Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Cellphones Government Transportation

Honolulu Targets 'Smartphone Zombies' With Crosswalk Ban (reuters.com) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the walk-but-don't-talk dept.
Templer421 shares news from Reuters: A ban on pedestrians looking at mobile phones or texting while crossing the street will take effect in Hawaii's largest city in late October, as Honolulu becomes the first major U.S. city to pass legislation aimed at reducing injuries and deaths from "distracted walking." The ban comes as cities around the world grapple with how to protect phone-obsessed "smartphone zombies" from injuring themselves by stepping into traffic or running into stationary objects. Starting Oct. 25, Honolulu pedestrians can be fined between $15 and $99, depending on the number of times police catch them looking at a phone or tablet device as they cross the street, Mayor Kirk Caldwell told reporters gathered near one of the city's busiest downtown intersections on Thursday... People making calls for emergency services are exempt from the ban... Opponents of the Honolulu law argued it infringes on personal freedom and amounts to government overreach.
Meanwhile, the city of London has tried putting pads on their lamp posts "to soften the blow for distracted walkers."

Honolulu Targets 'Smartphone Zombies' With Crosswalk Ban More | Reply

Honolulu Targets 'Smartphone Zombies' With Crosswalk Ban

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Angstrom: measure of computer anxiety = 1000 nail-bytes

Close