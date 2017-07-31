Apple's Next iPhone: Facial-Recognition, All-Screen Design (theguardian.com) 3
Apple may have just revealed the features you could expect in the next iPhone. Last week, the company released the firmware of the HomePod, a smart speaker which it will begin selling later this year. In the code, the company has accidentally spilled some features about at least one of the iPhone models. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith looked at the code to find that the next iPhone is going to feature facial recognition and a brand new "bezel-less" design. From a report: The near bezel-less design has long been expected, with leaks and rumours suggesting that Apple was following Samsung's design moves with the Galaxy S8 and producing a smartphone that resembles Android-creator Andy Rubin's upcoming Essential phone. Apple is not the first company to use IR-based face recognition as a means of unlocking devices and authenticating users. Microsoft's Windows Hello IR-based face recognition is found in its Surface line as well as Windows 10 computers from other manufacturers.
Great (Score:2)
No bezel means you have to have zero-fat fingers to hold it.
Facial recognition means yet another big brother feature.
I'm out.
What's the best dumb flip-phone these days? I don't even want texting or a camera. Just a flip phone with good audio quality and a battery that lasts a week or more.