Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Iphone Android Cellphones Apple Hardware Technology

Steve Jobs Wanted the First iPhone To Have a Permanent Back Button Like Android (bgr.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the secret-history dept.
anderzole shares a report from BGR: Brian Merchant's new book, The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, provides a captivating and intriguing look at how the most revolutionary product of our time was designed and developed. Through a series of interviews with Apple engineers and designers who played an integral role in the iPhone's creation and development, Merchant maps out how the iPhone came to be after more than two years of non-stop work at breakneck speed. One of the more interesting revelations from the book is that the iPhone design Apple unveiled in January of 2007 might have looked vastly different if Steve Jobs had his way. According to Imran Chaudhri, a veteran Apple designer who spent 19 years working on Apple's elite Human Interface Team, Steve Jobs wanted the original iPhone to have a back button in addition to a home button. Believe it or not, the original iPhone could have very well looked like a modern-day Android device. "The touch-based phone, which was originally supposed to be nothing but screen, was going to need at least one button," Merchant writes. "We all know it well today -- the Home button. But Steve Jobs wanted it to have two; he felt they'd need a back button for navigation. Chaudhri argued that it was all about generating trust and predictability. One button that does the same thing every time you press it: it shows you your stuff. 'Again, that came down to a trust issue,' Chaudhri says, 'that people could trust the device to do what they wanted it to do. Part of the problem with other phones was the features were buried in menus, they were too complex.' A back button could complicate matters too, he told Jobs. 'I won that argument,' Chaudhri says."

Steve Jobs Wanted the First iPhone To Have a Permanent Back Button Like Android More | Reply

Steve Jobs Wanted the First iPhone To Have a Permanent Back Button Like Android

Comments Filter:

  • Do one thing? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Vylen ( 800165 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @08:12PM (#54651279)

    Except the Home button now does multiple things depending on if you long-press, double or even triple click it?

    • Re:Do one thing? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @08:25PM (#54651325)

      Call me an old fart, but I absolutely hate that about mobile interfaces.

      How am I supposed to know that a menu needs to be swiped, then double pressed then held. At least with desktop UI's you can hover the mouse over a button and get a caption.

      I had my Samsung S5 for over a year before I realized that the drop down top bar with the wifi/location/etc buttons can actually be HELD and it'll go into a sub-menu for configuration. Whereas just pushing the button turns them on/off.

      And, furthermore, the second you utilize TIME in your clicks, you're now forcing time to be a component in their usage. I can press as many radio buttons on my car radio as I want... as fast as I want. I don't have to press one button, and then HOLD IT to have it move radio station. I don't have to watch for the "Context" to change.

      If you ask me (and nobody is), user interfaces have gone ass-backwards and keep getting worse. When I had a flip phone, I could send text messages on the FULL KEYBOARD without even looking at the phone. I knew people who could hold conversations AND send text messages like some sort of dual-core human savant. Now, I have to freaking type texts with my fingers pressing ON THE SCREEN that I'm also supposed to be reading from. (Enjoy playing a game where 1/4th to 1/3rd the screen area is your fingers.) Moreover, there's no haptic feedback. So much so that "haptic feedback" is some new age buzzword research field for what we used to already have... a freaking audible/feelable CLICK when you depress a button, and ridges so you can place your fingers in the right place.

      Stare at your keyboard right now. Notice the bumps on the F and J keys? They're notches so you can place your hands... the same place... every time. And they work so well you probably never even noticed them.

      Meanwhile, how many times have you tried typing manual keys (or god forbid a PASSWORD with special characters) on your phone, and looked down and realized you slightly missed a key and hit a completely different letter as if you're hands are made of fat, unwieldy sausages.

      • My hands are are made of fat, unwieldy sausages, you insensitive clod!

      • How am I supposed to know that a menu needs to be swiped, then double pressed then held.

        What menu operates like that?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Oh, it's way more than that.

      It now does different things depending on state (whether the phone is locked or not), where you are in the phone, which model of phone it is, and of course how many times you click it. And I think the button on the iPhone 7 is even pressure sensitive, so that's something to look forward to as well.

      It's part of the way Apple's lost its way since Jobs died. The iPhone that Steve Jobs made had a Home button that did one thing and only one thing. Here's a small list of things the Hom

  • Yes, and then they improved (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @08:20PM (#54651307)

    The iPhobd at first was going to have a keyboard also, and probably lots of other useless crap.

    But as the article states, they realized it added too much complexity - which I find is true even today when I use an Android device. It seems like back rarely does what you expect.

  • and he's 100% correct. That back button is nice.

  • Apple users just can't handle more than one button. Hell, even an Apple mouse has only one button. Two buttons would leave Apple users curled up on the floor crying their eyes out. "Decisions! Decisions! I just can't deal with decisions right now!"

    • FYI, the reason Apple stuck with a one-button mouse is to discourage relying on context menus. Reportedly, Jobs hated context menus because they hid functionality in unpredictable ways, i.e. it's often hard to know exactly what will be in a context menu when you right-click on a particular object, until you right-click and see what pops up.

      Also, they kind of gave up on that a while ago. Apple mice have had a virtual second button for years.

      Sorry, I know you're just making a joke, but I just thought I'd

      • I also sit with people like my parents and see them double-click on everything. When I say "left click" on something it always takes two tries to get it right. I guess it's all about who you're designing it for because I'm glad 3-button mice have been the norm since scroll wheels became popular.

      • Jobs hated context menus because they hid functionality in unpredictable ways

        Yeah, like Ctrl-Click...

  • Windows Phone has always had one. It's super useful. It's also used for showing all currently open applications, too. Much better UI than iOS.
    • Any idea if Windows Phone has the same implementation as Android? They used the back button to navigate inside the application as well as changing to the previous application...I never knew which it would do. Also, the back button doesn't do anything when your at the back of the "stack" and being a physical button there's no indicator. Browsers grey out the back button (or in the case of Firefox omit the forward button). But I believe Android moved from a physical button to a software button...not sure

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        I don't think it's the same. The back button on Windows Phone is universal, whether you're in an application or not. It's software or hardware, depending on the phone. If there's nowhere to go, then the phone just does a little vibrate thingy. If you hold it down, it shows you the currently open applications, and you can switch to them.

  • Having used both Android and iPhone OS I can say that the user experience with Android is superior with regards to navigation. The home button on iOS has far too many functions right now - one click for home, double click for multitask switching, three times for something else, hold for Siri, etc. It tries to be too much at once, which totally complicates things (the irony!)

    I fully expected in a future release there will be a dedicated back button and maybe more, similar to Android - Apple's current imple

    • I can't imagine Apple adding another physical button. Didn't Android ditch the physical button for a software button a few years ago? Looking online (in general and the Pixel specifically), it looks like the "home" button is software now as well. I would expect Apple to do that, if anything.

      I haven't used an Android as a daily-driver in years, but I never liked the physical back button (I agree the IOS solution is a kludge). Reasons being is that "back" navigated both in the app and between apps and

  • I never though Steeve Jobs could admit being wrong. That story suggests he was less blunt that what I usually heard.

Slashdot Top Deals

Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration. -- Thomas Alva Edison

Close