Push Notifications From Popular Apps Are Becoming Increasingly Useless And Annoying

Posted by msmash
David Pierce, writing for Wired: Push notifications are ruining my life. Yours too, I bet. Download more than a few apps and the notifications become a non-stop, cacophonous waterfall of nonsense. Here's just part of an afternoon on my phone:
"Hi David! We found new Crown jewels and Bottle caps Pins for you!"
"Everyone's talking about Bill Nye's new book, Everything All at Once. Read a free sample."
"Alex just posted for the first time in a while."
I get notifications when an acquaintance comments on a stranger's Facebook posts, when shows I don't care about come to Netflix, and every single day at 6 PM when the crossword puzzle becomes available. Recently, I got a buzz from my close personal friends at Yelp. "We found a hot new business for you," it said. I opened the notification, on the off chance that Yelp had finally found the hot new business I've been waiting for. It did not. So I closed Yelp, stared into space for a second, and then opened Instagram. Productivity over. Over the last few years, there's been an increasingly loud call for a re-evaluation of the relationship between humans and smartphones. For all the good that phones do, their grip on our eyes, ears, and thoughts creates real and serious problems. "I know when I take [technology] away from my kids what happens," Tony Fadell, a former senior VP at Apple who helped invent both the iPod and the iPhone, said in a recent interview. "They literally feel like you're tearing a piece of their person away from them. They get emotional about it, very emotional. They go through withdrawal for two to three days." Smartphones aren't the problem. It's all the buzzing and dinging, endlessly calling for your attention.

  • Just turn that stuff off. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 24, 2017 @02:43PM (#54868675)

    Use your phone solely as a pull thing. Turn off auto-sync for your emails too. You don't need to respond in seconds. It's an email.

    Then, your phone interrupts you only when you want it to.

    first post?

    • Exactly.

      /guy who still uses a dumbphone to, like, make calls and stuff

    • Million dollar idea: an app that disables your phone's phone until you switch it off.

    • Re:Just turn that stuff off. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @03:05PM (#54868893)

      It doesn't have to be all-or-nothing. On the iPhone you can enable or disable notifications on an app by app basis. And, for most apps, you can even control how intrusively that app will be allowed to notify you.

      Heck, you even get prompted "allow notifications from xxxxxxx?" before the app is allowed to bother you. Remember - just because they want to do it doesn't mean you have to allow them to do it.

      Also - if an app behaves badly, don't allow it to run in the background: Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh

      Really, this seems like more of an user education problem than anything else.

      • Android has similar, with long-pressing on an app's notifications. The ability to disable notifications was in result due to a "service", AirPush that got installed with various apps, which would spam the notification bar with crap.

      • I came here to say this! I don't use android, but I believe it works similarly... you can control notifications. Lyft lasted a whole 4 days for me before I squelched it. Email and Text are the only things that I allow popover for, and Instagram can put a badge on their icon... that's it for me and this entire story seems like a cry for help from someone with a first world problem.

      • Re:Just turn that stuff off. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by sabri ( 584428 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @03:18PM (#54869005)

        Really, this seems like more of an user education problem than anything else.

        This, exactly this.

        And it also goes to show how bloated the TFA's phone is. All those useless apps installed, each and every one of them copying his contacts, emails and whatever. Seriously, you allow a crossword puzzle app (why the F anyone would have that on their phone goes beyond me) to send you notifications? Even Yelp is questionable.

        This is a self-inflicted wound from this clueless luser.

    • And I bet it hurts you when you punch yourself in the balls too!
       
      (I guess it's not surprising that an idiot would assume that everyone else is an idiot too. How does the author even have a paying job?)

  • Simple solution (Score:3)

    by geek ( 5680 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @02:45PM (#54868699)

    Turn them the fuck off and stop whining about it.

  • I automatically disable them (Score:3)

    by HalAtWork ( 926717 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @02:45PM (#54868703)

    The only ones I need are messaging and email. Everything else is on pull.

