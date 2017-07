RED Launches a $1,200 Smartphone With a 'Hydrogen Holographic Display'

RED, a company known for its high-end $10,000+ cameras, is launching a smartphone called the RED Hydrogen One . Some of the features include a 5.7-inch "Hydrogen holographic display" capable of viewing holographic RED Hydrogen 4-View content, 3D content, and 2D/3D virtual-reality and augmented-reality content, a built-in H3O algorithm that can convert stereo sound into multi-dimensional audio, and support for modular components. PhoneDog reports: