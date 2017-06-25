Software Developer Explains Why The Ubuntu Phone Failed (itwire.com) 56
troublemaker_23 quotes ITWire: A developer who worked with the Ubuntu Phone project has outlined the reasons for its failure, painting a picture of confusion, poor communication and lack of technical and marketing foresight. Simon Raffeiner stopped working with the project in mid-2016, about 10 months before Canonical owner Mark Shuttleworth announced that development of the phone and the tablet were being stopped.
Raffeiner says, for example, that "despite so many bugs being present, developers were not concentrating on fixing them, but rather on adding support for more devices." But he says he doesn't regret the time he spent on the project -- though now he spends his free time "traveling the world, taking photographs and creating bad card games, bad comics and bad games."
"Please note that this post does not apply to the UBPorts project, which continues to work on the phone operating system, Unity 8 and other components."
Raffeiner says, for example, that "despite so many bugs being present, developers were not concentrating on fixing them, but rather on adding support for more devices." But he says he doesn't regret the time he spent on the project -- though now he spends his free time "traveling the world, taking photographs and creating bad card games, bad comics and bad games."
"Please note that this post does not apply to the UBPorts project, which continues to work on the phone operating system, Unity 8 and other components."
It's easy (Score:2, Insightful)
The Ubuntu phone failed because it's a fucking stupid idea. People want smartphones with a large base of popular apps.
Re: (Score:2)
They weren't helped by the fact that existing players in the market would not allow ports of their apps.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
existing players in the market would not allow ports of their apps.
An obvious solution would be to use the Android ABI, so no port would be needed. Barring that, they were doomed from the start. If a behemoth like Microsoft couldn't break the Apple/Android duopoly, then Canonical never had a chance.
Re: It's easy (Score:1)
No, we chalk that up as the world now is not 10 years ago.
Re: (Score:3)
When nobody has it, neither do you. If everyone has it, so do you.
Old school MMOs had few, if any, quests, lots of grinding, horribly long travel times, insanely slow progression, really, really painful death penalties and no instanced pre-packaged content. But I dare you to make one like this today.
Re: It's easy (Score:1)
Both apple and Android started somewhere.
Big difference is both of them focus on UX. You can't just make a program, it needs to be something people want to use. If this was, then the power of open source could have helped it. Instead, people didn't want to use it because the experience sucked, so it died early.
Re: (Score:2)
You never have this from the start. But somehow you need to start. Ubuntu Phone had its chance, because there is a lot of user base, which wishes android was more open (not from the source licence, but from the development process and restrictions like locked bootloaders).
Okay, a lot not like "a lot of iphone users", but like "Hey, we're not selling sour beer there are many people who really like our idea right from the start"
Re: (Score:1)
Phone leveraged mainstream success of Linuxdesktop (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
route and ifconfig always were shit.
route had a horrible syntax. "ip route" now has a syntax which is almost proper english and you can always use the same command and swap add for del to remove the very same route.
... ohh this new idea, who needs it? Lets call it eth0:1 instead!
ifconfig and multiple ips on one interface
iproute2 is a nice idea.
systemd on the other hand started with solving a few problems (dependencies of initscripts, cgroups to assign ressources and reliably detect running processes and ki
Re: (Score:2)
Why the hate on systemd? I LOVE having binary logs I can't easily parse!
Have you tried turning it off and on again (Score:2)
Are you a sysadmin? That'd be a pretty convenient excuse. "Well I would fix it, but
...".
Re: (Score:1)
It makes joe_dragon look like Robert M. Pirsig. (Score:2)
I'd run that through babelfish if I knew what language it was supposed to be.
Want the list? (Score:2)
1. Not solid through US carriers.
...so yeah, there were seemingly no advantages and lots of disadvantages to moving.
2. Focus on low cost hardware; no "flagship phone".
3. Primary benefits were ideological; no new features or distinction over incumbents.
4. No integration with a movies/music/tv ecosystem.
5. Practically no existing market to leverage.
6. Dependency on browser over App Store model.
7. No focus on a migration path.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
They already have a cell phone for people like you. It's called John's Phone.
http://www.johnsphones.com/store/johns-phone-bar/item46
Re: (Score:2)
They already have a cell phone for people like you. It's called John's Phone.
http://www.johnsphones.com/store/johns-phone-bar/item46
I want one just for the sake of having it!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm confused... my Android phone was a somehow old model when I bought it over a year ago, and I expect to have it for a couple of more years. If I don't screw around with it I don't expect it to degrade. Why would it be limited to a 2 year lifespan?
