devices are used for bidirectional communications which changes how personal the information coming in to the user is.
Before, with books, radio, television, even video games, the end-user of the item was both not able to communicate-back in real-time or near-real-time nor terribly likely to experience the negative things that come from from such forms of communications along with a degree of anonymity. Nothing coming back to the user was personal, so the user was not personally ridiculed, or guided, or otherwise personally manipulated.
Some of us got into the game early, with BBSes, Fidonet, Usenet, IRC, Prodigy, Compuserve, AOL, etc, but the vast majority of the youth population didn't get into using the Internet for communications or as an extension of their social lives until fairly recently. As such, most kids were not affected by the opinions of anyone except those they actually personally met or knew. As such, stupid childhood crap remained just that, stupid childhood crap. One could obviously bring embarrassment or harassment down upon one's self, but it was usually limited in its effects.
Now, it's possible for stupid kid to mouth-off and suffer at the hands of complete strangers that would never have anything to do with them, or for someone with some weird tastes to suffer vitriol from others that they would never meet in real life, because the Internet as a medium makes that sort of thing possible. Immediately coming to mind are that girl with the Youtube videos whose dad threatened, "Consequences will never be the same," or somesuch stupidity, and the Rebecca Black "Friday" stupidity. The old forums tagline, "Open mouth, insert foot, echo internationally," has actually come to be for this generation.
Smart parents would do well to teach their children about the need for online anonymity, and why breaching it can have some fairly harsh and permanent results.
There's always some old crank with too much time on his hands
Except in this case the "researcher" is SELLING BOOKS [amazon.com], and actually profiting from her viewpoint. But I am sure her high integrity keeps the profit motive from interfering with her objectivity.
The list of complaints is long. Perhaps someone should do a paper on how old people yell "get off my lawn" and the destruction of a generation from old person bitterness.
My gut instinct was something like that but specifically, think of Everquest 17 odd years ago. Surely Everquest and other MMO's zombified a good number of teenage/20 something year old males. It's a pretty common refrain, complaining about time lost to social activities in highschool and college.
But realistically, video games and the like only had that deleterious (subjective) effect on a relatively small portion of the population (middle class males between 15 and 30).. but smart phones and the like, wel
Yawn. Used to be videogames. Before that it was TV. Before that it was miscegenation. There's always some old crank with too much time on his hands willing to grab onto whatever is shiny and proclaim it as evil.
If the title was a generation addicted to hunting old people with machetes would the above response be any more or less applicable?
I think the issue is that the smartphone has accentuated the problem that TV was starting to cause.
It's easy as a child to mindlessly watch TV if nobody tells you not to. Even easier with smartphones because you can take them with you.
If you have nothing guiding you, and you don't have much ambition as a result, this loop is an easy one to get trapped in, and you end up wasting your life away like so many people do.
People have complaining about the youth having something wrong with them since before the trial of Socrates. There's always something to blame, be it a philosopher, books, video games, or smartphones. People will talk down about a generation until that generation gets old enough to have power in society. Then, they will in turn talk down to next generation. Circle of life I suppose.
I talk down previous generations. The way I see it, all ethics and morality went up in a cloud of pot smoke in the 1960s and hasn't been seen since.
Dandies, Flappers, beatniks, greasers... We can go back to trouble maker kids over and over.
If anything is wrong now, and if anything has destroyed a generation, it's baby boomers. They screwed the millennials pretty hard.
They kind of have to (Score:2)
The Millennials grew up during the biggest economic crash since the Great Depression. Hell if our Government had sat on it's thumbs like they did in the 30s it would have been a second Great Depression. Unlike folks wh
People have complaining about the youth having something wrong with them since before the trial of Socrates. There's always something to blame, be it a philosopher, books, video games, or smartphones.
In fairness, they were correct. The youth around that time were demonstrably worse than their elders.
My kids were introduced to cell phones and tablets and a young age, and I noticed withing a few months that they started to be less confident with social interactions than they should be for their age. For example, slight fear to talk to the lady at the drive-through for a cheeseburger.
As soon as I noticed the deficiency, I made immediate changes to their phone/tablet time and forced them into social interactions that would be suitable for their age. The changes helped significantly. As time passed, and phones/tablets became more prevalent, it became clear to me which parents had devoted any attention to how the devices were impacting their children.
Assuming that his children are human, they need to interact socially in human ways to generate human responses and stimulations. To pretend that we are no longer biologically defined as social creatures with biologically defined social needs is peculiar.
Re: (Score:2)
I noticed withing a few months that they started to be less confident with social interactions than they should be for their age
You realize it's incredibly common for kids to go through periods of being "outgoing" and "shy", right?
Young kid thinks they're the center of the universe. Will talk to anyone.
Gets a little older and starts to learn what empathy is and that other people have opinions. Talks to people less as they try to figure out how to do it "right".
Figures it out better, talks more.
Becomes a teenager, only speaks through sighs and rolling eyes.
Becomes a 20-something, believes they are awesome and going to change the wo
Re: (Score:2)
My nephew (3yo) got my first phone recently. He uses Google Music, the Clock, Radio, Camera, and Recorder. Everything else is locked out.
No... (Score:5, Insightful)
Happens every generation [mentalfloss.com]
Modern phones objectively allow folks to do things on the go, that they haven't ever been able to do before. Folks are still learning what NOT to do, but for the most part, they're safe, and much less dangerous than other similar disruptive technologies.
Flamebait article.
Ryan Fenton
No, there will always be trolls and doomsayers. The rest of us should tell them to fuck off with their negative attitude.
Better question: Will any generation not insist their children are going to inevitable ruin for the technology they adopt?
Why is this a better question? What's the point of perusing non-falsifiable statements? Wouldn't it be better to ignore the "happens to every generation" noise and stick to merit based arguments for or against a position.
It may be easy to assert I see pattern x therefore I'll just assume it always holds... but if your going to do that at least admit that's what your doing.
Non-falsifiable statements such as "happens to every generation" convey no useful information.
What information presented in the article
To me, all this says NOT that we should take away the cell phones, but that we should be offering these kids more opportunities like their parents had for meaningful contact with others. The adults are working more, earning less, and making do with cheaper entertainment overall - so they have less time and resources to offer anything to their kids.
That's why the kids in statistical terms will fall back on facebook and videos to fill time, and see little meaning in driving places - there's relatively little
"Nearly all Boomer high-school students had their driver’s license by the spring of their senior year; more than one in four teens today still lack one at the end of high school."... "In conversation after conversation, teens described getting their license as something to be nagged into by their parents—a notion that would have been unthinkable to previous generations."
Agreed. But why?
When I was a kid, I got my driver's license so that I could go places more conveniently than on my bike. I could go hang out with my friends, etc., and somewhat keep my own schedule rather than syncing it around when Mom or Dad could come pick me up. I still had to be home by certain hours, based upon my parents' requirements (11:30PM, usually).
Now? Heck, California won't let a 16 year-old with a driver's license drive a car with anyone else unless there is an adult also in the car. If
When people are walking into stationary objects because they've got their eyes glued to their smartphones, then something is wrong and the matter needs to be investigated.
And when people are walking into stationary objects because they've got their eyes glued to a paperback book? Or a comic book?
Nope, sorry. Nice try.
It wasn't smartphones ... (Score:2)
... it was rock & roll.
Facebook (Score:4, Interesting)
Facebook opened up to everyone around the time the iPhone came out, and increased Facebook/social media usage has been correlated with loneliness and depression. Many people use their smartphone to access social media. It might be that social media usage doesn't cause loneliness and depression, and it's only a correlation, but only a correlation was found between these and smartphone usage as well.
Yes... (Score:1)
It's almost as though something in the way you post were *motivating people*.
I explained that on my Slashdot page: "There are 10 kinds of people on Slashdot." [cdreimer.com]
It's not the smartphone - it's how you use it! (Score:5, Insightful)
Before the smartphone I'd go out to dinner with family and friends and eventually the conversation would inevitably die and
Now? We check our smartphones.
The problem is nobody learns the basic smalltalk skills anymore and the people you're with are "real" and not as interesting and entertaining as the 50 people in your facebook friends list who can always keep you going. It breaks down "social structure" in lieu of a social artifice in the "virtual" world.
I'm not immune to this and have done it myself but I would've easily done the same thing growing up as a teen and probably never learned how to hold a conversation.
Re: (Score:3)
My boy loves playing games on tablets. I was a gamer growing up... different video games but, I definitely could spend too much time on some games, so I keep a close eye on my kid. Sometimes when his friends come over, they all sit around a couple of tablets and play and mostly never shut up either.
Other times, I chase them outside and tell them "no phones, tablets, tvs, or computers for a while... go exercise!". They then sit on the swingset and chat for 1 to 2 hours without stopping in most cases.
Conclus
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is nobody learns the basic smalltalk skills anymore
Good. It should die. I'm generally against people using smartphones at social engagements, but "smalltalk" is another way of saying "attempt to bore someone to the point they wish they were alone with the internet".
Maybe the reality is people aren't actually as interested in crappy boring stories as others thought, and those who formerly made other's suffer through smalltalk and now finding that their victims have found a way of ignoring.
Screen time? (Score:1)
"Kids these days are being distracted by too much screen time." -- Generation of people famous for leaving multiple TVs blaring in their homes 24/7.
Rapid adoption, not the the technology (Score:4, Interesting)
I think it's the rapid adoption that's the problem, not the smartphone itself.
If in some alternate timeline smartphones had taken 20 years to become affordable enough for mass adoption, we probably would have merged them into our lives differently and more thoughtfully, better avoiding or adapting to some of the negatives associated with them.
But instead, they were adopted by nearly everyone simultaneously, along with a land-rush of novel social applications, and we're not necessarily done sorting out what are good uses and not so good uses, in addition to re-structuring our social habits to align with the capabilities of a smartphone.
It's kind of like liquor and indigenous populations that have never been exposed to it. Europeans and other alcohol-informed cultures had millennia to adapt to alcohol consumption, and for the most part have -- structuring social rituals and institutions to more or less train people on how to handle alcohol. Indigenous populations had none of these things and then their culture adopted alcohol all at once, and it was disastrous for them, as you might expect any addictive and toxic drug given to an uninformed population might be.
No. They are prepared for their world. (Score:3)
The mistake always made by those making this argument is assuming an unchanging world. My observation is that the under 30 folks are operating under completely different rules than what I grew up with. Interestingly, I am as locked out of their world as they are from mine. There are many millenial companies that basically won't hire folks over 30.
They may be less confident in in-person social interactions, but if that is not what dominates their world when they get to power (20-30 years from now when they are in their 50s and 60s), then it won't matter. And if that is not their skill, then it WILL NOT be what dominates their world. The "world" is adjusted by each generation to fit their skills and mindset when they take over the reigns. Those who do not have the strong electronic communications skills will be the ones kicked to the curb.
Bubonic plague destroyed a generation (Score:3)
Always this way for the first generation... (Score:3)
Major social changes can come from technological advance.
Some changes are more sweeping than others. E.g., the internet was a bigger improvement over the phone compared to the phone vs telegraph.
Even then, the computer was never inherently social because it could not be involved in most social activities. Now, computers, messaging, and the internet are pervasive in every aspect of our lives.
This represents a significant change, and moreover, a change that has no clear analog.
For the generation that was caught on the cusp of this change, this is hugely disruptive. The early socialization by parents, schools, etc is less relevant. There are new risks and rewards out there, and the new generation doesn't have good guidelines on how to handle them---especially if their parents are technologically inept.
In the absence of established social customs, there will be friction regarding appropriate use of the technology.
While I believe that the headline "destroyed a generation" is sensational nonsense, I can readily accept that the mobile revolution made life more complicated for some people. It was always tough heading into the adult years, and it can only be harder when you and your cohort have no models for a significant piece of your social life.
It's not just smartphones (Score:2)
This shit is always backwards. (Score:2)
They are lonely because depressed people have difficulty connecting with others and generally make bad company anyway.
They are immature because they are deprived of socialization in their formative years.
To attempt to remedy all of this, they turn to smartphones, because we've told them that this is what communication is for.
cue the usual ... (Score:2)
Cue the usual
... "every generation says that!" ... in other words, don't question my vices :)
I'm very glad that my kids don't have Internet connected pocket computers. For all sorts of reasons.
(And screen time was a concern before smartphones and tablets. And it should remain a concern. )
Screen time and focus (Score:3)
The parents spend 8 hours of a workday in front of desktop computers, and then complain when their kids spend more than 2 hours with a tablet. I'm not sure if all of that adult work is more important, but perhaps there's more to screen time than a single number.
I'm pretty sensitive to interruptions, so something like Facebook in my pocket would totally ruin me. This IMHO is what separates today's tech from the video games and movies of past -- constant presence and lack of focus. When I do stuff on a computer, I like to focus on it, and when I go out I'll leave it home. (Some of my best programming takes place while walking.) In "social" media and "smart"phones, I see a culture of interruptions and multitasking, neither of which are good for getting anything important or interesting done.
Slashvertisement (Score:2)
Hey look, its a Slashvertisement for a generation-baiting article from an author that makes money selling books about generation-baiting.
no (Score:2)
no
SmartPhone is just a decoy name (Score:3)
Their real name is portable TELESCREENS; the way Oceania monitors and controls the population using a software tool called FACEBOOK. And this sort of thing was predicted decades [technovelgy.com] in advance.
They're VERY Cheap Entertainment (Score:3)
The reason kids like spending all this time with their smartphone is the cost is negligible. Think about all the ways kids used to spend money:
1. Eating out at the mall + cafes + Denny's
2. Driving Around
3. Telephone Calls, back when they used to cost something.
4. Going to amusement parks.
5. Outdoor activities that use expensive sports equipment.
6. Going to movies.
7. Alcohol
Now kids just stay home and mess around on the smartphone and computer and spend almost no money at all. I recently got Grand Theft Auto IV on my phone and probably spent 60 hours on it over a few months for a cost of $2.99! As long as they're getting some regular exercise and eating healthy, studying, etc. it's not such a big deal, IMHO. I do think some memetic immunization might help, like reading about "skinner boxes" and such used in online gaming and the basics of social psychology.
