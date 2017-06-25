How A Contractor Exploited A Vulnerability In The FCC Website (wirelessestimator.com) 22
RendonWI writes: A Wisconsin wireless contractor discovered a flaw in the FCC's Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) database, and changed the ownership of more than 40 towers from multiple carriers and tower owners into his company's name during the past five months without the rightful owners being notified by the agency, according to FCC documents and sources knowledgeable of the illegal transfers. Sprint, AT&T and key tower companies were targeted in the wide-ranging thefts... Changing ASR ownership is an easy process by applying online for an FCC Registration Number (FRN) which is instantly granted whether the factual or inaccurate information is provided. Then, once logged in, an FRN holder can submit a form stating that they are the new owner of any or multiple structures in the database. As soon as it is submitted, the change is immediately reflected in the ASR.
Changing the owner that is listed in one federal database doesn't actually transfer ownership of the assets in question.
Why doesnt the summary indicate in any way what was gained by the perpetrator in doing this?
I would think a warm cell and three meals a day?
Why? (Score:3)
From the article: "It is unknown why Nix changed the ownership of the structures or what benefits would be derived by being able to identify that Aura owned a $12-plus million group of towers."
This seems like a 'Step 2: ???' kinda plan, since the FCC database gets you exactly nothing in terms of money, or ability to transfer ownership of the towers.
Weird.