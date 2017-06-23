Texting While Driving Now Legal In Colorado -- In Some Cases (kdvr.com) 37
Fines for texting and driving in Colorado have jumped to $300, but according to the fine print, the increased fine only applies to drivers who are texting in "a careless or imprudent manner." Therefore, drivers who are texting in any other manner are still within the law. FOX31 Denver reports: Before the new legislation, any texting while driving was illegal. Tim Lane of the Colorado District Attorney's Office confirmed the softening crackdown on all texting and driving. "The simple fact is that if you are texting while driving but not being careless, it's no longer illegal," he said. What constitutes "careless" driving is up to the discretion of each individual law enforcement officer. Cellphone use of any kind is still banned for drivers younger than 18. Teens caught with a phone in hand while driving will be slapped with a $50 fine.
I live in Ontario, Canada, and we are not allowed to even hold our unpowered cellphones [ontario.ca] while stopped at a red light, let alone text on it.
Sorry to hear that you live in a socialist nanny-state.
I'd rather live in a socialist nanny state then get T-Boned by some damn fool texting his way straight through a red light.
Shucks, that nanny state might come in handy at the hospital for patching you back up after an accident like that.
In Trump country with the GOP in charge, first responders will be checking your credit rating before even bothering with expensive equipment like the jaws of life. Hell, you might not even be worth the foam to put the fire out - let it burn out on its own, haul off your dead ass together with your ruined car, send the towing bill with the collection agency after your next of kin.
Jesus Christ, hyperbole much? Trump has already been in office nearly six months, have you seen that the emergency services have stopped responding to calls? Have you seen the hospitals just turning people away en masse? Nothing of the sort is happening, I assure you.
However, the threat of fines and imprisonment is real in Canada, at least in the province of Ontario according to the OP, for holding a fucking POWERED DOWN CELL PHONE at a RED LIGHT.
Why are you holding a powered down cell phone at a red light?
There is no possible legitimate reason for a driver to be holding a cell phone at a red light. The drivers behind you do not want to have to hit their horn to make you move when the light changes, nor do we want to bet our lives on the idea that you'll definitely release the phone when you start driving. You're impeding traffic at best, attempting murder at worst. Powering down the phone is simply a trick people do when they see the cop coming to try to get out of a ticket, so of course it's illegal.
I was being half-snarky... the GOP health bill hasn't passed yet.
But for real, the Canada thing simply means that a cop is empowered to DO something if he sees a driver with a cell phone in his/her hand while driving, and the driver can't weasel out of it simply by claiming it was turned off, requiring the cop to prove he could tell whether it was on or off from the vantage point of his cruiser.
It's just a legal attempt, democratically passed, to get around the fact that cell phones impair drivers as much as alcohol does.
Huh... I kinda agree. Distracted driving is statistically on par with drunk driving.
What I find curious is how they set the law up to, specifically, allow the officer to use their own discretion. I can only imagine that the legislators are smoking weed.
If you want real socialism, you'll have to go to the EU.
No country in the EU is anywhere close to socialism. Socialism is government ownership of the means of production. Some countries in the EU are by some measures more capitalist than America. For instance, many northern EU countries have privatized their post offices. Sweden has voucherized primary education. "Social democracy" is not socialism. It is capitalism with benefits. If you want real socialism, you'll have to go to Cuba, Venezuela, or North Korea.
Nope - can't legally consume ganja or be stoned while driving.
Q: Is there a legal limit for marijuana impairment while operating a vehicle?
A: Colorado law specifies that drivers with five nanograms of active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their whole blood can be prosecuted for driving under the influence (DUI). However, no matter the level of THC, law enforcement officers base arrests on observed impairment.
https://www.codot.gov/safety/a... [codot.gov]
I'm not sure if "whole blood" is a term commonly used, but that's apparently 5 ng/ml which some argue is too low of a limit. I have no idea how "stoned" 5 ng/ml of blood feels like just as it's difficult for a drinker to know their BAC beyond an educated guess.
It's still wisest to err on the side of caution because cops are looking for stoned drivers.
And take note that this is not a test for metabolites that most drug tests look for.
In my opinion any law that is that subjective should be considered unconstitutional since it can easily abused by individual law enforcement to harass those they do not like.
You seem to be referring to the principle of a law being arbitrary and capricious [thefreedictionary.com], but laws are very rarely struck down on these grounds.
More likely, someone with a good lawyer appeals a conviction based on what satisfies "careless or imprudent", cites that there's nothing to be cited, and therefore no basis for establishing the existence of "careless or imprudent", the judge shrugs and throws out the conviction. Once this catches on, cases will be dismissed outright unless a cop presents evidence that's actually convincing.
Suck up to the cop and maybe you'll get a pass; piss him off and you've just coincidentally committed a serious but ostensibly unrelated crime.
And unless they collect information on people "carefully and prudently" texting and driving (whatever the hell that is) we'll never know whether the law is the same for everyone... but I have a sneaking suspicion that it won't be.
Basically, if you're black, you'll always be found to be in violation of the law. However, if you're white, the police will look away just about all the time. Police have killed black men for less than texting while driving, but they always seem to get away with it. This is why organizations like Black Lives Matter are necessary, to protect us from discriminatory policing and police abusing their power.
found the race baiting liberal.
So which politician got caught?
Since it is so easy for government, lawyers and judges to interpret what someone was thinking and capable of.
I think this is just trial lawyers looking to make money when people die because of others carelessness and stupidity, but as long as the lawyers make big bucks. After all government is just what you can buy.
The point of having a law that bans texting while driving is to prevent accidents, not to punish people who cause accidents.
Therefore, having a law worded to ban only "careless or imprudent manner" is effectively pointless for prevention.
No idiot who is going to cause an accident will believe beforehand that they are going to do so. That is why accidents are called "accidents".
Is hands-free and eyes-free texting okay? Sometimes, in the car, I say, "Siri, read my text messages," and she does. And then I might say, "Siri, text Jane Doe, I'm on my way home now, be there in ten minutes, send," and she sends it.
My hands are on the wheel and my eyes are on the road 100% of the time. Is that considered "texting and driving"?
And if that's a problem, how is it different from talking on the phone via car Bluetooth? Or talking to a passenger? Or listening to the radio?
Yet California treats both cases equally. Oddly enough, I have a magazine in my car that I read while stopped at a red light. This is fine and dandy. So, um, What's This Feature?
- Streamlined penal code
Article 1: ”it is illegal to do things that a police officer finds reprehensible”.
The end.
Having ambiguous laws that effectively leave most of the decision to the discretion of law enforcement is a great way to confuse everybody, signal that those laws are not that important, make police jobs more difficult, increase the risk of corruption, and foster resentment and suspicion of double standards.
Hey, lawmakers, how