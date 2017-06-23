Texting While Driving Now Legal In Colorado -- In Some Cases

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Fines for texting and driving in Colorado have jumped to $300, but according to the fine print, the increased fine only applies to drivers who are texting in "a careless or imprudent manner." Therefore, drivers who are texting in any other manner are still within the law. FOX31 Denver reports: Before the new legislation, any texting while driving was illegal. Tim Lane of the Colorado District Attorney's Office confirmed the softening crackdown on all texting and driving. "The simple fact is that if you are texting while driving but not being careless, it's no longer illegal," he said. What constitutes "careless" driving is up to the discretion of each individual law enforcement officer. Cellphone use of any kind is still banned for drivers younger than 18. Teens caught with a phone in hand while driving will be slapped with a $50 fine.

  • until the robots take the wheel

  • I live in Ontario, Canada, and we are not allowed to even hold our unpowered cellphones [ontario.ca] while stopped at a red light, let alone text on it.

    • Sorry to hear that you live in a socialist nanny-state.

      • I'd rather live in a socialist nanny state then get T-Boned by some damn fool texting his way straight through a red light.
        Shucks, that nanny state might come in handy at the hospital for patching you back up after an accident like that.
        In Trump country with the GOP in charge, first responders will be checking your credit rating before even bothering with expensive equipment like the jaws of life. Hell, you might not even be worth the foam to put the fire out - let it burn out on its own, haul off your dead ass together with your ruined car, send the towing bill with the collection agency after your next of kin.

        • Jesus Christ, hyperbole much? Trump has already been in office nearly six months, have you seen that the emergency services have stopped responding to calls? Have you seen the hospitals just turning people away en masse? Nothing of the sort is happening, I assure you.

          However, the threat of fines and imprisonment is real in Canada, at least in the province of Ontario according to the OP, for holding a fucking POWERED DOWN CELL PHONE at a RED LIGHT. And somehow to you, that is preferable to having to deal wit

        • Huh... I kinda agree. Distracted driving is statistically on par with drunk driving.

          What I find curious is how they set the law up to, specifically, allow the officer to use their own discretion. I can only imagine that the legislators are smoking weed.

  • BS... (Score:3)

    by JediJorgie ( 700217 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @07:40PM (#54678805)

    In my opinion any law that is that subjective should be considered unconstitutional since it can easily abused by individual law enforcement to harass those they do not like.

    • You seem to be referring to the principle of a law being arbitrary and capricious [thefreedictionary.com], but laws are very rarely struck down on these grounds.
      More likely, someone with a good lawyer appeals a conviction based on what satisfies "careless or imprudent", cites that there's nothing to be cited, and therefore no basis for establishing the existence of "careless or imprudent", the judge shrugs and throws out the conviction. Once this catches on, cases will be dismissed outright unless a cop presents evidence that's

  • Sounds like an officious cop's bill of rights. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @07:45PM (#54678823) Homepage Journal

    Suck up to the cop and maybe you'll get a pass; piss him off and you've just coincidentally committed a serious but ostensibly unrelated crime.

    And unless they collect information on people "carefully and prudently" texting and driving (whatever the hell that is) we'll never know whether the law is the same for everyone... but I have a sneaking suspicion that it won't be.

    • Basically, if you're black, you'll always be found to be in violation of the law. However, if you're white, the police will look away just about all the time. Police have killed black men for less than texting while driving, but they always seem to get away with it. This is why organizations like Black Lives Matter are necessary, to protect us from discriminatory policing and police abusing their power.

  • So who got caught? (Score:3)

    by tdelaney ( 458893 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @07:58PM (#54678911)

    So which politician got caught?

  • So instead of having a simple concise law that can be enforced! NO texting while driving. We now have a useless law that brings in carelessness and intent.
    Since it is so easy for government, lawyers and judges to interpret what someone was thinking and capable of.
    I think this is just trial lawyers looking to make money when people die because of others carelessness and stupidity, but as long as the lawyers make big bucks. After all government is just what you can buy.

  • Would not work (Score:3)

    by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @08:12PM (#54678989)

    The point of having a law that bans texting while driving is to prevent accidents, not to punish people who cause accidents.
    Therefore, having a law worded to ban only "careless or imprudent manner" is effectively pointless for prevention.
    No idiot who is going to cause an accident will believe beforehand that they are going to do so. That is why accidents are called "accidents".

  • Is hands-free and eyes-free texting okay? Sometimes, in the car, I say, "Siri, read my text messages," and she does. And then I might say, "Siri, text Jane Doe, I'm on my way home now, be there in ten minutes, send," and she sends it.

    My hands are on the wheel and my eyes are on the road 100% of the time. Is that considered "texting and driving"?

    And if that's a problem, how is it different from talking on the phone via car Bluetooth? Or talking to a passenger? Or listening to the radio?

  • I check texts when at a red light. I do not check them barrelling 80 MPH down the freeway.

    Yet California treats both cases equally. Oddly enough, I have a magazine in my car that I read while stopped at a red light. This is fine and dandy. So, um, What's This Feature?

