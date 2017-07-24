Push Notifications From Popular Apps Are Becoming Increasingly Useless And Annoying (wired.com) 84
David Pierce, writing for Wired: Push notifications are ruining my life. Yours too, I bet. Download more than a few apps and the notifications become a non-stop, cacophonous waterfall of nonsense. Here's just part of an afternoon on my phone:
"Hi David! We found new Crown jewels and Bottle caps Pins for you!"
"Everyone's talking about Bill Nye's new book, Everything All at Once. Read a free sample."
"Alex just posted for the first time in a while."
I get notifications when an acquaintance comments on a stranger's Facebook posts, when shows I don't care about come to Netflix, and every single day at 6 PM when the crossword puzzle becomes available. Recently, I got a buzz from my close personal friends at Yelp. "We found a hot new business for you," it said. I opened the notification, on the off chance that Yelp had finally found the hot new business I've been waiting for. It did not. So I closed Yelp, stared into space for a second, and then opened Instagram. Productivity over. Over the last few years, there's been an increasingly loud call for a re-evaluation of the relationship between humans and smartphones. For all the good that phones do, their grip on our eyes, ears, and thoughts creates real and serious problems. "I know when I take [technology] away from my kids what happens," Tony Fadell, a former senior VP at Apple who helped invent both the iPod and the iPhone, said in a recent interview. "They literally feel like you're tearing a piece of their person away from them. They get emotional about it, very emotional. They go through withdrawal for two to three days." Smartphones aren't the problem. It's all the buzzing and dinging, endlessly calling for your attention.
And if you have a modern smart phone, Einstein.....you can switch the permissions to annoy you with push notifications OFF.
In fact, pretty much every app I've ever installed right off to bat, asked if I would allow push permissions, to which I clicked NO....
How did the guy that submitted this story MISS such a trivial thing...?
... and then aren't able to turn it off again, and then write an article about it? Sure, makes sense.
Clickbait anyone?
Just turn that stuff off. (Score:4, Insightful)
Use your phone solely as a pull thing. Turn off auto-sync for your emails too. You don't need to respond in seconds. It's an email.
Then, your phone interrupts you only when you want it to.
/guy who still uses a dumbphone to, like, make calls and stuff
Good solution to wrong problem (Score:2)
Re:Just turn that stuff off. (Score:5, Insightful)
It doesn't have to be all-or-nothing. On the iPhone you can enable or disable notifications on an app by app basis. And, for most apps, you can even control how intrusively that app will be allowed to notify you.
Heck, you even get prompted "allow notifications from xxxxxxx?" before the app is allowed to bother you. Remember - just because they want to do it doesn't mean you have to allow them to do it.
Also - if an app behaves badly, don't allow it to run in the background: Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh
Really, this seems like more of an user education problem than anything else.
Android has similar, with long-pressing on an app's notifications. The ability to disable notifications was in result due to a "service", AirPush that got installed with various apps, which would spam the notification bar with crap.
I came here to say this! I don't use android, but I believe it works similarly... you can control notifications. Lyft lasted a whole 4 days for me before I squelched it. Email and Text are the only things that I allow popover for, and Instagram can put a badge on their icon... that's it for me and this entire story seems like a cry for help from someone with a first world problem.
Re:Just turn that stuff off. (Score:4, Insightful)
Really, this seems like more of an user education problem than anything else.
This, exactly this.
And it also goes to show how bloated the TFA's phone is. All those useless apps installed, each and every one of them copying his contacts, emails and whatever. Seriously, you allow a crossword puzzle app (why the F anyone would have that on their phone goes beyond me) to send you notifications? Even Yelp is questionable.
This is a self-inflicted wound from this clueless luser.
Exactly. When the author starts off with "Download more than a few apps and the notifications become a non-stop, cacophonous waterfall of nonsense", I couldn't help but laugh, since that hasn't been my experience at all. Mine goes more like:
1) Download app
2) Launch app
3) Receive prompt to enable notifications
4) Deny it
Unless an app has provided me with a compelling reason for allowing notifications prior to prompting me to enable notifications, I never enable them in the first place. Simple as that.
Well des
Err...and if they don't abuse, they Tighten?
