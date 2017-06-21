Remember When You Called Someone and Heard a Song? (vice.com) 41
An anonymous reader shares a Motherboard article: If you were youngish in the early 2000s, you probably remember this phenomenon -- calling a friend's cell phone, and instead of hearing the the standard ring, you heard a pop song. Called ringback tones, this digital music fad allowed cell phone owners to subject callers to their own musical preference. Ringback tones were incredibly trendy in the early and mid-2000's, but have since tapered off nearly to oblivion. Though almost nobody is buying ringbacks anymore, plenty of people still have them from back in the day. [...] In the process of writing this story, I heard from several people that they or someone they knew still had a ringback tone, in large part because they have had it for years, and don't know how to get rid of it.
Some of my friends were doing this shit back in the 80s on their answering machines and voicemail cards.
This audio plays before the callee picks up on the remote network (and it's not detected as a pickup by the networks either). Instead of the normal ringing tone you hear when you call someone (440 and 480 Hz together), you hear a recorded song instead.
Except that this is about ringbacks , not ringtones.
ringbacks are still somewhat popular in asia.
dude ringtones were popular from around 97 or whatever the year nokia introduced the sms deliverable beep tones was to.. well, up to phones having mp3 and a little while beyond. itunes probably has still some ringtones.. but.
RINGBACK tones are an OPERATOR SERVICE where instead of the beep pause beep tones you can force people calling you to listen a very shitty quality song - and typically, afaik, you only get to select from a list from the operator. and since it is a business where they can then bill you m
I actually remember the ads. I don't recall ever calling anyone who used one, however. Huh... Were they ever really popular?
And I turned 20 back then too, and trust me, it really wasn't cool when everyone had either Chumbawumba's Amnesia or else The Proclaimer's 500 miles as their ringback tones.
Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to go listen to some Aqua.
Worked in a call center... HATED this.
Yes, I heard one yesterday
Someone had a ringtone which played the song "It's Everyday Bro."
Needless to say, I was silently plotting his death.
My ringtone choice should be obvious...
Some basics
First of all, a "ringback tone" isn't what you hear on an answering machine or voicemail; it's what you hear in lieu of the local signal for "the line is ringing." Apparently, according to the F.A., this was "a thing" in the early 2000s.
Next of all, was it really "a thing"? I've been on cellular since 1996, and exclusively since 2002. I'd never heard of this thing until 2011, when I moved to China, where they're (apparently) all the rage. Call a number, and instead "ring, ring, ring", you hear someone's chosen song or other audio. Nifty. Irritating (am I on hold? Is there a switching problem?). Quite popular in China. Non-existent in the USA where Slashdot is based.
In the USA, from 1996 until 2011, and from 2016 until now? I've literally never experienced a ringback tone, unless a thousand people are trolling me with country-representative ringback tones that are identical to the normal switched network.
The F.A. seems to be US-based. WTF are they talking about?
It's real. I've heard them in the US. Typically popular music. Not real common, but not uncommon. Targeted at the older tail of millennials mostly.
It was a bit of a thing in the US. Not so big that it's strange you didn't experience it, but it existed and it was a brief fad. I think it was more mid-2000s, but I'm mostly basing that on my memory of mobile media sales peaking around 2007.
Anyway, they never became very mainstream because they were terrible. Even if the music was good and the cut was edited well, the nature of the product was that it had to be played over the cell phone network.
If you don't know why that's such a problem, cell phone
>"Next of all, was it really "a thing"? I've been on cellular since 1996, and exclusively since 2002. I'd never heard of this thing until 2011"
And I have been on cellular since at least 1996 (USA)... and I have not only never experienced it, I have never even heard of such a thing until *TODAY*... top that! I can't believe they would allow such non-standard and annoying crap!
Learn something new every day...
Here's the background...
Grand Central used to have this before GV
Before Google bought it and began it's slow decline as a useful service, Grand Central offered this. I'm not sure it allowed a custom music file, but you could choose from a bunch of different ringing types including British, European, and Russian tones. Just for kicks I set mine to Russian.
I think if they allowed this feature and custom wav files now I'd be tempted to make my ringing tone start with the SIT tone to through off the telemarketers (though does that trick actually work anymore?) and spam callers.
I spent over $500 for ringback tones
I had my phone stolen once (well ok, it probably fell out of my pocket). I called it repeatedly hoping that whoever answered would return it. Each time I called, I heard a different ringback tone.
By the time I called Verizon to report it stolen, they had racked up over $500 in ringback tones. It was less than 8 hours from the time I lost it until I reported it stolen, I have no idea how they ordered over 100 ringback tones in that short period, especially since it was an old-school flip phone, so they ordered them all through the tiny 4 line browser screen on the phone.
Fortunately, Verizon refunded all of the purchases, and I had them lock out the account to prevent any future online purchases.
