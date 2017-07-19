Samsung's 'Bixby' Voice Assistant Finally Launches In US (theverge.com) 13
After 3 months, Samsung announced that the voice capabilities of its digital assistant are now rolling out to U.S. Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners. Now, if you happen to own a Galaxy S8 or S8+, the physical Bixby button on the lefthand side of your phone will be able to actually do something somewhat useful. The Verge reports: Bixby's voice capabilities have been available in the US as part of an opt-in beta test, and Samsung says that feedback has led to faster response times, improved comprehension of varied phrasing around the same question, better hands-free operation, and more. Over 100,000 users of the flagship devices have enrolled in the early access program and issued over 4 million voice commands. Also, Samsung says Bixby can now read aloud your latest SMS messages and emails -- if you use its stock apps on the Galaxy S8. Bixby can be activated with a push of the dedicated Bixby button located on the side of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, or by saying "hi Bixby." Like Siri and Google Assistant, Bixby can handle alarms, send texts, and so on, but its real power lies in the ability to access granular phone settings or -- in supported apps -- automatically move through several menu screens to perform commands that Google Assistant simply can't do. Samsung says that deep learning should allow Bixby to improve over time as it begins to recognize users' preferences and ways of speaking. Here's a video showing some of the voice commands Bixby can respond to.
Samsung... (Score:1)
Meanwhile, my old S5 has gotten worse by design over the last month as either Samsung or AT&T has rolled out updates to increase advertising revenue. The lock screen is now trying to be intelligent (meaning the behavior is different depending on when you activate the phone) and there are more commercials.
It makes me less likely to upgrade to a Samsung in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
The "intelligent" lock screen is actually the Peel Remote app's doing. Uninstall it (ie, revert it to factory version) and the lock screen will be normal again.
its here! (Score:2)
and no one gave a flying fuck