Sorry..I don't get it...
Loose?
When I punch myself in the balls....
And I bet it hurts you when you punch yourself in the balls too!
(I guess it's not surprising that an idiot would assume that everyone else is an idiot too. How does the author even have a paying job?)
I use several apps that give me an option to turn off notifications, but they come back on...
Complaints do not solve these problems...
Instead of using the in-app method, you can go into the settings/apps somewhere and forbid an app from being able to send notifications (at least in android).
Generally if some app starts spamming me with notifications, I'm inclined to remove it, unless I really want it, then I go and block notifications. Sure I could block notifications as my first course, but I want to punish app developers for being stupid about notifications for their crappy app.
Re: (Score:3)
At least on Android, you can forcibly disable the notifications on the OS level per-app. This will prevent an app from presenting a notification regardless of any in-app settings.
You are using Android. When an app in iOS requests access to your camera/notifications/contacts/location/etc the OS pops up a requester saying "Hey, FooBar want's to send you notifications! Allow or Cancel".
Most people just punch "allow". I evaluate each app and only allow it to have the access I think it is necessary for it. And you can turn it off later if you decide wrong in the OS's settings area. I've never had an app override my wishes (I don't think that is possible).
Re: (Score:3)
Protip #2: Nothing involving money enters my phone. No banking apps, no credit card apps, no NFC payments, nothing. Saves a whole lot of hassle if my phone ever decides to disappear, fail or explode (not necessarily in that order).
Protip #2: Nothing involving money enters my phone. No banking apps, no credit card apps, no NFC payments, nothing. Saves a whole lot of hassle if my phone ever decides to disappear, fail or explode (not necessarily in that order).
Protip #4: No money enters my wallet. No cash. No credit cards. No blank checks. Nothing. Saves a whole lot of hassle if my wallet ever decides to disappear, get lost, or stolen.
Protip #5: No person ever enters my car. No friends. No family. Not even myself. Nobody. Saves a whole lot of hassle if my car ever breaks down.
Simple solution (Score:3)
Turn them the fuck off and stop whining about it.
I automatically disable them (Score:3)
The only ones I need are messaging and email. Everything else is on pull.
No he's normal. He just spies through his neighbor's windows now.
You can turn that stuff off (Score:3)
Yeah, how is this even a story? Before I had good notification tools, anything that popped up something useless got deleted. Now that there are decent notification and permissions tools in Android, I just lock everything down as needed. Other than Google Play services, which cause apps to throw all sorts of weird errors when you don't allow it access to your mic, location, and body sensors, most apps fail gracefully when not allowed access to a resource.
PFFFT! Newbie.
So don't use those apps (Score:2)
Nobody's making you use the Facebook app. You can just as well go to the Facebook webpage in your web browser. (A tip: messaging works from the mobile browser if you go to mbasic.facebook.com) I presume the same is true with most other apps, like Yelp or Reddit, which have web pages. Not only is this better for your sanity, but it minimizes the prying these companies can do into your private information.
Why do people install these stupid apps? (Score:2)
Yelp app? WTF? Are you serious? Why would anyone install such a thing on his computer? (Yes, your phone is a computer.)
If I want to find a restaurant, I just open my web browser, type "ye", it fills the rest, and I am at the yelp web site where I can search for restaurants all I want.
I do not want your crappy app.
"Becoming"? (Score:2)
The vast majority of push notifications were useless and annoying from the very beginning. That's why I disable all of them by default.
Sigh (Score:3)
Android phone.
Hold on the notification.
Block all notifications.
Never hear from that program again.
I haven't yet allowed one app except those that actually NEED to inform me (e.g. a mail app) and even there, I paid for TouchDown so I could put on working-hours to turn off work-email notifications when I just don't care about them (i.e. outside of work days/hours) - maybe the default mail app does it now, but it didn't years ago when I bought TouchDown.
And if a program doesn't allow me to fine-tune notifications so I get spammed with "product updates" when all I want is the message my friend sent me? I just uninstall the app and - usually - use their website instead.
In the same way that the telephone is the rudest device known to man (ANSWER ME NOW, ANSWER ME NOW, I'M GOING TO KEEP RINGING, ANSWER ME NOW), notifications are the spam of the modern era.
