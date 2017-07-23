Disastrous 'Pokemon Go' Event Leads To Mass Refunds (techcrunch.com) 42
thegarbz writes: A Pokemon Go Fest hosted in Chicago and attended by between 15-20,000 people has ended in disaster. The event was plagued by logistical issues resulting in 3+ hour long delays getting into Chicago's Grant Park... Those people who were lucky enough to get into the paid event were greeted with a completely overloaded cell network unable to cope with the number of people trying to get online at the same time. The occasional person who was able to connect experienced a never ending string of game-breaking bugs when attempting to catch the rare Pokemon created specifically for this event.
Gaming company Niantic finally just gave a rare Pokemon Go character to everyone who attended -- though one attendee still called it a "horrible, terrible day." The Kansas City Star reported some people had paid as much as $400 for their tickets -- which had sold out within minutes -- and that some attendees had even started lining up for the event at 6 a.m.
Gaming company Niantic finally just gave a rare Pokemon Go character to everyone who attended -- though one attendee still called it a "horrible, terrible day." The Kansas City Star reported some people had paid as much as $400 for their tickets -- which had sold out within minutes -- and that some attendees had even started lining up for the event at 6 a.m.
Capacity planning (Score:5, Insightful)
I wouldn't ever go to a Pokemon Go event, but if I did, I'd be pissed too.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, but they are a software company, not an ISP / cell carrier. They obviously did not consider the fact that the existing cellular networks could not handle that many customers in one small area accessing high bandwidth resources at the same time. Had they alerted the carriers, the carriers could have set up temporary mobile cells for the event, and / or Niantic could have set up their own free Wifi hotspots for the attendees.
Either way, this was a very, very expensive way for them to learn about these k
Re: (Score:3)
Are software companies somehow immune from hiring competent event planners?
Re: (Score:2)
Are software companies somehow immune from hiring competent event planners?
Who needs to hire experienced and competent planners? The cell companies let anyone use their bandwidth and as everyone has a cell phone already, why should we need to pay for someone to tell us that our customers can get on line for free?????
Re: (Score:2)
An experienced event planner would likely have made the situation worse. At a typical event, maybe 10-20% are on their cell at any time, mostly using low bandwidth voice and text. At this event, maybe 80-90% were trying to use the network, and at much higher bandwidths. The normal heuristics would not have worked.
Re: (Score:3)
Do EA or Activision care when they release new games and people can't connect to play? They just feed you some BS and wait it out until people go play the next big thing
Re: (Score:1)
The problem is us. We continue to pay for this shit. Companies release games that don't work and people continue to pre-order the things. If people would stop paying for these things, then they'd have to care about whether or not they work.
But as long as people are willing to pay for games that don't work, companies will happily continue to provide games that don't work at premium prices.
Re: (Score:2)
In my humble opinion, they are a bunch of shits.
I tried to help some nuns by getting Niantic to delist some Pokemon Go places on the convent's private grounds (at the request of the nuns).
There was construction going on at the time. Despite uploading photos of the construction, showing that the area was dangerous, despite uploading photos of signs and fencing indicating that the area was private, Niantic would not remove the stops from the convent grounds.
Anyone who gets hurt playing Pokemon Go should sue N
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
they'd learn a thing or two about capacity planning
What capacity? The launch issues were due to server capacity. These issues were not really within control of the company and had everything to do with the mobile network falling over.
Though they could have co-ordinates with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile to try and get a shitload of microcells set up. But in general what prior experience was there? When has an event with 20000 people who specifically require mobile data coverage at the same time ever been done before?
Wow (Score:3)
Wow, I cant believe people still play Pokemon Go.
Re: (Score:2)
Why? The game has been continuously developed to the point where you now need to form teams and have group battles. They keep making changes to the gameplay in an attempt to keep it fresh, and judging by the fact that pretty much every event is a sellout in minutes it's working quite well.
I can't believe people still play Counter Strike.
Re: (Score:2)
And nothing of value was gained.
Re: (Score:2)
attended by between 15-20,000 people
Niantic gave a rare Pokemon Go character to everyone who attended
Doesn't sound very rare to me.
There is another kind? (Score:2)
Sigh. (Score:3)
Moreso than the organisation of an event (which is hard), I am much more disappointed in tens of thousands of people turning up to chase virtual characters around a park on their phones AND PAYING FOR THE PRIVILEGE.
Honestly, that's much more in the "what the fuck has the world come to" area than someone who couldn't organise a piss-up in a brewery.
Re: (Score:3)
Must be pretty easy to see them all from your high horse.
How is this event any different from, say, Comic-Con or any other fan fest? Just because it's a video game you don't happen to like? Newsflash: People like enjoying their hobbies and sometimes that involves paying money to do things related to it.
Re: (Score:2)
Comic-Con or any other fan fest
Or professional sporting event, theater, concert, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
As opposed to what?
Thousands of people turning up to watch a group kick a ball around?
Thousands of people going to a shopping centre on sale day?
Frankly I'm more disappointed in the 100s of thousands of people who are vegetating in front of the TV or "disappointed" in their fellow people Slashdot.
Meaning of "disaster" (Score:4, Informative)
I'm very disappointed in this story. A flaming airship crashing into a crowd of 10,000 people is a disaster, not the failure to catch a rare pokemon.
To be honest, I was hoping for the former.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe some pokemons lost life?
Re: (Score:2)
A flaming airship crashing into 10,000 people who have paid to play Pokemon Go.
I would pay to see that.
Organized by Ja Rule? (Score:2)
Seriously though, this many people in one location, can the cell towers handle that, as well as any kind of cross interference?
Dead? (Score:2)
Not bad for a supposedly dead game.
Should we be surprised? (Score:2)
It is a cell phone based game. I play in the suburbs which has reasonable coverage, but I have period network issues with the game. There cannot be that many people in my area that are impacting the network so it has to be the game.
Add in REAL network congestion, of course this is going to be disaster. The part I don't believe is that people actually PAID to go to this!
Did they hire Ja Rule [wikipedia.org] to run this or what?