Maybe its helped (Score:3)
The suicide rate among girls between the ages of 15 and 19 reached an all-time high in 2015 for the 40-year period beginning in 1975, new government data show.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/03/... [cnn.com]
I'm not so sure (Score:3)
But I'm not so sure they aren't at least a little right about smartphones and smart devices. And the reason I think this is because it doesn't just affect the "new generation". I've seen entire families, from eldest to youngest, all glued to their screens at dinner, outside, everywhere. Times when you would be interacting, thinking to yourself, using your mind, etc. It allows you to be force fed stimulation, like a foie gras of the mind. It is turning us into "push" consumers, allowing material, content, and even values and principles to be pushed on us, willingly. It seems every new invention of technology ups the ante on this just a little bit more.
The stimulation is addicting. Your mind gets accustomed to a certain level. And once it drops below that, you reach for your phone. You know there's a silly meme, a new snapchat, and goofy video, a mindless game, a funny video, all just waiting to amuse you.
Now days, if you are sitting alone somewhere in quiet contemplation and you AREN'T swiping away at your cell phone, you look like the one out of place. Balk all you want, but I'm not sure this a good thing this time, folks...
What do I think? (Score:3)
I think this is stu... wait, I got a Facebook alert. Back in a sec.
Problem is backwards (Score:4, Insightful)
Complaining about too much screen time misses the point.
The problem has never been 'too much video games' or 'too much facebook'. The problem is 'Not enough meaningful activities that improve ones quality of life". As long as any given individual is doing something that is personally fulfilling, and as long as they put enough time and effort into those things, it really does not matter how they use the rest of their time.
But if a random person has few friends, no hobbies, and lacks the means and opportunity to find and pursue something of interest to them, they are going to be depressed and isolated.
END COMMUNICATION
Want them off the phone? (Score:2)
If you want them off the phone, you'll have to let them hang out somewhere away from their parents so they feel like they can be themselves. That used to be the mall, but these days malls kick the teens out if not accompanied by parents. Parks and other recreational areas like to close at the first hint of sunset.
Um no, technology is not to blame. (Score:2)
Poor/disinterested parenting and lack of discipline (first parental, later self discipline) is what makes people/society shitty/depressed/immature/etc.
Kids these days! (Score:2)
When I was growing up, I was perfectly capable of being lonely, depressed, and immature without any of this new-fangled technology!
Deleterious effects will be mitigated by... (Score:2)
...full fucking telepresence and not before.
Until then, the aperture through which the world and human experience flows through will be constrained by keystrokes, emojis, the limitations of the application used, the limitations of the devices used, and the dwindling creativity of their addicted users.
I have often said, "When the emotional spectrum of our youth is only expressed within the bounds of mad face and smiley face icons, don't be surprised when their experience of life is diminished accordingly."
Ev
Breakthroughts (Score:2)
Some comments are about the similarity with TV for previous generations. In my opinion, smartphones are much more social game changers than TV.
For a teenager, the smartphone is now the entry point for social interaction. It follow kids all the time, always request attention, and punish by social isolation the one that will not use it enough. It is both compulsory for social interaction and the destroyer of social interactions.
False premises (Score:2)
Teens today are more likely to be lonely
Maybe physically lonelier. But if it is lonely as in "starved of human relationships", I'm not convinced. Internet communication is still communication.
depressed
Because depression is now better diagnosed and taken seriously.
and immature
If we define maturity as the ability to act as a grownup, then yeah, it probably takes longer to happen. But that's because there is more to learn in order to become a grownup. The world is more complex than ever and studies are longer.
How do teens get smart phones? (Score:2)
The average teen is ineligible for credit and does not earn enough money to buy an unsubsidized phone + monthly prepaid voice/data plan. Jobs for teens are scarce. In my town, half of them don't work at all. Maybe the problem is not what teens do with a smartphone, it's how they get to make the choice of owning one without the requirement to earn one. Mom and Dad hand over a $700 piece of hardware and spend another $500 annually on service plans, while the teenager's part of the bargain is little more t
You DO understand what a "Slashdot Asks" is, right? (of course not, I asked a question, and the law says "NO"!)
This is a common misconception I see made by Bommers and Gen-Xers. See, the millenials and those that follow know all this already. They just don't care. And I'm not entirely sure I can blame them.
I keep important phone numbers in a text file on my server, in case phone lost and there is immediate need (yes I can log into my server from any browser that supports https to get command line terminal)
with the way phone numbers often change for people it's not worth memorizing them now anyway. Don't know your age but if you're at or over mid 40s that's when measurable memory loss starts, it's normal