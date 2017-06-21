Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Remember When You Called Someone and Heard a Song? (vice.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the blast-from-the-past dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Motherboard article: If you were youngish in the early 2000s, you probably remember this phenomenon -- calling a friend's cell phone, and instead of hearing the the standard ring, you heard a pop song. Called ringback tones, this digital music fad allowed cell phone owners to subject callers to their own musical preference. Ringback tones were incredibly trendy in the early and mid-2000's, but have since tapered off nearly to oblivion. Though almost nobody is buying ringbacks anymore, plenty of people still have them from back in the day. [...] In the process of writing this story, I heard from several people that they or someone they knew still had a ringback tone, in large part because they have had it for years, and don't know how to get rid of it.

  • Um, no. Actually I don't (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @10:10PM (#54665713)
    I turned 42 in y2k. Had I called someone and got this bullshit I've have probably driven to their house and slapped them around asking "WTF asshole?".
    • It was really annoying, especially if you were on a per-minute-charge cell plan and used the old three-ring call as a calling card so you didn't have to pay for a phone call if they weren't there - it would still be on their caller ID so they would know you had called, just no message. Harder to judge timing.
  • Not the salesman kind of call center, a disaster recovery kind of place. Had to call a lot of people back. Ringbacks were the bane of my existence. Right up there with the answering machine / voicemail sermons. People would go into an entire Bible study before the beep to let you record a message. Forced by my job to listen through it so I could leave a message. Arrrrrg.

  • Someone had a ringtone which played the song "It's Everyday Bro."

    Needless to say, I was silently plotting his death.

  • The X-Files. Go figure...

  • Some basics (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Balthisar ( 649688 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @10:18PM (#54665759) Homepage

    First of all, a "ringback tone" isn't what you hear on an answering machine or voicemail; it's what you hear in lieu of the local signal for "the line is ringing." Apparently, according to the F.A., this was "a thing" in the early 2000s.

    Next of all, was it really "a thing"? I've been on cellular since 1996, and exclusively since 2002. I'd never heard of this thing until 2011, when I moved to China, where they're (apparently) all the rage. Call a number, and instead "ring, ring, ring", you hear someone's chosen song or other audio. Nifty. Irritating (am I on hold? Is there a switching problem?). Quite popular in China. Non-existent in the USA where Slashdot is based.

    In the USA, from 1996 until 2011, and from 2016 until now? I've literally never experienced a ringback tone, unless a thousand people are trolling me with country-representative ringback tones that are identical to the normal switched network.

    The F.A. seems to be US-based. WTF are they talking about?

    • It's real. I've heard them in the US. Typically popular music. Not real common, but not uncommon. Targeted at the older tail of millennials mostly.

    • It was a bit of a thing in the US. Not so big that it's strange you didn't experience it, but it existed and it was a brief fad. I think it was more mid-2000s, but I'm mostly basing that on my memory of mobile media sales peaking around 2007.

      Anyway, they never became very mainstream because they were terrible. Even if the music was good and the cut was edited well, the nature of the product was that it had to be played over the cell phone network.

      If you don't know why that's such a problem, cell phone

    • >"Next of all, was it really "a thing"? I've been on cellular since 1996, and exclusively since 2002. I'd never heard of this thing until 2011"

      And I have been on cellular since at least 1996 (USA)... and I have not only never experienced it, I have never even heard of such a thing until *TODAY*... top that! I can't believe they would allow such non-standard and annoying crap!

      Learn something new every day...

  • Here's the background... (Score:5, Informative)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @10:27PM (#54665803)
    This started as a "Thing(TM)" in Japan and South Korea in the late 90s and early 2000's. Technically, it's called "color ringback" and - as opposed to custom answering machine setups, etc. - is implemented at the carrier level. As an earlier poster described, this is the sound that you would hear rather than the standard (in the US) 4/2 second ringtone you hear when you dial a number waiting for someone to answer. Working in the industry at the time, we started getting requests for it, so implemented it, but it never took off here in the US, so it dropped off in use to pretty much zero.

  • Grand Central used to have this before GV (Score:3)

    by caseih ( 160668 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @10:35PM (#54665845)

    Before Google bought it and began it's slow decline as a useful service, Grand Central offered this. I'm not sure it allowed a custom music file, but you could choose from a bunch of different ringing types including British, European, and Russian tones. Just for kicks I set mine to Russian.

    I think if they allowed this feature and custom wav files now I'd be tempted to make my ringing tone start with the SIT tone to through off the telemarketers (though does that trick actually work anymore?) and spam callers.

  • I spent over $500 for ringback tones (Score:3)

    by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @10:54PM (#54665911)

    I had my phone stolen once (well ok, it probably fell out of my pocket). I called it repeatedly hoping that whoever answered would return it. Each time I called, I heard a different ringback tone.

    By the time I called Verizon to report it stolen, they had racked up over $500 in ringback tones. It was less than 8 hours from the time I lost it until I reported it stolen, I have no idea how they ordered over 100 ringback tones in that short period, especially since it was an old-school flip phone, so they ordered them all through the tiny 4 line browser screen on the phone.

    Fortunately, Verizon refunded all of the purchases, and I had them lock out the account to prevent any future online purchases.

