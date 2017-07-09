Researchers Have Developed A Battery-Free Mobile Phone (hothardware.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes HotHardware: Researchers from the University of Washington are looking to make batteries a thing of the past when it comes to mobile phones. The team has developed a phone that uses "almost zero power" according to associate professor Shyam Gollakota, who co-authored a paper which detailed the breakthrough... The researchers designed the phone to harvest microwatts of power from RF signals transmitted from a base station that is 31 feet away. Additional power is harnessed via ambient light through the use of miniature photodiodes that are about the size of a grain of rice. While in use, the phone consumes about 3.5 microwatts of power and is capable of communicating with a custom base station that is up to 50 feet away to send and receive calls... The phone ditches the traditional analog-to-digital converter, which turns your voice into data, in favor of a system that uses the vibrations from a microphone or speaker to perform the same task. An antenna then converts that motion into radio signals in such a way that very little power is consumed.
There's two drawbacks. First, modern smartphones "need a lot more than a 3.5-microwatt power budget for blazing fast processor, copious amounts of RAM and internal storage, and power-hungry displays." And more importantly, "you have to press a button to switch between transmissions and listening modes with the phone."
Congratulations (Score:3, Insightful)
You re-invented a walkie-talkie.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Calling this a mobile phone is utterly stupid clickbait. There's nothing "phone" about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Well it is phony.
Re: (Score:3)
Or a cordless phone.
The range is 30 or 50 feet. That's barely enough to get across my house, and I don't have a large house. The 1/R^2 law has to put some realistic limits on range.
This is just another "wireless electricity" article that gets clicks but no real application. Unless page views was the intended application.
So... (Score:1)
They've actually just advanced and optimised a kids' radio set?
Re: (Score:1)
Im not sure a 10 meter range is an advancement
Not a phone.... (Score:3, Insightful)
This is not a phone. Its an ambient RF powered walkie-talkie, the likes of which have existed for 15+ years at least.
This isnt even a good version, needing its own POWERED RF transmitter with a max range of 10 metres. If you have power 10M away then why not use it to charge a battery and have a device that is actually useful?
Cordless phones (Score:3)
A cordless phone that didn't need to be put on a charger would be a pretty good convenience. Of course who the hell has a landline anymore these days.
Re: (Score:2)
Two problems? (Score:3)
There are more than two major problems. The requirement of a nearby base station (or other RF source) is a significant drawback.
However the research is interesting - and people need to remember this is intended as rather fundamental research, not something that's ready for commercialization. And the "walkie talkie" comments are really missing the mark, since the person you're talking doesn't have to be local.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to 1945 (Score:3)
Welcome to 1945. Glad to know you're "invented" something amazing! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It's not a phone .... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Only Apple can invent a battery-free iPhone.
April fool's? Just stupid? (Score:2)
So, in different words, they have built a very-low-powered analog transmi