Re: (Score:2)
Look at the summary, it's biased already. "Developers were not concentrating on fixing them", with regards to bugs. Developers work on what they're told to work on. There's a management failure here of not setting the right priorities and not putting in gatekeepers to make sure they're being paid attention to. I don't know of any developer that gets the chance to ignore the stated priorities and instead spend the day working on more fun stuff without getting laid off when the company finds out.
Re: (Score:3)
You're basically another APK, only with (slightly) better punctuation.
Re: (Score:2)
But are the resources all that scarce? Seems to me we've gone from "on the internet nobody knows you're a dog" to "on the internet even your dog can be a 'developer' ".
Resources get tight when you want someone to work on your for-profit project for free or at below-market rates. That's entirely normal - the previous hype of all things computer-related is over.
Re: people don't want crappy phones (Score:1)
To be fair, the difference between closed source and open source in that respect is that the open source guys will tell you, the closed source guys just won't bother fixing it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think he's probably allowed to talk about himself in his own blog.
Re: (Score:2)
At some point we should acknowledge that many people have quit the field over crappy projects that have left a permanent bad taste in their mouth, one job after another with sociopaths for managers or leaders, barely tech-literate "managers" who keep on insisting that the time to do something can be negotiated down without consequences in terms of quality, contradictory requirements, the cult of featuritis even when (not if) it damages the product, lack of a sense of being valued, shitty work environment, a
Not a total loss (Score:2)
no he doesn't (Score:2)
That's not why it failed. It failed because there was next to no demand.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, duh. That's why every new product failure fails: nobody buys it. The question is: why didn't anybody buy it?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry, let me spell it out: there was no demand for this kind of product. That is, people didn't buy it because it was a bad product, people didn't buy it because it was the wrong product.
Yes and No (Score:2)
Who cares about a bug free system, when there is only one crappy phone, where it works? Of course, the bugs should not be too extreme, but still adding hardware support has a priority as well. And bugfree systems are rare. Have a look at the mozilla bugtracker. And there are many serious problems, ten year old platform bugs and so on. But firefox mostly works and that's the important part. Abitious projects do not have the ressources to do everything perfect. And there are always more new bugs than fixed on
Linux's core problem. (Score:2, Insightful)
"despite so many bugs being present, developers were not concentrating on fixing them, but rather on adding support for more devices."
This could be a generic description for Linux in general. It is hard to get people who volunteer their time to do work (or is it really play?) on things they don't want to.
Writing new stuff is fun. People will do that. Fixing bugs is hard work. It requires effort and thought and understanding. You can't persuade people to give up their time to do that, it's not fun.
Probably the same reason why Windows phone failed. (Score:2)
... you couldn't run the programs on it you expected from the platform. It could have easily attracted a market of more professional users if it wouldn't have tried to copy iOS and Android.
There is a market for something like the communicator with modern hardware. Essentially a device which on the outside is a regular phone, and once you fold it up becomes a portable computer, complete with keyboard.
The market for portable devices with an app-store is already full. However for some reason both Canonical and
another problem: it was touch-only (Score:2)
Another problem with Ubuntu's phone OS: its UI bought into the militantly-fashionable idea of eliminating all physical buttons & reducing the phone to a touchscreen for literally everything UI-related. From what I recall (circa summer 2013, at least), it didn't just ignore things like volume buttons for the OS's UI... it didn't even have an API for thirdparty APPS to read their state or react to button-state changes. It was insane.
It's the same reason why Android & IOS (and Windows Mobile & Palm
Missed opportunity in B2B (Score:1)
I approached the (then) product manager responsible for the OS and proposed a fork in their route-to-market. My pitch was to create an OS for devices built for industry that were being sold running Microsoft® Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5 & Microsoft® Windows® CE and are still be actually sold today.
At the time companies developing and selling devices were not investing in developing new MS mobile OS devices cuz the OS is long dead and the cost of creating new platforms (they still sell