  • You can turn that stuff off (Score:3)

    by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @02:46PM (#54868711)
    Settings > Notifications There isn't much reason to leave most of that on, especially if it is hurting your productivity. You don't leave the sound effect for a new email message on, do you?

    • Yeah, how is this even a story? Before I had good notification tools, anything that popped up something useless got deleted. Now that there are decent notification and permissions tools in Android, I just lock everything down as needed. Other than Google Play services, which cause apps to throw all sorts of weird errors when you don't allow it access to your mic, location, and body sensors, most apps fail gracefully when not allowed access to a resource.

  • Nobody's making you use the Facebook app. You can just as well go to the Facebook webpage in your web browser. (A tip: messaging works from the mobile browser if you go to mbasic.facebook.com) I presume the same is true with most other apps, like Yelp or Reddit, which have web pages. Not only is this better for your sanity, but it minimizes the prying these companies can do into your private information.

    • Yelp app? WTF? Are you serious? Why would anyone install such a thing on his computer? (Yes, your phone is a computer.)
      If I want to find a restaurant, I just open my web browser, type "ye", it fills the rest, and I am at the yelp web site where I can search for restaurants all I want.
      I do not want your crappy app.

  • The vast majority of push notifications were useless and annoying from the very beginning. That's why I disable all of them by default.

  • Sigh (Score:3)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @02:47PM (#54868729) Homepage

    Android phone.

    Hold on the notification.
    Block all notifications.
    Never hear from that program again.

    I haven't yet allowed one app except those that actually NEED to inform me (e.g. a mail app) and even there, I paid for TouchDown so I could put on working-hours to turn off work-email notifications when I just don't care about them (i.e. outside of work days/hours) - maybe the default mail app does it now, but it didn't years ago when I bought TouchDown.

    And if a program doesn't allow me to fine-tune notifications so I get spammed with "product updates" when all I want is the message my friend sent me? I just uninstall the app and - usually - use their website instead.

    In the same way that the telephone is the rudest device known to man (ANSWER ME NOW, ANSWER ME NOW, I'M GOING TO KEEP RINGING, ANSWER ME NOW), notifications are the spam of the modern era.

    Turn them off. How to do so on an iPhone/iPad? Don't ask me but surely there's a was as simple as the above.

    "UNWANTED NOTIFICATION!" - hold finger on it, say "Fuck off" (purely for frustration venting), turn off app's permission to ever post a notification again.

    Oh, and stop installing dozens of apps for unnecessary shit that you could just use the website (again - same thing, never allowed a "desktop notification" in my life on a browser).

  • And it's not the gun that's the problem...It's all those bullets whizzing every which way.

  • Just click no. Problem solved!

    No one is making you accept the push notifications. In most cases, the user is explicitly allowing them at each app install. Most users are just horrible sysadmins.

    I only get push notifications from my email and calendar and it works for me.

  • Only LUDDITES use push notifications. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Modern app appers use app appifications!

    Apps!

  • Got that right... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Bodhammer ( 559311 )
    Bill Nye - "Useless and Annoying" - Fo' sure!. Alton Brown is a better scientist than he is.

    This guy was a douche in Seattle 20 years ago and now he a useless tool nationwide. ESAD!

  • I haven't been there in a long time, so maybe this is old stuff, but whatever they did with their layout is awful, and renders the site essentially unreadable for me.

  • Simple. Turn off app notifications.

    Maybe if you don't have your phone beeping and buzzing at you ever time someone posts about their latest starbucks latte purchase you will pay more attention to the world around you and look up more often.

  • Sounds like your phone belongs to everyone else. It's easy to run through your apps and disable notifications. I have notifications enabled for phone calls and text messages. That's mostly it, with few other allowances for Google Maps or my financial apps. The only annoyances are apps that don't let you fine tune which notifications you get from within the app. I like to know when a payment is required, but not when new services are being offered.

  • That's why I use the built-in notification blocker in Android.

    There are very few apps that I actually want to see notifications from. Like Fallout Shelter "A deal on..." BLOCKED. Tapatalk "Blank has just posted in..." BLOCKED. Heck, my file manager decided to pop up a push notification for some garbage BLOCKED.

    Do that a and your troubles will melt away. I get notifications for my gmail account, not my other two accounts. I get notifications for text and Hangouts, but nothing from FB, etc.

    People that complai

  • Apps, on iOS at least, need to get permission before they can send you push notifications. I only grant permission to apps that I actually want to get push notifications from. No game would ever need it, but mail, twitter, etc? Sure, they can have it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      On android I think it defaults to allowing (maybe asks when installing), but any notification can be held down on to revoke that apps notification permission.

      Currently, only e-mail and texting have notification privilege on my phone.

  • I get zero push notifications from apps. Zero. None. It was not that difficult to turn them all off. You probably could have done it in the same amount of time you took to write about them. Just another instance of complaining vs doing.

  • Pro tip: (Score:2)

    by Nick ( 109 )
    Disable notifications in your apps. Most apps work fine in the mobile browser unless they force you to use the app in which case I no longer use the site/app (looking at you, Yelp) Also, battery saver mode is a quick way to make the phone quit update checks that lead to push notifications, I almost always have it on when I'm not at home.
  • Push notifications are ruining my life. Yours too, I bet.

    You lose your bet. I don't give the apps permission to send push notifications. It's really that simple.

    • Not to mention a bit dramatic.. If random apps are even remotely capable of damage approaching ruination of one's life: Something is amiss.

  • Turn off background refresh for 90% of your apps. My data usage dropped from 2GB per month (my data cap) to 1GB. A lot of apps don't need to be on cellular when I'm away from my home wifi network.
  • I control my phone so that I only get Buzz'd or Dinged when someone is trying to directly contact me. I use a different tone for e-mail, so I don't reach for spam messages. But every time an app buzzes my phone, I hold down the notification, and disable them. There are only a few I cannot be turned off (I am looking at YOU SAMSUNG PAY) aside from that, the only noises are ones that are "urgent". My phone is for my convenience. It is not convenient to look at my phone to find baloney. Just turn it the

  • After the invention of micro payments, I don't play games anymore on my phone or tablet as they have destroyed the gameplay. So I don't install many "app" these days.

    But when an app pulls a stunt like that, I either block it or delete it. Endomondo started sending me a notification every Saturday morning that I should check how my week went in terms of exercise. I use that app so after it had done that twice, it lost it's privilege to interrupt me.

    I noticed that Facebook and Twitter wanted to train me to ch

  • "Why do you pick a garden gecko, [going about its business not bothering you at all] and put it inside your loin cloth and complain that it is scratching and biting [your balls out]?" (In Tamil it has a nice cadence and rhyming words)

    Think about this before installing random apps in your phone and give it all sorts of permissions.

  • This isn't a real problem. Just don't turn it on. Issue avoided.

  • There's a lot of comments recommending that users disable notifications for apps. Unfortunately, this is a rather simplistic way of looking at it.

    I became particularly frustrated with the ASDA groceries app (ASDA is a supermarket chain in the UK, owned by Walmart). They send push notifications to advise on order status, expected delivery time, etc. However, they also send push notifications simply to advise that xyz product is discounted this week.

    Very happy to receive the first kind of notification, not so

  • after a year of owning a smartphone i am ready to go back to a dumbphone that cant not do anything other than phone calls & text and voice mail, i refuse to allow applications from the google playstore turn my phone in to a god damned advertising platform, i just dont install anything on it anymore, i wiped off all third party apps except for just a few that play nice, and when this phone craps out i am going back to a dumbphone (*no more smartphones)

  • Push notifications are ruining my life. Yours too, I bet.

    Nope, not mine. If you install a bunch of garbage apps what do you expect?

    At least on Android (probably iOS too) you can silence notifications from any app. Why are we talking about this?

  • Slow down and move to the south. Stress can kill you, you know!