Turn them off. How to do so on an iPhone/iPad? Don't ask me but surely there's a was as simple as the above.
"UNWANTED NOTIFICATION!" - hold finger on it, say "Fuck off" (purely for frustration venting), turn off app's permission to ever post a notification again.
Oh, and stop installing dozens of apps for unnecessary shit that you could just use the website (again - same thing, never allowed a "desktop notification" in my life on a browser).
This is false. iOS allows you to disable notifications... in fact the "settings" menu is not allowed inside of apps... it's always contained within the iOS settings menu, so the app maker can't deny you the ability to control it.
And it's not the gun that's the problem... (Score:2)
"Do you want to authorize push notifications?" (Score:2)
Just click no. Problem solved!
No one is making you accept the push notifications. In most cases, the user is explicitly allowing them at each app install. Most users are just horrible sysadmins.
I only get push notifications from my email and calendar and it works for me.
Apps!
This guy was a douche in Seattle 20 years ago and now he a useless tool nationwide.
I haven't been there in a long time, so maybe this is old stuff, but whatever they did with their layout is awful, and renders the site essentially unreadable for me.
Then them off (Score:2)
Simple. Turn off app notifications.
Maybe if you don't have your phone beeping and buzzing at you ever time someone posts about their latest starbucks latte purchase you will pay more attention to the world around you and look up more often.
Notification block (Score:2)
That's why I use the built-in notification blocker in Android.
There are very few apps that I actually want to see notifications from. Like Fallout Shelter "A deal on..." BLOCKED. Tapatalk "Blank has just posted in..." BLOCKED. Heck, my file manager decided to pop up a push notification for some garbage BLOCKED.
Do that a and your troubles will melt away. I get notifications for my gmail account, not my other two accounts. I get notifications for text and Hangouts, but nothing from FB, etc.
People that complai
Those began to wake up and see their favourite platform is lacking at best.
Simple solution (Score:2)
Apps, on iOS at least, need to get permission before they can send you push notifications. I only grant permission to apps that I actually want to get push notifications from. No game would ever need it, but mail, twitter, etc? Sure, they can have it.
On android I think it defaults to allowing (maybe asks when installing), but any notification can be held down on to revoke that apps notification permission.
Currently, only e-mail and texting have notification privilege on my phone.
Complaining vs. doing (Score:2)
Pro tip: (Score:2)
Tech really does make peoplw stupid. (Score:2)
You lose your bet. I don't give the apps permission to send push notifications. It's really that simple.
Not to mention a bit dramatic.. If random apps are even remotely capable of damage approaching ruination of one's life: Something is amiss.
In addition to fixing notifications... (Score:2)
Just delete them (Score:2)
After the invention of micro payments, I don't play games anymore on my phone or tablet as they have destroyed the gameplay. So I don't install many "app" these days.
But when an app pulls a stunt like that, I either block it or delete it. Endomondo started sending me a notification every Saturday morning that I should check how my week went in terms of exercise. I use that app so after it had done that twice, it lost it's privilege to interrupt me.
I noticed that Facebook and Twitter wanted to train me to ch
Reminds me of a Tamil proverb (Score:2)
Think about this before installing random apps in your phone and give it all sorts of permissions.
Not a problem (Score:2)
This isn't a real problem. Just don't turn it on. Issue avoided.
Useful vs Promotional Notifications (Score:2)
There's a lot of comments recommending that users disable notifications for apps. Unfortunately, this is a rather simplistic way of looking at it.
I became particularly frustrated with the ASDA groceries app (ASDA is a supermarket chain in the UK, owned by Walmart). They send push notifications to advise on order status, expected delivery time, etc. However, they also send push notifications simply to advise that xyz product is discounted this week.
Very happy to receive the first kind of notification, not so
thats a fact Jack!!! (Score:2)
My life isn't ruined (Score:2)
Push notifications are ruining my life. Yours too, I bet.
Nope, not mine. If you install a bunch of garbage apps what do you expect?
At least on Android (probably iOS too) you can silence notifications from any app. Why are we talking about this?
First world problems (Score:2)